Blockbuster Beverage Startup Acquisition: Poppi Exits to PepsiCo for $1.95B

$1.95 billion for a soda company born in a kitchen. That’s what PepsiCo just paid for Poppi, the prebiotic soda brand that spent years hearing VCs say beverage companies don’t work.

Turns out they do. When you execute.

The beverage startup acquisition closed this week, marking one of the largest functional beverage exits in the category’s short history. Co-founder Allison Ellsworth built Poppi from farmers’ market tastings to a billion-dollar exit in less than a decade. No venture playbook. No SaaS metrics. Just product, distribution, and relentless marketing.

Most beverage startups die in distribution hell. Poppi didn’t.

**The Deal Structure**

PepsiCo acquired Poppi for $1.95 billion in what sources describe as a largely cash deal. Financial terms beyond the headline number remain undisclosed, but the beverage startup acquisition values the company at a significant premium to typical CPG multiples.

For context: most consumer packaged goods companies trade at 2-4x revenue. If Poppi hit even $400M in annual revenue—a reasonable estimate given their retail footprint—PepsiCo paid roughly 5x. That’s premium pricing for a premium brand.

The deal gives PepsiCo instant credibility in functional beverages, a category growing 20%+ annually while traditional soda declines. Poppi stays as a standalone brand under the PepsiCo portfolio, operating with some autonomy. Smart move. Kill the brand identity and you kill what you paid for.

Timeline to close wasn’t disclosed. Regulatory approval seems straightforward—PepsiCo buys beverage brands regularly.

**From Farmers’ Markets to Billions**

Ellsworth started Poppi after a personal health issue led her to experiment with apple cider vinegar-based drinks. Not exactly a venture-backable pitch in 2015. VCs don’t fund beverages. Thin margins, brutal distribution, dominated by Coke and Pepsi.

She bootstrapped at farmers’ markets. Tested flavors. Gathered feedback. Built early traction the old way—one customer at a time.

Then came Shark Tank. Ellsworth pitched while nine months pregnant, landed a deal, and used the exposure to scale. That’s execution under pressure.

Key metrics from the growth phase remain private, but retail expansion tells the story. Poppi went from regional grocery chains to Whole Foods to Target to nationwide distribution in under five years. That’s faster than most beverage brands ever move.

COVID accelerated growth. Digital-first brands won during lockdowns. Poppi leaned into social media, particularly TikTok, where the brand racked up billions of views. Community-driven marketing. User-generated content. Influencer partnerships. The playbook worked.

Founded in the kitchen. Scaled to $1.95B. That’s the dream.

**Why PepsiCo Bought Poppi**

PepsiCo needed this. Traditional soda sales decline every year. Consumers want functional benefits—gut health, vitamins, adaptogens. Poppi delivers that with a taste profile younger demographics actually like.

The beverage startup acquisition fills a strategic gap. PepsiCo owns Gatorade (sports drinks), Tropicana (juice), and core soda brands. But functional soda? They had nothing until now.

Building Poppi internally would take years. The brand already exists, has distribution momentum, and connects with Gen Z consumers. PepsiCo couldn’t replicate that quickly. Easier to buy it.

Ellsworth mentioned preserving brand identity during the sale process. That’s the tension in every acquisition. Corporate owners want efficiency and scale. Founders want the soul of the brand protected. Whether PepsiCo pulls that off determines if this beverage startup acquisition pays off long-term.

**The Marketing Bet That Paid Off**

Poppi’s risk tolerance separated them from cautious competitors. The team bought a Super Bowl ad with days to execute. Most brands plan Super Bowl spots 12 months out. Poppi did it in under a week.

That decision cost millions. But it worked. Super Bowl ads deliver massive reach if you have product in stores to capture demand. Poppi had the distribution. The ad drove trial. Trial converted to repeat purchases.

Fast marketing bets like that Super Bowl ad reflect a founder-led culture willing to move quickly. Question is whether that speed survives under PepsiCo ownership. Big companies don’t execute in days. They execute in quarters.

TikTok also played a role. Billions of views came from organic content and influencer partnerships. Poppi understood social platforms better than legacy beverage brands. That audience built loyalty before PepsiCo ever entered the picture.

**Why Beverage Exits Make Sense**

VCs are right about one thing: beverage startups need acquisition-level distribution to truly scale. You can build to $50M or even $100M in revenue with strong regional presence and e-commerce. But crossing $500M requires the distribution network only Coke, Pepsi, or Keurig Dr Pepper provide.

Poppi proved the model works. Build a brand. Generate demand. Get into stores. Then sell to a strategic buyer who needs your audience and can plug you into their distribution engine.

Most beverage founders eventually face that choice. Keep fighting for every shelf placement and distributor relationship, or take the exit and let a giant handle logistics. Ellsworth chose the exit. At $1.95B, hard to argue with the decision.

The beverage startup acquisition trend continues. Coke bought Topo Chico, Vita Coco, and BodyArmor. Pepsi bought Rockstar, SodaStream, and now Poppi. Keurig Dr Pepper grabbed Core Water and other brands. Consolidation defines the category.

**Ellsworth’s Next Chapter**

Ellsworth returned to Shark Tank—this time as an investor. She’s evaluating founders from the other side of the pitch now. That perspective matters. She knows what building from zero to exit actually requires.

Most Sharks never built a billion-dollar brand. Ellsworth did. Her experience in retail, distribution, and consumer marketing makes her uniquely qualified to judge beverage and CPG pitches.

What comes next for Poppi under PepsiCo? Integration always carries risk. PepsiCo must balance scale with the brand’s authentic, founder-led identity. Mess that up and they overpaid.

But if they execute right, this beverage startup acquisition could define the functional soda category for the next decade. Poppi already disrupted traditional soda. Now they have the distribution muscle to dominate.

**What This Means for Beverage Founders**

The Poppi exit proves VCs wrong about beverages—sort of. You can build a massive brand. But you probably need an exit to reach true scale. Very few beverage companies stay independent past $200M in revenue.

Founders should plan for acquisition from day one. Build a brand a strategic buyer needs. Focus on differentiation—don’t compete on taste alone. Own a functional benefit. Create a community. Use social media better than legacy brands.

Then find your buyer. PepsiCo, Coke, Keurig Dr Pepper, Nestlé, Unilever—they all need innovation. Build what they can’t, and they’ll pay for it.

Poppi’s path: farmers’ markets to Shark Tank to TikTok to Super Bowl to $1.95B exit. That’s a decade of relentless execution. No shortcuts. No venture hype. Just building a product people love and getting it in their hands.

Deal closes soon. Integration starts after that. For now, one of the biggest beverage exits in recent memory proves execution still beats everything else.