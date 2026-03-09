Startup Funding Rounds Hit $2.4B as Space Tech Dominates

$2.4 billion deployed in one week. That’s what venture capital looked like during the first week of March. The startup funding rounds came during a period when most investors stay cautious—but space tech and AI infrastructure pulled massive checks anyway.

Three deals topped $500 million. All in sectors building physical infrastructure.

Sierra Space led the pack. The Louisville, Colorado-based space and defense tech company secured $550 million in equity funding led by LuminArx Capital Management. The financing set an $8 billion valuation for the 5-year-old company that designs and manufactures satellites, spacecraft and space subsystems. That’s a 1.45x revenue multiple if you assume $5.5 billion in forward bookings—aggressive for a hardware company, but defence contracts carry weight.

Tied for second: two $500 million rounds.

Ayar Labs, a San Jose producer of co-packaged optics for AI infrastructure, landed $500 million in Series E funding led by Neuberger Berman. The financing values the 11-year-old company at $3.75 billion. Co-packaged optics sit at the intersection of AI compute demand and physical limitations—data centres need faster interconnects as models scale. Ayar’s tech addresses that bottleneck.

Vast, the Long Beach startup developing next-generation space stations, raised $500 million in fresh funding. The round included $300 million in Series A equity and $200 million in debt, with Balerion Space Ventures as lead investor. Debt financing in a Series A is unusual—signals either strong revenue visibility or asset-backed lending against hardware. Either way, someone believes the space station market is real.

Space tech grabbed two of the top three spots. Not a coincidence.

The sector benefits from three tailwinds: government contracts (reliable, long-duration revenue), commercial satellite demand (Starlink proved the model), and geopolitical tensions (nations want sovereign space capabilities). When macro uncertainty hits, investors favor companies with government backing and tangible assets. Space tech checks both boxes.

Healthcare and neuroscience pulled strong rounds further down the list.

Findhelp, an Austin-based platform coordinating care across health systems and benefit providers, secured $250 million from TPG’s The Rise Fund. Founded in 2010, the company connects people to support systems—think of it as middleware between healthcare providers and social services. The $250 million bet assumes healthcare fragmentation persists and coordination layers capture value.

Science Corp., an Alameda biotech focused on brain-computer interface technologies, closed a $230 million Series C. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, IQT and Quiet Capital participated in the syndicated round. Brain-computer interfaces sit in the hype zone—Neuralink grabs headlines whilst Science Corp. builds quietly. The $230 million round puts the company in contention as the sector moves from research to commercial deployment.

What’s the pattern across these startup funding rounds?

Capital flowed to companies building physical infrastructure or solving coordination problems in fragmented industries. Software-only plays appeared lower on the list. Cart.com (e-commerce platform, $180 million led by Springcoast Partners) and Nominal (engineering software, $80 million led by Founders Fund at a $1 billion valuation) were exceptions.

Mental health care saw continued investor interest. Grow Therapy, a New York platform for mental health care delivery, raised $150 million in Series D funding led by TCV and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity. The sector absorbs capital despite reimbursement challenges—suggests investors expect either regulatory tailwinds or consumer willingness to pay out-of-pocket.

Neuroscience made two appearances. Beyond Science Corp.’s brain-computer work, Cambridge-based Cognito Therapeutics secured $105 million in Series C funding for therapies targeting neurodegenerative diseases. Morningside, IAG Capital Partners and Starbloom Capital led the round. Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s represent massive markets with limited treatment options—biotech investors keep betting despite high failure rates.

The smallest deal on the list: Sage, a New York provider of software for senior living and skilled nursing facilities, raised $65 million in Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Healthcare software serving an ageing population remains a steady bet—demographic tailwinds matter when growth elsewhere slows.

I’ve watched venture cycles long enough to recognize what $500 million checks mean. They don’t deploy during genuine uncertainty. The firms writing these checks—Neuberger Berman, Founders Fund, Goldman Sachs entities—have dry powder and conviction. When institutional capital moves this size into early-stage companies, it’s either because they see compressed timelines to exit or because public markets are mispricing comparable assets.

The data came from Crunchbase’s database of U.S.-based companies for February 28 through March 6. Some rounds might report late, but the pattern holds: capital went to hard tech, healthcare infrastructure, and companies with government exposure.

Compare this to the crypto venture environment. Projects struggle to raise $10 million seed rounds whilst space companies pull $550 million. The divergence isn’t about technology risk—it’s about regulatory clarity and revenue visibility. Space tech companies have contracts. DeFi protocols have tokens. Venture capital knows which it prefers when macro conditions tighten.

For now, the message is clear: if you’re building physical infrastructure or solving coordination problems in healthcare, capital remains available at scale. If you’re building software without network effects or marketplaces without liquidity, the bar sits higher.

Next quarter’s numbers will show whether this week was an outlier or the start of a trend. The presence of debt financing in Vast’s round and the $1 billion valuation for Nominal (a company most people outside engineering circles haven’t heard of) suggest investors are stretching. Question is whether execution matches valuation.

All eyes on Q2 deployment numbers.