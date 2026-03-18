Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls Below $78K as Buyers Return

Bitcoin climbed 17% from sub-$60,000 lows. The bitcoin price rally pushed BTC to $74,000 before hitting resistance. Now the question: Can buyers break through $78,000?

That’s the level. Everything changes above it.

Derivatives data shows demand returning. Net taker volume—the imbalance between aggressive buyers and sellers—flipped positive when the US-Israel-Iran conflict started. Stayed positive since. Taker buy volume outpaced sell volume across the 30-day moving average, per CryptoQuant data. Nic Puckrin, CEO at Coinbureau, noted buyers regained control during the recovery.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs added fuel. Three straight days of inflows. $529.2 million total. Institutional money flowing back in, at least for now.

The bull score index jumped to 30 from 10 on March 6. Highest reading since late October 2025. CryptoQuant head of research Julio Moreno called it a shift from “extra bearish” to “bearish.” Still a bear market. Just a relief rally within it.

Three factors support the bitcoin price rally: derivatives demand returned, ETF inflows resumed, and on-chain buyer metrics improved. Each points to short-term momentum. None guarantee a trend reversal.

Bitcoin spent four weeks chopping between $62,000 and $72,000. Multiple failed attempts to hold above $70,000. That’s consolidation, not accumulation. Price keeps getting rejected.

The technical picture shows why $78,000 matters. Glassnode data identifies two critical cost-basis levels: realized price at $54,400 (average acquisition cost of all circulating supply) and true market mean at $78,000 (cost basis of actively transacted coins). Bitcoin’s sandwiched between them.

Same setup as 2023. Price consolidated within these levels for most of that year. Relief rallies repeatedly rejected at true market mean around $78,000. Breakout finally came October 2023. Catalyst: US spot Bitcoin ETF approval announcements.

**Can the Bitcoin Price Rally Break $78K?**

Traders see $78,000-$80,000 as the make-or-break zone. Above it signals long-term trend change. Below it keeps the downtrend intact. Derivatives markets price low odds for a near-term breakout past this level. That tells you where smart money stands.

The bitcoin price rally faces structural resistance. Every time BTC approaches $70,000, sellers appear. Failed breakout attempts tilt mid-term probabilities toward downside, not upside.

Support levels if this fails: $68,300 sits at the 200-week exponential moving average. Below that, the $60,000-$65,500 demand zone. Final defense: 200-week simple moving average at $58,800. That level held during past macro drawdowns. Lose it and we’re in uncharted bear territory.

I’ve traded through three cycles. Relief rallies feel like trend reversals until they don’t. 2018 had five separate 20%+ bounces before the final capitulation to $3,200. 2022 saw similar action before the FTX collapse sent Bitcoin to $15,500.

Current structure mirrors 2023 more than 2018 or 2022, which is mildly constructive. But 2023 had a clear catalyst waiting: ETF approvals. This time? Macro uncertainty, geopolitical risk, and no obvious positive catalyst on the horizon.

Derivatives positioning matters here. Net taker volume flipping positive is bullish short-term. But open interest remains 40% below 2024 peaks. Leverage got flushed. That’s healthy for bottoming processes, less useful for explosive breakouts.

ETF flows show conviction at these levels. $529 million across three days isn’t massive, but it’s steady. Compare that to January 2024 when ETFs absorbed $1 billion daily. Current inflows suggest nibbling, not gorging.

The $54,400 realized price serves as last-resort support. Break below and the average Bitcoin holder sits underwater. That historically triggers capitulation selling. We tested $60,000 recently—within striking distance. Didn’t break. Bulls defended. Question is whether they can defend again if $78,000 rejects this rally.

Market structure: trapped longs from $80,000-$100,000 create overhead supply. Sellers queue at resistance. They want out at breakeven or minimize losses. That’s why rallies stall. Not complicated. Just uncomfortable.

Funding rates sitting near neutral. No euphoria, no panic. Flat funding during a 17% move up tells you leverage stayed low. Spot drove this, not perps. That’s healthier structure than late 2024 when funding spiked to 0.10% and positions got liquidated en masse.

Trading volume tells another story. Daily spot volume averaged $25 billion during this rally. Compare to $50 billion during the March breakdown. Lower volume on the bounce than the dump. Classic bear market relief rally pattern.

One thing working in Bitcoin’s favor: the 200-week moving averages. Price held above both during this consolidation. Those levels provided support in 2019 and 2020 before the 2021 bull run. Not guarantees, but favorable odds.

$78,000 is the line. Above it and we start talking about trend reversal. Below it and this is just another bounce in a longer downtrend. Derivatives traders already made their bets. Spot ETF buyers showed up. On-chain metrics improved.

Now we wait to see if buyers have enough firepower to crack resistance. All eyes on $78,000.