Startup Unicorn Valuation Explodes: 27 Companies Hit $1B in February

Twenty-seven companies crossed $1 billion valuations in February. The startup unicorn valuation boom marked the highest monthly count in over three years, driven by robotics and semiconductor deals most journalists missed while covering OpenAI.

Robotics dominated. Six companies hit unicorn status. Semiconductors added four more.

The U.S. minted 19 unicorns. China contributed four. The U.K. added two. India and Germany each produced one.

Here’s what the headline numbers don’t say: While OpenAI’s $840 billion valuation grabbed every tech reporter’s attention, the real story played out in hardware. When I was at Greycroft, we obsessed over software multiples and ignored physical infrastructure. Same pattern now. Media chases AI foundation models. Smart money quietly floods robotics and chips.

**The Robotics Wave**

Six robotics unicorns in one month. That’s unprecedented.

Bedrock Robotics raised $270 million Series B at $1.8 billion. The San Francisco company automates construction equipment. One year old. CapitalG and Valor Equity Partners led.

Beijing’s Spirit AI closed $290 million Series A at $1.5 billion for humanoid robotics. Chaos Investment and YF Capital backed it. Two years old.

AI² Robotics grabbed $145 million Series B at $1.4 billion for industrial robots. Beijing-based, two years old.

Galaxea AI secured $145 million Series B at $1.4 billion from Jinding Capital. Another humanoid play from China. Two years old.

Revel raised $150 million Series B at $1 billion from Index Ventures. Testing software for aerospace and robotics. Los Angeles-based, one year old.

ZaiNar closed $100 million Series B at $1 billion. The Belmont, California company transforms 5G into spatial awareness for physical AI. Nine years old. Investors include Steve Jurvetson, Jerry Yang, Jaan Tallinn.

Follow the money. VCs say they want AI. They’re funding robots.

**Semiconductor Surge**

Four chip unicorns emerged. Each targeting AI infrastructure bottlenecks.

Nio GeniTech raised $330 million Series A at $1.5 billion. IDG Capital and Nio Capital led. The China-based company builds autonomous driving chips. Spun out of automaker Nio less than a year ago.

Olix secured $220 million Series A at $1 billion from Hummingbird Ventures. London-based photonic chips for AI inference. Two years old. First product ships 2027.

Positron closed $230 million Series B at $1 billion. Arena Private Wealth, Jump Trading, and Unless backed the Reno memory chip maker. Three years old.

MatX raised $500 million Series B at $1 billion from Jane Street Capital and Situational Awareness. Mountain View company builds chips for AI training. Three years old. Ships 2027.

Valuation is vanity. Terms are sanity. Notice the pattern: Every chip unicorn targets 2027 revenue. That’s 24+ months away. VCs are betting on future product-market fit at billion-dollar entry prices. The math only works if AI compute demand stays vertical.

**The AI Giants**

OpenAI raised $110 billion at $840 billion valuation. Most valuable private company ever.

Anthropic closed $30 billion at $380 billion. Fourth-largest private company globally.

Waymo hit $126 billion valuation. Top 10 private company status.

These three deals drove total February startup unicorn valuation figures into record territory. Combined valuation: $1.35 trillion across three companies. That exceeds the GDP of most countries.

I’ve seen this movie before. 1999 saw similar mega-rounds at absurd valuations. Didn’t end well.

Here’s the GP calculus: Mark these companies at these prices, show 10x paper returns to LPs, raise next fund at higher management fees. Whether the portfolio companies actually exit at these valuations—that’s a problem for 2030.

**Healthcare Adds Three**

Garner Health raised $118 million Series D at $1.4 billion from Kleiner Perkins. New York platform connects employers with doctors. Seven years old.

Midi Health closed $100 million Series D at $1 billion from Goodwater Capital. Palo Alto women’s telehealth. Four years old.

Solace secured $130 million Series C at $1 billion from IVP. Redwood City Medicare navigation platform. Four years old.

**Cloud, Fintech, and Others**

Render raised $100 million Series C at $1.5 billion from Georgian. San Francisco cloud platform, eight years old.

Neysa closed $600 million at $1.4 billion from Blackstone Group. Mumbai GPU cloud provider, three years old.

Allica Bank raised $155 million Series D at $1.2 billion. London digital bank for SMBs. Eight years old.

Basis secured $100 million Series B at $1.2 billion from Accel, Google Ventures, and Lloyd Blankfein. New York accounting platform, three years old.

Whop raised $200 million at $1.6 billion from Tether Ventures. Brooklyn creator marketplace, five years old.

**The Denominator Effect Nobody Mentions**

Average startup unicorn valuation in February: $1.4 billion (excluding OpenAI, Anthropic, Waymo outliers). That’s 40% higher than 2023 averages.

Median age of new unicorns: 3 years. Half these companies didn’t exist in 2022.

VCs won’t tell you this, but fund economics drive everything. Partnerships raised massive 2021-2022 vintage funds at peak. $100 billion+ sitting in accounts. Must deploy or return capital to LPs. Deployment pressure creates valuation inflation.

LPs overallocated to VC during zero-rate era. Now sitting at 35-40% private allocations versus 25% targets. Can’t rebalance because secondary markets trade at 30-50% NAV discounts. Trapped.

Meanwhile, GPs keep writing $100M+ checks at $1B+ entry prices to show deployment velocity. Returns? We’ll know in 7-10 years.

**What This Means**

Robotics and semiconductor startup unicorn valuation momentum signals real infrastructure build-out. These aren’t consumer apps. Hardware companies solving compute and automation bottlenecks.

But the pricing looks frothy. $1 billion for pre-revenue chip companies shipping in 2027? That’s venture speculation, not venture capital.

I sat through hundreds of pitch meetings at Bessemer. Saw countless “next big thing” decks. The best founders focus on product and customers, not valuation headlines. The worst optimize for PR.

February’s 27 unicorns include both types. Which ones actually return capital to LPs? Check back in 2032.

Question is whether public markets recover before these companies need exits. IPO window stays shut, valuations compress fast. Secondary buyers already demanding 40% discounts. That spread widens if rates stay elevated.

For now, one thing’s clear: The unicorn factory runs at full capacity. Whether it’s building sustainable companies or just inflating paper returns—that’s the trillion-dollar question.