Crypto Institutional Adoption Stalls on Liquidity Fragmentation

Liquidity is scattered. Capital gets duplicated, not shared. That’s the problem blocking crypto institutional adoption, according to Neil Staunton, CEO of Superset.

Not ideology. Not self-custody concerns. Not even regulatory uncertainty.

Market structure.

“Liquidity fragmentation” is how Staunton frames the core issue holding back crypto institutional adoption. Capital sits trapped across chains, venues, and execution environments. Institutions can’t deploy meaningful size when execution depends on bridging risk, duplicated margin, and inconsistent settlement paths.

The result: higher costs, unclear exposures, hesitation to scale participation.

Staunton’s argument cuts through the usual crypto adoption narrative. The industry loves talking about regulatory clarity and user experience. Both matter. But from an institutional perspective, market structure is the bottleneck that stops capital from moving at scale.

Institutions don’t fear innovation. Banks and asset managers adopt new technology constantly—real-time payment rails, cloud-based core banking systems. They’re open to change as long as it works reliably, repeatably, at scale.

Crypto doesn’t meet that standard yet.

What Institutions Actually Need

Traditional finance is deliberately boring. Predictable settlement. Consistent pricing. Clear risk boundaries. That’s what allows capital to move at scale.

Without those features, even elegant tech remains sidelined.

Staunton argues that crypto institutional adoption requires reliability as a first-class design constraint. Institutions evaluate infrastructure based on whether risk is visible, liquidity is real, and execution behaves as expected under stress.

Crypto’s fragmented liquidity structure fails that test. When liquidity is scattered, institutions struggle to execute without slippage, inconsistent pricing, or unclear risk exposure. Capital can’t be shared—it has to be duplicated. That’s inefficient at best, unworkable at worst.

I’ve seen this play before. 2019. Institutions tested crypto custody solutions. Most walked away. Not because they didn’t understand the tech. Because the infrastructure couldn’t handle their capital requirements without introducing unacceptable operational risk.

Same story now. Different infrastructure gap.

The Stablecoin Case Study

Stablecoins are proving the demand exists. They process close to $1 trillion annually. Volume surged 690% year-over-year in 2025, per Staunton’s data.

That’s real usage. Not speculative trading. Payment rails.

Financial institutions are testing, integrating, building stablecoins into their books. The US Federal Reserve now analyzes how stablecoin growth reshapes bank funding and credit provision.

This isn’t hypothetical. It’s already influencing core market plumbing.

But stablecoin adoption highlights the fragmentation problem. Capital flows through Circle, Tether, and dozens of smaller issuers across incompatible chains and venues. Liquidity doesn’t unify—it splinters.

Institutions deploying hundreds of millions need unified execution. They can’t bridge between chains manually. They can’t tolerate inconsistent settlement paths. They need systems that behave the same way yesterday, today, tomorrow.

Crypto doesn’t deliver that yet.

What “Growing Up” Actually Means

Staunton’s thesis: Maturity doesn’t mean abandoning decentralization or self-custody. It means prioritizing coordination where markets require it—shared liquidity, consistent pricing, capital efficiency.

Decentralization matters. But not everywhere equally.

In finance, dependable systems beat clever ones. Every time. Institutions don’t care how radical the design sounds. They care whether it works when real capital is on the line.

This mirrors traditional derivatives markets. CME, ICE, Eurex—they’re not exciting. They’re reliable. Same clearing rules. Same margining. Same settlement windows. Boring by design.

That’s what enabled trillions in notional exposure to move through those venues. Predictability.

Crypto institutional adoption won’t scale until onchain markets deliver similar reliability. Shared liquidity pools. Unified risk management. Execution that doesn’t depend on which chain or venue you’re using.

Right now, capital efficiency is terrible. Market makers duplicate collateral across venues. Traders face inconsistent pricing for the same asset on different chains. Risk managers can’t aggregate exposures cleanly.

None of that is acceptable at institutional scale.

Coordination Failure

Staunton calls this “a massive failure of coordination.” I’d go further. It’s an economic structure that hasn’t evolved past the early-stage fragmentation phase.

Traditional finance went through this. Pre-Reg NMS, US equities traded on fragmented venues with inconsistent pricing. Order protection rules and consolidated data feeds fixed that. Liquidity unified. Spreads tightened. Capital efficiency improved.

Crypto needs an equivalent solution. Not centralization. Coordination.

The question is whether the industry can build it before institutions give up and build parallel systems themselves. Some are already doing that—permissioned chains, private liquidity pools, institutional-only venues.

That path fragments liquidity further. Retail on public chains. Institutions on private infrastructure. No capital sharing. No unified pricing.

Not ideal.

What’s Next for Adoption

Timing matters. Institutions are demanding infrastructure that frees trapped capital and delivers predictable execution. The SEC approved Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. Stablecoin volumes are surging. Regulatory clarity is improving.

But market structure remains the bottleneck.

Staunton’s argument: Crypto has proven what’s possible. Now it needs to prove what works. Operational consistency when capital is deployed at scale. That’s the next phase.

This isn’t about losing crypto’s identity. It’s about function over flash when designing systems.

I’ve traded through multiple cycles. Innovation doesn’t move capital. Reliability does. Institutions allocate based on risk-adjusted returns and operational feasibility. If the infrastructure can’t support their capital requirements without introducing unacceptable friction, they won’t deploy.

Simple as that.

Crypto institutional adoption depends on solving liquidity fragmentation. Shared liquidity. Unified pricing. Capital efficiency. Until those exist, adoption will remain cautious, experimental, constrained.

The infrastructure is there. The demand is there. The missing piece: coordination. Question is whether crypto can build it before institutions build around it.