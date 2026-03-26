Bitcoin Miner Profitability Crashes to Post-Halving Low

Bitcoin miner profitability hit a five-year low in February as hashprice collapsed to $28 per petahash per day, according to CoinShares. The asset manager estimates 15% to 20% of the global mining fleet now operates below breakeven. Older hardware. Higher power costs. No margin left.

Metric Current Level Hashprice (Feb 2026 low) $28 PH/s/day Hashprice (current) $33 PH/s/day Unprofitable fleet 15-20% Difficulty drop (March 20) 7.7% Breakeven power cost (mid-gen) Below $0.05/kWh

Hashprice measures miner revenue per unit of computational power. It peaked above $100 per petahash during the 2021 bull run. Fell to $40-50 range post-halving in 2024. Now sitting at $33 after briefly touching $28. Lowest sustained levels since 2019.

Hashrate Index data shows the metric recovered slightly from the February low but remains trapped in the bottom quintile of its five-year range. The recovery isn’t a relief rally. It’s treading water.

Bitcoin Miner Profitability Squeezed by Triple Pressure

Three forces converged. Bitcoin prices stayed subdued through Q1 2026. Network difficulty kept climbing as efficient operators added capacity. Transaction fee revenue remained weak compared to 2021-2022 levels when DeFi and NFT activity drove fee spikes.

The combination compressed margins to levels that separate viable operators from those living on borrowed time. CoinShares’ Q1 2026 mining report frames the downturn as structural, not cyclical. Miners with sub-5 cent power and latest-generation ASICs still generate meaningful margin. Everyone else is underwater or close to it.

Miners running mid-generation hardware need power costs below $0.05 per kilowatt-hour to stay cash-profitable at current hashprice levels. That threshold eliminates most North American and European operators outside hydro-rich regions. Latest-generation fleets retain margin at typical industrial rates, but capital costs for new hardware remain elevated.

The difficulty adjustment on March 20 offered temporary relief. A 7.7% drop reduces the computational work required to mine a block, effectively boosting revenue per terahash for miners still online. One of the sharpest difficulty declines this year. Signal that marginal operators already shut down rigs.

Mid-Generation Hardware Hits the Wall

At current levels, bitcoin miner profitability depends almost entirely on power costs. Miners paying $0.05 per kWh or more with mid-generation ASICs are operating at or below breakeven. Those with $0.03-0.04 power costs have thin cushion. Below $0.03, there’s still room.

The stratification is unprecedented. Previous bear markets pushed miners toward breakeven universally. This cycle, the gap between efficient and inefficient operators widened to the point where half the fleet is fine and a fifth is drowning. The have access to cheap hydro in the Pacific Northwest or stranded gas in Texas. The have-nots are trying to mine profitably in industrial parks paying retail rates.

James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, noted that sustained weakness could force more shutdowns. “If prices were to stay below $80k for the remainder of the year, we forecast the hashprice to continue to fall,” he wrote. In that scenario, “the hashprice would more likely flatline” as weaker operators exit.

Bitcoin traded around $75,000-$82,000 through most of Q1 2026. Not catastrophic. Not bullish either. The range wasn’t enough to lift hashprice materially or relieve pressure on higher-cost miners. If Bitcoin stays below $80,000 through year-end, bitcoin miner profitability will remain compressed and more rigs go dark.

Network Responds

The bitcoin miner profitability crisis is structural, not cyclical. Bear markets typically see 30-50% of miners capitulate before difficulty adjusts enough to stabilize returns. This cycle, the adjustment mechanism is working slower because efficient miners keep adding capacity even as marginal operators shut down.

Hashrate growth slowed but didn’t reverse. Total network hashrate peaked near 850 exahashes per second in early 2026, then plateaued. The March difficulty drop was the first major retreat. If more miners exit, difficulty could fall another 10-15% over the next two months, which would lift effective revenue for survivors.

That’s the equilibrium trade. Weaker miners shut down. Difficulty drops. Revenue per terahash rises for those still online. Eventually, hashprice stabilizes at a level where the most efficient operators earn acceptable returns and expansion slows. We’re in the middle of that process now.

Power Cost Is King

The bitcoin miner profitability squeeze is already forcing exits. Publicly traded miners with higher cost structures reported thinner margins in Q1 earnings. Private operators in higher-cost regions quietly shut down rigs or relocated to cheaper jurisdictions. The migration continues.

Hydro regions in the Pacific Northwest, Quebec, and Scandinavia remain profitable. Stranded gas sites in Texas and flare gas operations in North Dakota still work. Grid power at $0.06-0.08 per kWh doesn’t. The geographic concentration of mining is accelerating.

CoinShares also highlighted a secondary development. Some miners are exploring tokenized exposure products to diversify revenue beyond block rewards. Base saw one such structured note launch in Q1, offering investors levered exposure to hashprice without operating physical hardware. Early stage. Likely marginal impact on miner economics near-term.

What Happens Next

Bitcoin miner profitability indicators show the weakest operators are going dark. Difficulty adjustments will continue downward if Bitcoin prices stay range-bound. If Bitcoin rallies above $85,000-$90,000, hashprice recovers and marginal miners flip profitable again. If Bitcoin breaks below $70,000, another wave of capitulation hits.

The binary is clean. Hold $75,000 and hashprice stabilizes near current levels. Break it and 5-10% more of the fleet shuts down. CoinShares expects further pressure if prices stay subdued. Butterfill’s forecast assumes sub-$80,000 Bitcoin through year-end means continued hashprice weakness and miner exits.

Key level: $75,000 Bitcoin. Key metric: difficulty adjustments over the next 60 days. If difficulty drops another 10%, that’s confirmation the capitulation is accelerating. If it stabilizes, the worst is priced.