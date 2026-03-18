Ethereum Foundation Sale Reveals $10.2M OTC Deal With BitMine

The Ethereum Foundation sold 5,000 ETH to BitMine for $10.2 million Saturday. Second corporate treasury deal this year. Price: $2,042.96 per ETH.

The Ethereum Foundation sale came as part of the foundation’s treasury management strategy to fund operations without hitting exchange order books. OTC deals reduce market impact. BitMine received the ETH directly from an Ethereum Foundation Safe multisignature wallet, avoiding the sell pressure that comes from public exchange dumps.

BitMine isn’t some random buyer. The company trades on the NYSE American under ticker BMNR. Tom Lee chairs it—same Tom Lee who co-founded Fundstrat. BitMine holds more than 4.5 million ETH worth roughly $9.3 billion, making it one of the largest corporate Ether holders globally. That’s a Strategy-style accumulation model, just for ETH instead of Bitcoin. The firm started stacking ETH mid-2025 and hasn’t stopped.

The foundation said proceeds fund core operations: protocol research and development, ecosystem growth initiatives, community grant programs. Standard stuff for a foundation sitting on billions in ETH. You sell what you need to keep the lights on and developers building. Treasury management 101.

This ethereum foundation sale marks the second time the organization sold ETH directly to a corporate treasury buyer via OTC. First deal: July 2025, 10,000 ETH to SharpLink Gaming at an average price of $2,572.37 per coin. That transaction totaled $25.7 million. Both deals followed the same playbook—corporate buyer, negotiated price, off-market transfer, operational funding.

Why sell OTC instead of market? Volume and slippage. Dumping 5,000 ETH on Coinbase or Binance tanks the price and gets you worse execution. OTC desks match buyers and sellers at agreed prices, no order book required. BitMine gets a large ETH position without moving the market. Ethereum Foundation gets guaranteed pricing and avoids the “foundation is selling” panic that exchange transactions trigger. Everyone wins.

The sales stem from a treasury management framework the Ethereum Foundation introduced in June 2025. That policy targets annual spending equal to roughly 15% of treasury holdings while maintaining a multi-year operating runway. The foundation periodically converts a portion of its ETH to fiat to cover expenses denominated in dollars—payroll, infrastructure, legal, everything that isn’t paid in crypto.

How much does the foundation hold? They haven’t disclosed total treasury size recently, but if 15% annual spending covers operations and they’re selling $10 million to $25 million chunks twice in eight months, you can reverse-engineer a rough estimate. Call it several hundred million dollars in ETH, maybe more. Enough to fund protocol development for years without worrying about price swings.

The ethereum foundation sale follows another treasury move: staking. The foundation announced plans to deploy around 70,000 ETH into validators using open-source infrastructure. That’s roughly $145 million in ETH at current prices earning staking yields while still supporting network security. Makes sense—why hold idle ETH when you can stake it and earn 3-4% annually?

Corporate treasury Bitcoin plays dominated 2024 and early 2025. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) accumulated over 500,000 BTC. Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and others followed. BitMine is running the same playbook for Ethereum. Buy during bear markets or consolidation, hold long-term, use as treasury reserve asset. Question is whether other public companies follow BitMine’s lead or if this remains a niche strategy.

The timing coincides with a new mandate the Ethereum Foundation released this week. The document outlines the foundation’s role in stewarding the ecosystem, emphasizing decentralization and user sovereignty over assets and data. Key principles: censorship resistance, open source code, privacy preservation, global scalability. The foundation said it will focus on core protocol upgrades, long-term research, cybersecurity, and developer tools whilst gradually reducing its direct influence over the network.

That mandate matters because it signals the foundation’s long-term strategy: fund critical infrastructure, then step back. OTC sales to corporate buyers fit that model. Convert ETH to operational capital, deploy that capital toward protocol work, let the ecosystem mature and decentralize. Eventually the foundation becomes less central, more advisory. That’s the goal, anyway.

For BitMine, the deal adds 5,000 ETH to a position that already exceeds 4.5 million coins. The company’s accumulation mirrors the conviction trade that Strategy made with Bitcoin starting in 2020. Buy the asset, hold through volatility, bet on long-term adoption and price appreciation. Tom Lee’s involvement adds credibility—he’s been bullish on crypto publicly for years and co-founded one of the few traditional finance research shops that took Bitcoin seriously early.

Market reaction? Hard to say. The sale was disclosed Saturday via X, and OTC deals don’t hit exchange order books, so there’s no immediate price impact. But the optics matter. Some community members criticize the foundation every time it sells ETH, arguing it signals lack of confidence. Others counter that operational funding is necessary and OTC sales are the least disruptive method. The debate continues.

What’s next? If the 15% annual spending target holds and the foundation continues periodic sales, expect more OTC deals in coming quarters. Corporate buyers like BitMine, SharpLink, and potentially others provide liquidity without tanking the market. The foundation gets predictable funding. The market gets fewer surprise dumps.

For now, two corporate OTC sales in eight months establishes a pattern. July: $25.7 million. April: $10.2 million. Call it $35.9 million in treasury conversions across 15,000 ETH. That funds a lot of protocol research, developer grants, and ecosystem programs. All eyes on whether BitMine adds to its position and whether other corporates start accumulating ETH the way they did Bitcoin.