Bitcoin CPI Reaction Shrugs Off February Inflation Data—$75K Next?

Inflation ticked up in February. Bitcoin barely flinched. The bitcoin cpi reaction remained muted Tuesday as crypto markets absorbed hotter-than-expected consumer price data. Total 3—the index tracking everything except BTC and ETH—dropped just 1% from its intraday high of $722 billion.

Not exactly panic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported shelter costs rose 0.2% in February. Food jumped 0.4%. Energy climbed 0.6%. Core inflation—everything minus food and energy—gained 0.2%. Medical care, apparel, household furnishings, airline fares, education: all up. The data came in line with estimates, according to analysts at 21Shares, the exchange-traded product issuer.

Here’s the thing: markets already priced this in. Stephen Coltman, head of macro at 21Shares, noted that rising inflation expectations for the March CPI print were baked into asset prices before the February data dropped. The bitcoin cpi reaction pattern mirrors what happened in past cycles when inflation data landed exactly where traders expected it.

Question is what the Federal Reserve does next.

“What matters now is the Fed’s reaction function to the coming higher CPI prints,” Coltman explained. “Do they ‘look through’ this temporary shock despite having been burned in the previous inflation cycle? Or do they tilt hawkish as a precautionary measure?”

That’s the trade. The Federal Open Market Committee meets March 18. Rate cut odds sit at 0.6%, per CME FedWatch data. Translation: nobody expects easing. The current 3.50%-3.75% range stays locked until something breaks—either inflation cools dramatically or markets force the Fed’s hand.

Bitcoin trades between $68,000 and $74,000, rangebound for weeks. Matt Mena, crypto research strategist at 21Shares, sees a breakout coming. “In the immediate term, Bitcoin is likely to remain rangebound between $68,000 and $74,000. However, a breakout past the $75,000 resistance zone appears imminent,” he said.

If BTC clears $75,000, Mena expects consolidation between $75,000 and $80,000 medium-term. Historic data backs this. Bitcoin rebounds 15% or more after geopolitical market shocks. Apply that math: $77,000 to $80,000 range emerges as the target.

I’ve seen this setup before. Rangebound grind, inflation data lands in line, nobody panics. Then either price breaks up or volume dies and we test the low end. The bitcoin cpi reaction tells you leverage is light—no cascade when data prints hot. That’s different from 2022, when every CPI print triggered 5-10% moves.

What changed? Two things. First, traders front-run the data now. Every analyst, every desk, every macro tourist has the same inflation forecast spreadsheet. Consensus forms days before the print. Price adjusts early. Second, Bitcoin’s correlation to equities loosened. The 90-day correlation to Nasdaq dropped from 0.85 peaks in 2023 to lower levels now. Crypto moves more on its own fundamentals—ETF flows, halving narratives, on-chain supply dynamics.

Still, the Fed holds the cards. If March and April CPI prints come in hot—say 0.4% or 0.5% monthly gains—the FOMC’s “higher for longer” stance extends into 2026. Mena noted that a market recovery to $77,000-$80,000 could accelerate if the Fed resumes easing in 2026. But 2026 is a long way off.

Meanwhile, the immediate bitcoin cpi reaction stayed calm. Total crypto market cap held. Altcoins took a 1% hit and bounced. Funding rates stayed neutral. Open interest didn’t spike. Nobody got trapped.

For context, February’s inflation breakdown:

– Shelter: +0.2%

– Food: +0.4%

– Energy: +0.6%

– Core (ex-food, ex-energy): +0.2%

– Medical care, apparel, household goods, airfare, education: all higher

Those numbers matter because the Fed watches core inflation obsessively. Food and energy are volatile—excluded from core because they swing month-to-month on supply shocks. Core inflation at 0.2% monthly translates to roughly 2.4% annualized. That’s above the Fed’s 2% target, but not catastrophically so.

The real pressure comes if March and April print 0.3% or higher. Then the Fed faces a choice: tolerate above-target inflation or hold rates high and risk breaking something. Coltman’s question—do they “look through” temporary shocks or tilt hawkish—defines the next three months of risk asset trading.

Bitcoin sits at a critical juncture. The $68,000-$74,000 range has held for weeks. Volume declined. Volatility compressed. Classic consolidation before a breakout—either direction. The bitcoin cpi reaction staying muted removes one downside catalyst. If the data had shocked to the upside—say 0.5% or 0.6% core—Bitcoin probably tests $68,000 support hard.

Instead, we got in-line data. No catalyst. No panic. Just a rangebound grind.

Mena’s $75,000 breakout call hinges on two factors. First, ETF inflows need to resume. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows in recent weeks—not massive, but enough to stall upward momentum. Second, the March 18 FOMC meeting needs to avoid hawkish surprises. If Fed Chair Powell signals patience, tolerance for above-target inflation, and willingness to cut in late 2025 or 2026, risk assets catch a bid.

If Powell sounds hawkish—”we’re prepared to hold rates here as long as necessary”—Bitcoin probably tests $68,000.

Historic patterns offer some guidance. After geopolitical shocks—think Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas, banking crises—Bitcoin typically rebounds 15% or more once the initial panic fades. That’s a $77,000-$80,000 target from current levels. But geopolitical shocks differ from persistent inflation. The former are one-time events. The latter grinds for months.

The comparison isn’t perfect. But the psychology is similar: uncertainty peaks, traders panic, price overshoots, then cooler heads prevail and price rebounds. Right now, inflation uncertainty is elevated but not peaking. We’re in the middle innings.

One more thing: the 0.6% rate cut probability for March 18. That’s effectively zero. Markets don’t price in cuts until odds hit 20-30%. Below 10% is noise. The Fed won’t cut in March. Won’t cut in May. Probably won’t cut in July. The earliest realistic window is September, and that requires two or three consecutive months of cooling inflation data.

Which brings us back to the bitcoin cpi reaction. Calm now. But fragile. One hot print in March or April and the calm breaks. One soft print and the $75,000 breakout accelerates.

For now, the range holds. $68,000 support. $74,000 resistance. March 18 FOMC meeting is the next catalyst. Until then, Bitcoin grinds.

All eyes on the Fed.