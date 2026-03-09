Bitcoin ETF Outflows Hit $228M as Relief Rally Fades

$228 million. That’s what walked out of spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. The bitcoin etf outflows ended a three-day run that brought in $1.1 billion. Price dipped below $71,000 same day.

Not ideal.

BlackRock’s IBIT led the exit. $89 million out. Fidelity’s FBTC followed with $48 million. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF shed $46 million, per Farside data. Three-day inflow streak: over.

Weekly numbers still held at $917.3 million heading into Friday. But year-to-date tells a different story. Net outflows climbed to $900 million for 2026. Cumulative inflows: $3.58 billion. Cumulative outflows: $4.49 billion. Do the maths. Assets under management stayed above $90 billion after reclaiming that threshold earlier this week, but the bid got pulled Thursday.

I’ve seen this setup before. Relief rallies die when the smart money stops buying.

CryptoQuant called it weeks ago. Bitcoin’s push above $73,000 was “likely just a relief rally” rather than the start of a new bull phase. That aligns with their earlier forecast: BTC could fall below $60,000 amid the ongoing crypto winter. The data told you this wasn’t accumulation. Thursday’s bitcoin etf outflows confirmed it.

Every bear market follows the same script. Price rallies 15-20% off the lows. Retail thinks the bottom is in. Then the outflows start. Institutions were selling into strength whilst everyone else was buying the breakout. Classic.

Altcoin ETFs took it worse. Ether funds posted $91 million in outflows Thursday. XRP saw $6 million leave. Solana logged $5 million in redemptions—first losses since early February. Year-to-date, Solana ETFs still hold $200 million in net inflows. XRP sits at $86 million. Both products launched during different market conditions. Now they’re testing conviction.

Here’s what’s interesting about Solana. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted the contrast. SOL crashed 57% since spot ETFs launched in July. Yet Solana products accumulated $1.5 billion in cumulative inflows. “Yet they managed to not only accumulate $1.5 billion in flows but not really give any of it up,” Balchunas said on X. He added that many institutions increased exposure to Solana in Q4 2025. “Both are really good signs for the future,” he noted.

That’s the divergence worth watching. Price collapses. Flows hold. Means institutional buyers are building positions through the drawdown rather than panic selling. Different behaviour than 2022, when outflows tracked price down. If bitcoin etf outflows persist whilst Solana flows stabilise, that rotation tells you where smart money sees value.

Traditional finance works the same way. Bond fund outflows during rate hikes often precede equity rotations. Capital doesn’t vanish. It moves. Question is whether Thursday’s $228 million represents profit-taking after a $1.1 billion three-day run, or the start of sustained redemptions.

The numbers: weekly inflows at $917.3 million. Year-to-date outflows at $900 million. Total AUM above $90 billion. Translation: the product structure holds despite negative net flows. That’s not capitulation. That’s positioning.

Funding rates matter here. When Bitcoin rallied to $73,000, perpetual swap funding stayed near neutral. No euphoria. No leverage building. Just a mechanical bounce. Spot bitcoin etf outflows on the first pullback confirm the rally lacked conviction. Buyers weren’t committed. They were trading.

I traded through the 2018-2019 range. Same pattern. Six months of 20-40% rallies followed by 15% dumps. Every rally brought hope. Every dump brought bitcoin etf outflows—or in that cycle, Grayscale Trust redemptions trading at widening discounts. This isn’t complicated. It’s just uncomfortable.

Leverage kills. Every cycle proves it. But this cycle, leverage hasn’t rebuilt. Open interest across derivatives exchanges remains 40% below 2021 peaks. That means the selloffs come from spot positioning, not forced liquidations. Spot bitcoin etf outflows are real money leaving, not margin calls cascading.

What’s next depends on $70,000. Hold that level and weekly inflows could resume. Weekly flows still positive at $917.3 million means the three-day streak wasn’t a fluke. Break $70,000 and the CryptoQuant forecast—sub-$60,000—comes into play. That’s where prior cycles found proper bottoms: 70-75% down from all-time highs.

Bitcoin peaked at $109,000 in January 2025 if we’re in a bear market starting then. 70% down puts the bottom near $32,700. We’re at $71,000 now. Middle of the range. No man’s land.

Solana’s resilience offers a counterpoint. Down 57%, flows intact. Institutions added in Q4 2025 per Balchunas. If Bitcoin continues bleeding and Solana ETFs keep attracting capital, that’s your market leadership shift. Happened in 2019 when Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin during the bear market bottom formation.

For now, the bid is thin. BlackRock pulled $89 million Thursday. They don’t pull that size on a whim. That’s client redemptions, not trading desk adjustments. Fidelity’s $48 million and Bitwise’s $46 million confirm the same: real money exiting.

All eyes on next week’s flows.