Five under-the-radar startups closed financing rounds in February. Blood-drawing robots, AI agent email, and a defense manufacturing franchise led the pack.

Venture capital investment activity spread across wildly different sectors last month. While OpenAI and Anthropic vacuumed up billions, smaller checks landed in healthcare robotics, seaweed beverages, and wastewater AI. The common thread: automation of process-heavy workflows.

Here’s what VCs backed.

**$70M for Robots That Draw Your Blood**

Dutch startup Vitestro raised $70 million Series B for phlebotomy robots. The venture capital investment came from Sutter Health, Sonder Capital, Puma Venture Capital, Mayo Clinic, and LabCorp Venture Fund.

Founded in 2017, Vitestro has raised $104 million to date. The company’s Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device combines imaging tech, AI, and robotics to identify veins, guide needle insertion, and collect blood samples.

The thesis: Blood draws haven’t changed in decades despite chronic staffing shortages.

“Vitestro is redefining one of the largest and most under innovated clinical workflows,” Dr. Fred Moll of Sonder Capital said. Moll co-founded Intuitive Surgical and Auris Health. He compared the potential impact to robotic surgery’s early days.

The company plans to use capital for regulatory approvals in the U.S. and commercialization.

I’ve seen this movie before in medical devices. When I was at Greycroft, we passed on robotic surgery plays at $200M pre-money. They traded at $5B three years later. Lesson: Healthcare moves slow until it doesn’t.

**Defense Franchise Gets $50M Series A**

London-based Isembard raised $50 million Series A less than a year after its seed round. Union Square Ventures led. Tamarack Global, Notion Capital, IQ Capital, and CIV participated.

The venture capital investment backs a franchise model for precision manufacturing. Isembard makes tech for defense, aerospace, energy, and robotics components. Small businesses and machine shops use its proprietary software and AI system.

The numbers tell the story. Component manufacturing: $1.8 trillion annually. Share controlled by small businesses: 95%. Average owner age: over 65. Percentage planning to retire within five years: 40%.

Isembard plans to open 25 factories by end of 2026. Geographic expansion targets Germany, France, and Ukraine.

“Isembard is redefining the process of owning and running a factory,” Rebecca Kaden of Union Square said. “By embedding deep operational expertise into an agentic OS, MasonOS lowers the barrier to operating high-performance manufacturing businesses.”

Follow the money. Defense and manufacturing deals exploded after trade tensions escalated and wars intensified. VCs won’t tell you this, but geopolitical instability creates massive opportunities for domestic production plays. When I sat in partner meetings at Bessemer, we’d kill for these macro tailwinds.

**Three More Deals Worth Watching**

Aqua Theon, a Torrance, California beverage startup, secured $13 million seed funding. Sparx Asset Management led, with Beyond Next Ventures and WiL participating. The company makes OoMee, a seaweed-based drink marketed for gut health and satiety using agar-agar. Founded 2019 by Alissa Miky.

Healthful beverage market forecast: $192 billion by end of this year. Investor focus: protein, fiber, energy boosts.

AgentMail raised $6 million seed for email infrastructure built specifically for AI agents. The San Francisco startup is launching an onboarding API so AI agents get email addresses without human assistance.

“AI agents are already starting to function as virtual employees across industries,” Yuri Sagalov of General Catalyst said. “These agents need their own identity and email is the heart of identity on the internet.”

Co-founder Haakam Aujla: “The next billion users of the internet will be AI agents. We’re building infrastructure that treats agents as first-class citizens, starting with email.”

Nyad, a Birmingham, Alabama AI software company, raised $1.3 million pre-seed. Boost VC led, with Draper Associates, Halogen Ventures, Ollin Ventures, Apprenti, and First Avenue Ventures participating.

The company targets wastewater treatment plant operators. Nearly half of the sector’s U.S. workforce retires in the next decade. Nyad’s tech helps operators maintain compliance and troubleshoot issues.

Founded 2024 by British entrepreneurs Virginia Szepietowski and Christopher Braithwaite. They moved the company to the U.S. after early customer demand through Birmingham pilot programs.

“Operators are the final line of defense for public health and the environment,” Szepietowski said. “As experience retires out of the industry, we need tools that support operators in the moment when decisions matter most.”

**What These Deals Share**

Every venture capital investment here automates labor-intensive workflows in industries facing worker shortages. Healthcare phlebotomy. Precision manufacturing. Wastewater management. Different sectors, same pattern.

VCs backed solutions to demographic problems: aging workforces, retiring experts, chronic understaffing. That’s the real thesis.

Valuation is vanity. Terms are sanity. But none of these companies disclosed valuations or ownership stakes. That’s typical for early-stage deals when founders have leverage and competition exists.

Question is whether these companies can scale fast enough before labor markets adjust. Automation plays work when the alternative is no workers at all. That window stays open 5-7 years based on retirement projections.

Next milestone: regulatory approval for Vitestro, factory openings for Isembard. Execution matters more than capital raised.