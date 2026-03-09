Finance Job Openings Collapse to 13-Year Low at 134K

Finance job openings hit 134,000 last month. That’s the lowest level since 2012. The finance job openings collapse came despite the broader jobs report showing financial activities gained 10,000 positions in February.

The data tells a different story.

The Kobeissi Letter posted Saturday that the sector should “brace” for layoffs. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data from February shows openings plunged 117,000 since December alone. Nearing recession levels now.

“Available vacancies in these sectors have dropped -410,000, or -75%, since the 2022 peak,” The Kobeissi Letter noted. “Openings are now even lower than at the 2001 recession bottom.”

That’s worse than the dotcom crash. Let that sink in.

The finance job openings rate fell to 1.9%. Translation: fewer than 2 out of every 100 jobs in the sector are currently vacant. Lowest since February 2010. The Kobeissi Letter highlighted that the largest monthly decline during the 2008 Financial Crisis was 125,000. December’s drop of 117,000 nearly matched that. Not ideal.

I’ve traded through worse. Not by much.

**What the Finance Job Openings Data Shows**

The contradiction matters here. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the US unexpectedly lost 92,000 jobs in February. Yet the financial activities sector posted a net employment gain of 10,000.

Openings cratering whilst headcount grows slightly. That’s firms filling existing roles but posting nothing new. Queue’s empty. No pipeline.

Healthcare drove the overall loss. The sector shed 28,000 jobs—30% of the total. Kaiser Permanente employees struck for four weeks. Strike ended late last month. Timing lines up.

Information sector lost 11,000. Transportation and warehousing: 11,000. Federal government: 10,000. CNN reported Saturday that extreme weather may have impacted the numbers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted weather’s impact is difficult to quantify. Convenient explanation. Markets ignore it.

**The Trading Desk Perspective**

In my prop trading days at GTS, we watched job openings data for one reason: Fed policy signals. Weak labour markets historically push central banks toward rate cuts. Lower rates typically favour risk assets. Bitcoin included.

But it’s a double-edged sword.

Fragile employment can spark risk-off positioning. Investors bail from speculative assets when recession fears build. The finance job openings trajectory suggests white-collar stress. That’s different from blue-collar manufacturing weakness. Financial services professionals manage capital flows. When they’re unemployed or uncertain, capital allocation changes.

Crypto feels this acutely. Institutional adoption depends on financial services firms building infrastructure, launching products, deploying capital. Fewer finance jobs means fewer people working on crypto integration. Slower adoption. Reduced institutional flow.

The numbers: 410,000 fewer openings since the 2022 peak. Down 75%. Compare that to traditional bear market patterns. The 2008 Financial Crisis saw peak-to-trough declines of similar magnitude. That crisis ended with quantitative easing and zero interest rates. Took three years.

Current cycle might compress faster. Fed already signalled willingness to cut rates if labour markets deteriorate further. Question is whether cuts come fast enough to prevent broader contagion.

**Levels to Watch**

Fed funds futures currently price in two rate cuts by year-end. Labour market deterioration accelerates that timeline. Another month of 90,000+ job losses and cuts start in Q2.

For crypto markets, that’s the catalyst. Lower rates reduce opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like Bitcoin. Institutional capital flows back into risk assets when Treasury yields compress.

But if labour markets collapse too fast, recession fears override rate cut optimism. Crypto correlates to Nasdaq at 0.80+ in current environment. Tech stocks fall 20% in recession scenarios. Bitcoin follows.

Binary outcome ahead. Soft landing with measured rate cuts: bullish. Hard landing with panicked cuts: brutal initially, then recovery.

The finance job openings data leans toward hard landing. Openings below 2001 levels whilst stock markets trade near all-time highs. Disconnect doesn’t last. One side adjusts violently.

Smart money watches the next jobs report. Another 100,000+ loss and positioning shifts hard. I’ve seen this setup before. 2019. Ended badly initially. Fed cut rates three times. Markets ripped after that.

**What’s Next**

Next jobs report: early April. Fed meeting: mid-May. Timeline matters. Two more weak prints before the Fed meets. That forces their hand.

Meanwhile, finance sector hiring freezes continue. Openings at 134,000 won’t reverse quickly. Firms typically freeze hiring 6-9 months before actual layoffs. The Kobeissi Letter’s warning about bracing for cuts makes sense. Happened in 2008. Happened in 2001. Same pattern.

Crypto markets trade in extreme fear currently per the Fear and Greed Index. Labour market weakness adds another layer. Risk appetite vanished. Volume collapsed. Funding rates negative on some exchanges.

This isn’t complicated. It’s just uncomfortable. Weak jobs data eventually forces Fed cuts. Cuts eventually help crypto. But the path from here to there includes volatility. Lots of it.

All eyes on the April jobs report.