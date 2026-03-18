Bitcoin Price Action Stalls at $70K as Fed Rate Cut Odds Collapse

Bitcoin stuck at $70,000 Thursday morning. The bitcoin price action came as US jobless claims matched expectations and oil ripped 5% higher on Middle East tensions. Third day of consolidation at this level.

That’s not a breakout.

Initial jobless claims printed 213,000 for the week through March 7. Previous week: 214,000. Market expected 215,000. Another flat macro print following Wednesday’s in-line CPI numbers. Markets barely moved. Bitcoin held $70,000, down from the $72,000 rejection earlier this week.

Oil told a different story. Crude surged past $95, up more than 5% on the day despite news of a coordinated 400 million barrel release from strategic reserves. The Strait of Hormuz situation kept traders on edge. The Kobeissi Letter, a trading resource, noted that President Trump’s unclear timeline on the Iran conflict fueled the rally. “The reason behind this rally was largely that President Trump was not signaling how long the Iran war would last,” the resource explained. Trump later said the conflict would end “pretty quickly,” but added that military action would likely continue through late March.

Macro backdrop matters here. The Federal Reserve meets March 18. Rate cut odds for that meeting? Less than 1%, per CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. That’s down from 8-10% earlier this month. Flat CPI and strong jobs data killed any hope of near-term easing. No tailwind from Fed policy means risk assets like Bitcoin trade without that catalyst.

I’ve seen this setup before. 2019 spring consolidation around $5,000. Took six weeks to resolve. Markets hate uncertainty. Oil volatility adds another variable. When energy costs spike, macro sentiment shifts fast. Equity correlation stays high—Bitcoin’s 60-day correlation to the Nasdaq sits above 0.75. If stocks wobble on oil fears, crypto follows.

The current bitcoin price action mirrors classic range compression. Trader Daan Crypto Trades identified key levels: $72,000 resistance overhead, $62,000 support below, with the Point of Control at $68,000. “Anything in between will just chop you up as we have been seeing already. Ranges like these can easily take several more weeks before resolving,” he told followers Wednesday. That matches what order book data shows—thin bids below $68,000, limited offers above $71,000.

Question is whether bulls can reclaim $72,000 or if this rolls over.

Historical context suggests patience required. Analyst Rekt Capital noted that Bitcoin sits halfway through its bear market on a timeline basis but has already completed 75% of the typical downside retracement. “Time-wise, Bitcoin will soon be halfway through its Bear Market,” he explained. “Retracement-wise however, Bitcoin has already performed 75% of the downside in its Bear Market correction.” Past cycles suggest the final 25% of selling can stretch across months, not weeks.

Traditional markets offer no immediate catalyst. The Fed stays restrictive. Oil volatility creates macro uncertainty. Geopolitical risk from the Middle East adds another layer. Meanwhile, the bitcoin price action continues grinding sideways at $70,000, neither confirming bulls nor bears.

## Bitcoin Price Action Stuck in Range

Technical picture stays compressed. Three-day range: $69,500 to $70,800. That’s roughly 2% of total movement. Volume declined 30% from last week’s levels. Low volume plus tight range equals indecision. Neither side controls price.

Past bear market consolidations at this stage typically lasted 4-8 weeks before resolution. The 2018 example saw Bitcoin chop between $6,000-$6,800 for two months before breaking down to $3,200. The 2019 consolidation around $10,000 lasted six weeks before dropping to $7,300. Current price action follows similar patterns—extended sideways movement after initial selloff, then eventual continuation lower.

Funding rates sit near neutral at 0.01% across major exchanges. No extreme leverage on either side. Open interest declined 15% over the past week, suggesting sidelined capital rather than aggressive positioning. That’s typical mid-bear market behavior. Traders wait for confirmation before re-entering.

The data tells a different story than the hopium. Spot ETF flows turned negative last week—$180 million in net outflows. Exchange reserves crept higher, up 2.3% as holders moved coins onto platforms. Historically, rising exchange reserves precede selling pressure. Not definitive, but concerning.

Macro calendar ahead: Fed decision March 18, next CPI print April 10, Q1 earnings season begins mid-April. Any of those could trigger directional movement. Until then, expect more chop.

For now, $70,000 holds. Barely.

Break $68,000 and the $62,000 support comes into play fast. Reclaim $72,000 and perhaps bulls get another attempt at $75,000. The setup favors patience over positioning. Ranges like this punish aggressive entries from either side. Let it resolve, then trade the breakout direction.

All eyes on $72,000 resistance and whether Fed commentary March 18 shifts sentiment. Until something breaks, this bitcoin price action grinds sideways.