Bitcoin Geopolitical Test Passes as BTC Rips Through $72K

Bitcoin punched through $72,000 Friday morning. Eight-day high. First time above that level since March 5th.

The bitcoin geopolitical test came as Middle East conflict escalated and oil markets seized up. BTC ignored it. Up 7.3% since Iran strikes began last month. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq? Down 1-2%. Gold dropped 3.7%. Silver crashed over 10%.

Bitcoin won.

“Passing the geopolitical stress test,” noted Joe Consorti, head of growth at Horizon. The data backs him up. Whilst traditional safe havens stumbled and equities bled, BTC climbed steadily higher. I’ve traded through worse geopolitical shocks—2020’s Covid crash, 2022’s Ukraine invasion. This one’s different. Bitcoin’s acting like the actual safe haven.

The macro backdrop should’ve crushed risk assets. Oil supply uncertainty. Inflation threats. Fed paralysis. Trump screaming at Powell to cut rates immediately via Truth Social: “Where is the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell, today? He should be dropping Interest Rates, IMMEDIATELY.”

Powell isn’t listening. Odds of a March 18th rate cut fell below 1% this week. That’s basically zero. The Fed’s waiting on Friday’s PCE print—the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index for January. It’s their preferred inflation gauge. Last month’s PCE beat expectations, hit the highest level since late 2023. Another hot print and rate cuts vanish until summer.

None of that stopped Bitcoin.

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD climbing past $72,000 on Bitstamp around the Wall Street open. The week’s US macro prints largely matched expectations, which kept volatility contained. No surprises means no panic selling. Markets got what they expected: persistent inflation, stubborn Fed, geopolitical chaos.

Bitcoin shrugged and rallied anyway.

Glassnode flagged the setup in Thursday’s “The Week Onchain” newsletter. “Bitcoin has remained surprisingly resilient following the recent geopolitical shock,” the onchain analytics platform wrote. Options markets showed traders backing away from short-term hedges. Put demand collapsed. That means fewer bets on downside.

“An accumulation cluster is forming in the $62k–$72k range,” Glassnode noted in an X post Thursday. The platform analyzed the cost basis of investors holding BTC for six months or less—basically newer buyers establishing positions. “However, its intensity is modest relative to prior phases that preceded sustained expansions.”

Translation: buyers are stepping in, but not aggressively yet. “Conviction is building, but the foundation for a mid-term breakout remains thin so far.”

I’ve seen this pattern before. 2019. Slow accumulation between $6,000-$8,000 after the 2018 crash. Volume stayed low. Then it ripped to $14,000 in three months when conviction finally hit critical mass. Current setup feels similar—price consolidating, sellers exhausted, buyers patient.

The bitcoin geopolitical test matters because it breaks the 2022-2023 pattern. Back then, BTC traded like a Nasdaq proxy. Fed hiked, Bitcoin dumped. Stocks fell, BTC followed. Correlation to the Nasdaq hit 0.85 at one point—near-perfect lockstep.

That correlation is breaking down. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 1-2% since late February. Bitcoin climbed 7.3%. Gold—the traditional geopolitical hedge—fell 3.7%. Silver got wrecked, down over 10%. Commodities that should benefit from supply shocks actually sold off whilst Bitcoin rallied.

Not typical risk-asset behaviour.

Options positioning supports the bullish tilt. Glassnode highlighted reduced concern about short-term risk. When traders stop buying downside protection, it usually means they see limited selloff potential. Put-call ratios shifted toward neutral-to-bullish.

What’s driving the strength? Three things.

First, spot ETF flows stabilized after January’s volatility. Outflows slowed. Institutional buyers stopped panicking about tariffs and macro uncertainty. That removed persistent selling pressure that weighed on price through February.

Second, exchange reserves keep falling. Coins are moving off exchanges into cold storage. Less supply available for sellers to hit bids with. Tighter supply plus steady demand equals higher clearing prices. Basic market structure.

Third—and this is the interesting part—Bitcoin’s reclaiming the “digital gold” narrative it lost in 2022. Gold failed the geopolitical test. Down 3.7% during an actual oil supply crisis. Bitcoin passed. Up 7.3%. That matters for the next wave of institutional allocation. If Bitcoin outperforms gold during geopolitical stress, the thesis for portfolio diversification strengthens.

Trump’s rate-cut demands won’t move Powell. I worked in the City during the eurozone crisis. Central bankers don’t respond to political pressure when inflation’s still above target. The PCE print Friday will show whether inflation’s cooling or reaccelerating. Another hot print and the Fed stays frozen through June.

But here’s what’s different now versus 2022: Bitcoin’s climbing despite hawkish Fed positioning. It rallied whilst rate-cut odds collapsed from 30% to under 1%. That’s not risk-asset behaviour. Risk assets need dovish Fed pivots to rally. Bitcoin just ignored the hawkish setup and moved higher anyway.

The $62,000-$72,000 accumulation range Glassnode identified is critical. Hold above $62,000 and the lower bound stays intact. Break it and we retest $58,000-$60,000 demand. But as long as newer buyers keep establishing positions in this zone, the path of least resistance tilts higher.

Historical precedent suggests geopolitical shocks create short-term volatility but rarely derail multi-year crypto cycles. Covid crash in March 2020? Bitcoin dropped to $3,800, then ripped to $64,000 within 12 months. Ukraine invasion in February 2022? Brief dump to $34,000, then recovery to $48,000 by March. This Iran conflict looks similar—initial shock absorbed, price stabilizing, strength emerging.

The question is whether conviction builds enough to break the $72,000-$74,000 resistance zone cleanly. Every cycle has these inflection points where price coils in a range, accumulation happens quietly, then breaks out when the last sceptics capitulate. We’re in the coiling phase now.

Friday’s PCE data could inject volatility. A hotter-than-expected print might trigger short-term profit-taking. But the underlying setup—geopolitical resilience, falling exchange supply, stabilizing ETF flows—supports higher prices over the next 4-8 weeks.

For now, Bitcoin’s doing what it’s supposed to do: acting as a non-sovereign, censorship-resistant store of value during geopolitical uncertainty. Took four years to reclaim that narrative after the 2022 correlation disaster. The bitcoin geopolitical test wasn’t just passed—it was dominated.

All eyes on PCE Friday. But the trend’s clear.