Robinhood Fund IPO Tanks 16% in Market Debut

$25 to $21. That’s the journey Robinhood Ventures Fund I made on Friday. One trading session.

The robinhood fund ipo closed at $21, down 16% from its offering price, after Robinhood’s attempt to democratise private market access met lukewarm demand from the very retail investors it aimed to serve. Shares priced Thursday night. By Friday’s close, early buyers sat on immediate losses.

Not ideal.

Robinhood set out to raise $1 billion for the fund last month. The vehicle holds eight late-stage startups: Databricks, Stripe, Mercor, Oura, Ramp, Airwallex, Revolut, and Boom. The pitch was simple—give retail investors access to private companies before they go public. Thursday’s announcement revealed the reality: $658.4 million raised. Could reach $705.7 million if underwriters exercise their full allotment. That’s 34% below target in the best case.

I’ve seen this setup before in traditional markets. High-profile IPO with retail-focused narrative underwhelms. Smart money passes. Price discovers reality.

The data tells a different story than Robinhood’s marketing. Compare RVI’s reception to Destiny Tech100, the closed-end fund that direct-listed on the NYSE in March 2024. That fund holds stakes in 100 venture-backed companies including SpaceX, OpenAI, and Discord. Reference price: $4.84. Opening trade: $8.25. First-day close: $9.00. The robinhood fund ipo went the opposite direction.

Destiny Tech100 closed Friday at $26.61. That’s a 33% premium to its net asset value of $19.97. Retail investors are paying $1.33 for every dollar of actual holdings. They don’t care. They want exposure to SpaceX and OpenAI.

Robinhood doesn’t have those names. Simple as that.

RVI holds quality companies—Stripe and Databricks are legitimate late-stage winners. But retail investors didn’t queue up for quality. They wanted the lottery tickets. OpenAI. Anthropic. SpaceX. The companies everyone expects to go public at massive valuations. The robinhood fund ipo lacked exactly what retail wanted most.

“It’s very difficult to get into any of these companies, and the investment rounds are very expensive,” acknowledged Sarah Pinto, Robinhood Ventures President. She told TechCrunch that RVI aims to eventually hold “15 to 20 of the best late-stage growth companies out there.” The company’s CFO, Shiv Verma, told Axios Pro on Friday that Robinhood is eyeing exposure to OpenAI.

Eyeing and securing are different things.

Getting onto cap tables at OpenAI, Anthropic, or SpaceX requires either being invited by the company or purchasing shares from existing investors with the company’s blessing. These cap tables—the official record of who owns equity—are closely guarded. Even firms with deep Silicon Valley roots struggle to win spots. Primary capital raises and secondary share sales both require access that money alone can’t buy.

I traded in traditional markets for a decade. Access matters more than capital at the top end. Same dynamic here.

The robinhood fund ipo performance raises questions about the democratisation narrative. Retail investors are famously locked out of the startup world. Robinhood pioneered commission-free trading and aimed to do the same for private markets. But if the fund can’t secure the assets retail actually wants, what’s being democratised? Access to second-tier companies whilst institutions get SpaceX at insider prices?

That’s not democratisation. That’s marketing.

The 16% first-day decline speaks to a fundamental mismatch. Robinhood priced the offering at what they thought retail would pay. Retail disagreed. In traditional markets, we call that a broken IPO. The underwriters misjudged demand. The company overestimated appetite. The price discovery happened in public, and it wasn’t pretty.

Meanwhile, Destiny Tech100 trades at a 33% premium to NAV despite holding similar challenges. The difference? Three names: SpaceX, OpenAI, Discord. Retail investors will pay any premium for exposure to those. They’ll accept illiquidity, closed-end fund structures, management fees. None of it matters if you can buy SpaceX before it goes public.

Robinhood is looking to address this gap. Verma’s comments about pursuing OpenAI exposure signal the company understands the problem. But timing matters. The fund already IPO’d. Early investors already took losses. Adding OpenAI later doesn’t help the people who bought at $25.

I’ve traded through worse IPOs. Not by much.

The mechanics here mirror traditional closed-end fund launches. When demand is strong, funds price at premiums to NAV immediately. When demand is weak, they trade at discounts until something changes—better assets, distribution increases, or fundamental market shifts. RVI opened at a 16% discount to its offering price. That’s a starting point, not a bottom.

Pinto’s target of 15 to 20 companies makes sense strategically. More diversification, more chances to land a SpaceX-calibre name, more ways to market the fund. But assembling that portfolio whilst trading below IPO price creates a credibility problem. Why would OpenAI or Anthropic want Robinhood on their cap table if RVI can’t even hold its offering price?

Venture-backed companies choose investors carefully. Brand matters. Performance matters. A fund trading at a discount to NAV doesn’t project strength.

The smart money moved before the IPO. Destiny Tech100 direct-listed two years ago when SpaceX and OpenAI were still private and available. Everyone else noticed this week. By then, Robinhood had the second-tier names and a tough sell to retail.

This isn’t complicated. It’s just uncomfortable. Retail wants access to the best private companies. Robinhood can’t deliver that access. So retail passed. The 16% decline and the $341.6 million funding shortfall prove it.

Democratising private markets is easier said than done. The companies most retail investors actually want to own remain, for now, out of reach. OpenAI isn’t taking Robinhood’s calls just because they launched a fund. Access doesn’t work that way. Never has.

Question is whether Robinhood can upgrade the portfolio before retail loses patience entirely. Next earnings call should be interesting.