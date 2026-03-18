Bithumb Fine Hammers Korean Exchange With $24.5M Penalty

South Korean regulators fined Bithumb 36.8 billion won—about $24.5 million—and banned the exchange from processing external crypto transfers for new customers for six months. The bithumb fine marks the largest penalty ever imposed on a South Korean crypto exchange, per Yonhap News Agency. The suspension runs March 27 through September 26.

Not ideal.

Regulators found 6.65 million AML violations during their inspection. That’s not a typo. 6.65 million. The violations covered customer identity verification failures, transaction restriction breaches, and record-keeping lapses. Bithumb also facilitated 45,772 crypto transfers involving 18 unregistered overseas virtual asset service providers (VASPs). South Korea’s AML rules explicitly ban that.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Financial Services Commission imposed the penalties following a sanctions deliberation committee meeting. The committee reviewed Bithumb’s compliance with the Act on Reporting and Use of Specific Financial Transaction Information. The exchange failed on multiple fronts.

## What the Bithumb Fine Means for Users

Existing Bithumb users face zero restrictions. They can trade, transfer, deposit, and withdraw as before. New customers, however, can’t send crypto to external wallets for six months. They can still buy and sell crypto on the platform. They can deposit and withdraw Korean won. Just no outbound transfers to other wallets or exchanges.

That’s a calculated restriction. Regulators want to choke off the specific behavior that caused the violations—transfers to unregistered VASPs—without destroying the exchange’s business entirely. The FIU said it repeatedly warned Bithumb to halt transactions with unregistered overseas crypto firms. The exchange failed to comply and couldn’t implement effective blocking measures.

Bithumb received preliminary notice of the six-month partial suspension on March 9. The FIU cited concerns over the violations before finalizing the sanctions. Two weeks later, the hammer dropped.

## South Korea’s Compliance Crackdown Intensifies

The bithumb fine follows a pattern. South Korean regulators have systematically targeted exchanges for AML failures over the past year. In February 2025, the FIU imposed a three-month restriction on crypto deposits and withdrawals for new Upbit customers. Upbit’s violation? Same issue—dealing with unregistered VASPs. The exchange paid 35.2 billion won, about $23.5 million. That was the previous record fine.

Korbit got hit in December 2024. The FIU imposed a 2.73 billion won fine—roughly $1.8 million—and an institutional warning over AML and customer-verification breaches. Smaller exchange, smaller penalty. But the regulatory logic stayed consistent: fail on AML compliance, pay the price.

Every major Korean exchange has now been sanctioned. The FIU isn’t bluffing. Compliance failures trigger escalating penalties: warnings, fines, partial suspensions. The question is whether full shutdowns come next if exchanges don’t fix their systems.

## The VASP Problem

The core issue: unregistered overseas VASPs. South Korean law requires exchanges to verify that foreign platforms receiving user transfers are properly registered and compliant. That’s difficult in practice. Crypto moves fast. New platforms launch constantly. Tracking which foreign exchanges hold valid licenses in their jurisdictions—and whether South Korea recognizes those licenses—requires sophisticated monitoring systems.

Bithumb processed 45,772 transfers to 18 unregistered VASPs. That suggests systematic failure, not isolated mistakes. Either the exchange lacked the technology to block those transfers or chose not to implement it. The FIU’s repeated warnings indicate the latter. Regulators told Bithumb to stop. The exchange kept processing the transactions anyway.

That’s expensive defiance. $24.5 million expensive.

## Market Implications and Competitive Impact

Bithumb’s six-month new-customer transfer ban hands a competitive advantage to compliant rivals. New users who want full wallet functionality will choose other exchanges. Coinone, Gopax, and smaller platforms without active sanctions can capture that market share. Existing Bithumb users stay put—switching costs are high—but growth stalls.

The bithumb fine also sets the floor for future penalties. $24.5 million is the new benchmark. Any exchange caught with similar violations now knows the minimum cost. That might finally force systemic compliance investment across the industry. Exchanges face a binary choice: spend money on compliance infrastructure now or pay larger fines later.

South Korea plans to use AI for crypto tax enforcement, according to recent government statements. That suggests regulators are doubling down on technology-driven oversight. If AI can flag suspicious transactions in real time, the FIU’s ability to catch violations multiplies. Exchanges operating with weak compliance systems won’t survive that environment.

## What Happens Next

Bithumb has six months to fix its systems while operating under partial restriction. The suspension ends September 26. The exchange must demonstrate it can block transfers to unregistered VASPs before the FIU lifts the ban. If Bithumb fails to comply by then, expect escalation. The next step would be full suspension of new customer onboarding or complete shutdown of specific services.

Other Korean exchanges are watching. Upbit’s three-month ban ends soon. Korbit paid its fine and received a warning. The pattern is clear: comply or face progressively harsher sanctions. The FIU has shown it will impose multi-million dollar fines and operational restrictions without hesitation.

For now, South Korea’s crypto industry operates under the tightest AML enforcement in Asia. The bithumb fine proves that. Regulators prioritize compliance over growth. Exchanges that can’t adapt will keep paying. All eyes on September 26.