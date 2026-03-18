Bitcoin Gold Ratio Shows Bullish Shift as ETF Flows Reverse

The bitcoin gold ratio bounced off support Tuesday. That’s the same level that held in 2017, flipped in 2022, and defended again in 2023. Now it’s setting up another move.

Bullish divergence on the daily chart. Price making lower lows whilst RSI makes higher lows. Textbook setup. MN Capital’s Michaël van de Poppe flagged it first—the bitcoin gold ratio hit 12-13 and held. That’s the line.

I’ve seen this before. Support becomes resistance becomes support. Markets love round numbers. The 12-13 zone matters because it’s marked turning points for three years running. Hold it and you’re building a base. Break below and the trend flips bearish.

Meanwhile, flows tell a different story than price action.

## ETF Data Shows Capital Rotation

Gold ETFs bled $3 billion in a single day. March 6th. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) saw the largest outflow in two years—200% bigger than any previous daily exit. The Kobeissi Letter noted it’s unprecedented in recent history.

Bitcoin ETFs flipped the other direction. 30-day net inflows hit $906 million by March 11th. That’s a reversal from the $1.9 billion outflow recorded a month prior. The swing matters more than the absolute number.

Holdings in native units show the same pattern. Bitcoin ETF balances improved by 12,909 BTC over 30 days after losing 34,197 BTC the month before. Gold ETF holdings dropped from 1.4 million ounces on February 13th to roughly 606,850 ounces. That’s a 56% decline in a month.

Capital moving out of gold. Capital moving into Bitcoin. The bitcoin gold ratio reflects exactly what you’d expect from those flows.

Not complicated. Just uncomfortable for gold bugs.

## This Bitcoin Gold Ratio Level Has History

Every cycle tests the same zones. In 2017, the 12-13 level acted as resistance—Bitcoin couldn’t break through relative to gold. By 2022, it flipped to support during the bear market. 2023 saw another test. Now 2025.

Four tests of the same technical level across eight years. That’s not random. Markets remember price.

The current setup mirrors 2022 structure. Back then, the ratio bottomed at 12-13 before rallying 40% over six months as Bitcoin outperformed gold into the next cycle. If history repeats—and it often does—this level holds and Bitcoin rips against gold through Q2.

But there’s a macro wrinkle.

## Macro Volatility Creates Opportunity Window

Binance Research calls this an “opportunity within risk.” Bitcoin’s been tracking oil and US equities during the Israel-Iran tensions. That’s not ideal for the decoupling narrative, but it’s reality.

Geopolitical stress typically hammers risk assets short-term. Bitcoin included. Yet institutional money is returning anyway—ETF volume share is rising despite headline risk. Currently Bitcoin ETFs represent roughly 9% of total spot trading volume. Compare that to US equity markets where ETFs account for 30-40% of trading volume.

Massive room for expansion.

Historical precedent suggests the current volatility window closes with a rally. Midterm election years see brutal drawdowns—S&P 500 averages 16% peak-to-trough declines, whilst Bitcoin has dropped roughly 56% during those cycles. Pain is normal.

The 12 months after midterms tell a different story. The S&P 500 has never posted a negative return in the year following midterm elections since 1939. Average gain: 19%. Bitcoin rallied an average of 54% in all three post-midterm years on record.

We’re in that window now. Volatility creating the setup. Patient capital positioning for what comes next.

## What This Means for Bitcoin vs Gold

The data shows three converging factors: technical support holding at a multi-year level, institutional capital rotating from gold to Bitcoin, and historical patterns suggesting upside in the next 6-12 months.

Question is whether the 12-13 support on the bitcoin gold ratio holds if macro volatility spikes further. Break that level and the bullish case weakens significantly. Hold it and Bitcoin likely outperforms gold through the rest of 2025.

One more thing. The $78,000 level on Bitcoin spot price corresponds to a key breakout point for the ratio. Clear that and the technical picture improves substantially. Below it and we’re still range-bound.

I’ve traded through midterm cycles before. 2018 was brutal—56% drawdown. But the year after delivered 54% gains. Same script, different cycle.

For now, the bitcoin gold ratio sits at support with improving flows and historical tailwinds. That’s the setup. Whether it plays out depends on the next test of 12-13.

All eyes on that level.