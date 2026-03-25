Bitcoin hash rate drops 22% as miner capitulation accelerates

Bitcoin hash rate dropped 22% in two weeks as miners shut down machines, raising the prospect of capitulation that could push spot prices lower.

The hash rate fell to 813 EH/s on Wednesday, down from 1.2 ZH/s on March 5. Miners are losing an estimated $19,000 on every coin they produce, according to Token Metrics analysts. Hash price has compressed below $34 per PH/s/day, which sits below breakeven levels for many operations.

Metric Current Status Hash Rate 813 EH/s (down 22% from 1.2 ZH/s) Hash Price Below $34 per PH/s/day Miner Loss Per Coin $19,000 Recent Difficulty Drop 7.8%

Bitcoin Hash Rate Drop Hits Multi-Week Lows

The bitcoin hash rate drop mirrors similar patterns from previous bear cycles. When energy costs spike and prices stagnate, marginal miners shut down first. Then the larger operations start making decisions about which facilities to idle.

Rising energy costs, exacerbated by the US and Israel-Iran conflict, have squeezed margins across the board. This bitcoin hash rate drop came alongside a 7.8% difficulty adjustment. If difficulty drops another 5% within the next seven days, Token Metrics warned, miner capitulation is accelerating and spot sell pressure will intensify.

I’ve seen this setup before. 2018. Then again in mid-2021. Miners capitulate when they can’t afford to hold what they’re producing. They sell into the market to cover operational costs. That selling creates a feedback loop: more supply hits exchanges, price weakens further, more miners capitulate.

Whales and Retail Both Step Back

The bitcoin hash rate drop isn’t happening in isolation. Four separate onchain metrics point to weakening demand across the board.

Glassnode‘s Accumulation Trend Score (ATS) sits near zero, indicating that whales are distributing their holdings or sitting idle. That’s a shift from Q4 2024, when broad accumulation across wallet sizes preceded a sustained rally. The current pattern mirrors early 2025, which preceded Bitcoin’s drop to $74,500 in April.

Small to mid-sized holders (those with less than 1,000 BTC) are also moving toward distribution or inactivity, according to Glassnode. The firm noted in a Tuesday post on X that “heavy participation across wallet sizes remains a precondition for any durable recovery.” That participation isn’t there right now.

Santiment data shows whale activity at multi-year lows. Daily BTC transactions above $100,000 fell to just 6,417 last week, the lowest since September 2023. Transfers exceeding $1 million dropped to 1,485, levels last seen in October 2024.

Smart money is waiting for clarity from the CLARITY Act and a long-term solution to the Middle East conflict, Santiment said. “Smart money is reluctant to make moves with so much policy and global uncertainty at play.”

Network Activity Keeps Sliding

CryptoQuant‘s Bitcoin network activity index has been declining since August 2025. The index tracks daily active addresses, total transaction count, and UTXO count. Analyst Maartunn noted the trend points to “weaker demand across the network.”

Bitcoin Vector‘s fundamental index, which tracks liquidity and network growth, “keeps trending lower and remains well below the strengthening zone,” the firm said Tuesday. They described current market conditions as “stability without support” rather than healthy consolidation.

“As long as onchain conditions stay weak, upside looks increasingly dependent on flow, short covering, or external catalysts, not organic strength,” Bitcoin Vector said. “If fundamentals don’t recover, this kind of divergence usually doesn’t support a sustained mid-term recovery.”

What Happens Next

The bitcoin hash rate drop accelerated as energy costs spiked following geopolitical tensions. If those costs stay elevated and Bitcoin fails to reclaim higher levels, more miners will be forced to shut down or sell inventory to cover expenses.

Historically, miner capitulation marks late-stage bear market behaviour. It doesn’t signal an immediate bottom, but it does indicate that structural selling pressure is building. The question is whether demand can absorb that selling without breaking key support levels.

Bitcoin price remains pinned below $72,000. Network activity is weak. Whale accumulation has stalled. Miners are haemorrhaging cash. None of that is conducive to a sustained recovery without an external catalyst.

Whether the bitcoin hash rate drop stabilises depends on two factors: energy prices and bitcoin’s ability to reclaim $75,000. Until one of those shifts, the setup favours distribution over accumulation.