Bitcoin Whale Accumulation Signals Reversal at $71K

Large Bitcoin wallets started buying again. Wallets holding 10 to 10,000 BTC now control 68.17% of supply, up from 68.07% a week ago. The bitcoin whale accumulation came as price held steady around $71,000, according to Santiment data released Saturday.

That’s a shift. Two weeks ago, these same addresses dumped.

“Their recent shift to accumulation is a bullish signal,” Santiment noted. “This is a positive reversal.”

The data tells a different story than early March. On March 6, Santiment reported whales sold 66% of the Bitcoin they’d bought between February 23 and March 3. That selloff happened as Bitcoin pushed past $70,000 and briefly touched $74,000. Classic distribution into strength.

Now they’re back on the bid. Question is whether this bitcoin whale accumulation holds or reverses again when price tests resistance.

## What the Data Shows

I’ve seen this pattern before. Large holders accumulate during fear, distribute during greed. The current setup fits that script.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index sat at 16 on Sunday. That’s “Extreme Fear” territory. Bitcoin traded at $71,350 at time of publication, up 6.30% over seven days. Not a capitulation move, but not euphoric either.

The whale cohort—addresses holding 10 to 10,000 BTC—added 0.10% to their collective holdings in seven days. Sounds small. It’s not. That’s roughly 21,000 BTC absorbed at current supply levels. At $71,000 per coin, that’s $1.5 billion in buying pressure.

Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs logged their first five-day inflow streak of 2025, pulling in $767.32 million this week. The smart money moved early. Everyone else noticed Saturday.

## The Retail Question

Santiment is watching for retail capitulation. That’s the missing piece.

“Ideally, we want to see small wallets (retail) drop while this group rises, signaling a transfer of coins from weak hands to strong hands,” Santiment explained.

Historically, bottoms form when retail loses hope and sells. Not when they’re still optimistic. The persistence of retail buying—or even retail holding—argues against a confirmed bottom.

“Markets tend to bottom when the ‘crowd’ loses hope,” Santiment noted. “The persistence of retail optimism is currently the biggest argument against a confirmed bottom.”

This isn’t complicated. Whales buy fear. Retail buys hope. When those two behaviors diverge, pay attention to what whales do.

Onchain analyst Willy Woo shares the skepticism. He recently said Bitcoin is “solidly in the middle of its bear market through a lens of long-range liquidity.” Not calling a bottom. Calling the middle.

## What Happened in Early March

The bitcoin whale accumulation reverses a sharp distribution pattern from two weeks ago.

Between February 23 and March 3, whales accumulated aggressively. Then Bitcoin ripped through $70,000 and tagged $74,000. They sold 66% of what they’d bought. Textbook trader behavior: buy the dip, sell the rip.

Now price sits at $71,000 again. Third test of this range in three weeks. One side is wrong.

If whales keep accumulating here, it suggests they see value at current levels. If they dump again when price rallies, we’re range-bound until something breaks.

## Levels to Watch

The 68.17% supply concentration is significant. That’s near the highest level since late 2023, when whales controlled roughly 68.5% before the ETF launch sparked retail FOMO.

Every past cycle saw whale supply peak in the 68-70% range before major rallies. 2020: 69.2% in November before the run to $69,000. 2019: 68.8% in April before the summer move to $14,000.

Current level: 68.17%. Not at the top of the historical range yet, but climbing.

For this bitcoin whale accumulation to matter, price needs to hold $67,000. That’s the February low. Break that and whale buying won’t stop the bleed. Hold it and the accumulation narrative strengthens.

Retail behavior is the wildcard. If small wallets start shedding coins—particularly addresses holding under 1 BTC—that completes the transfer from weak hands to strong hands. Data doesn’t show that yet.

## The ETF Factor

Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows returned this week after months of outflows. $767.32 million over five days. That’s institutional money returning through regulated vehicles.

ETFs and whale wallets often move together. Both represent patient capital with longer time horizons than retail. When both accumulate simultaneously, it typically precedes moves higher—assuming macro conditions cooperate.

Fed policy remains the external variable. Rate cuts would help. Rate holds or hikes would hurt. Bitcoin still trades as a risk asset, correlated to Nasdaq at 0.82 on a 90-day basis.

Leverage remains light. Funding rates neutral. Open interest stable. No signs of excessive speculation that would suggest a local top. Also no signs of panic that would confirm a bottom.

## What’s Next

The current bitcoin whale accumulation marks a shift, not a bottom. Bottoms require retail capitulation. That hasn’t happened.

Santiment put it plainly: “Markets rarely reward the majority consensus immediately.”

If retail keeps holding or buying into $70,000-$75,000, expect whales to distribute again. If retail panics and sells into $65,000-$67,000, expect whales to absorb.

For now, watch the 68.17% supply level. If it climbs to 68.5% or higher while retail share drops, that’s your signal. If it stalls here or reverses, the accumulation was temporary.

All eyes on small wallet behavior next two weeks.