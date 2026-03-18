Bitcoin ETF Inflows Extended Three-Week Streak With $767M

$767 million flowed into US spot Bitcoin ETFs last week. Five straight days. First time that’s happened in 2026.

The bitcoin etf inflows marked the first five-day streak this year, pushing the three-week total to $2.1 billion. Broader crypto investment products pulled $1.06 billion across the same period, CoinShares reported Monday. Bitcoin dominated: $793 million of that total. Three consecutive weeks of gains now. $2.7 billion combined.

Still not enough to turn the year green.

Despite the streak, US spot Bitcoin ETFs remain $493 million in the red year-to-date. January and February bled $1.8 billion. March clawed back $1.34 billion. Not quite there yet. This week determines whether 2026 finally flips positive.

I’ve traded through worse ETF launches. 2024’s GBTC outflows were brutal—$20 billion gone in weeks. This feels different. Slower bleed, faster recovery. Institutional capital doesn’t move on headlines anymore. It moves on risk-adjusted returns.

## What’s Driving the Bitcoin ETF Inflows

Geopolitical stress, oddly enough. Since the Iran crisis escalated, total assets under management in digital asset ETPs jumped 9.4% to nearly $140 billion. James Butterfill, CoinShares’ head of research, noted Bitcoin’s emerging role as a “relative safe haven” compared with other asset classes. That’s the narrative. Let’s look at what actually happened.

Bitcoin ETPs gained $933 million year-to-date. Ethereum told a different story. ETH products absorbed $315.3 million last week—largest weekly inflow since launch—but remain $23 million negative for the year. The launch of new US staking ETF listings helped. Butterfill said the flows brought Ethereum “close to a net neutral position.” Translation: still underwater, but barely.

The data tells a different story than CT consensus. XRP funds bled $76 million last week. Second consecutive week of outflows. Solana pulled $9.1 million. Modest. Short-Bitcoin products attracted $8.1 million, which Butterfill described as evidence that market opinion remains “somewhat polarized.” Polite way of saying half the smart money thinks this rallies, half thinks it dumps.

## Institutional Behavior vs Retail Panic

I’ve seen this setup before. 2019. Bitcoin grinding higher whilst macro uncertainty spiked. Gold rallied. Bitcoin rallied. Stocks chopped. Fed paused rate hikes mid-year. Bitcoin ripped from $4k to $14k by June. Then collapsed 50% by December.

The difference now: institutional infrastructure exists. Spot ETFs didn’t exist in 2019. Custody solutions were sketchy. Compliance frameworks were non-existent. Now you’ve got BlackRock, Fidelity, and a dozen others offering regulated exposure. That changes the game. Doesn’t guarantee upside, but it changes who’s buying and why.

Five-day streaks matter because they signal sustained demand, not panic buying. One-day spikes reverse. Five-day flows stick. That’s patient capital, not tourists. The bitcoin etf inflows over three weeks totaling $2.1 billion came during one of the choppier periods this year. Price ranged $82k to $88k. Not exactly a face-ripper. Institutions bought the range.

Question is whether those bitcoin etf inflows continue if Bitcoin tests $80k. That’s the level I’m watching. Break below and funding likely flips negative. Hold it and the bid stays intact. For now, $493 million in the hole year-to-date. One decent week erases that entirely.

## What Happened to the Altcoin Bid

XRP’s $76 million outflow stood out. That’s the second week running. Regulatory clarity arrived with spot ETF applications pending, yet capital fled. Either investors don’t believe approval comes soon, or they’re rotating into Bitcoin. Probably both. Solana’s $9.1 million inflow looked pathetic by comparison. Last cycle, Solana would’ve absorbed $100 million on a week like this.

Ethereum’s $315 million reversed months of bleeding. Staking ETFs launched in the US—finally—and capital moved. But $23 million in the red year-to-date means confidence remains fragile. I’ve traded ETH since $8. This doesn’t feel like accumulation. Feels like rotation out of worse ideas into slightly less bad ones.

The short-Bitcoin products pulling $8.1 million confirmed what order books already showed: trapped longs exist, but so do fresh shorts. Polarized positioning creates volatility. Funding rates stay near zero. That’s equilibrium, not conviction. Neither side has won yet.

## The Leverage Question

Open interest across Bitcoin futures sits around $35 billion. That’s elevated but not extreme. 2021 peaks hit $25 billion when Bitcoin traded at $69k. Adjusted for price, current leverage is lighter. Liquidation cascades seem less likely unless Bitcoin drops 15% in a day. Possible, but not the base case.

What I’m watching: funding rates and exchange reserves. Funding stayed neutral last week despite the bitcoin etf inflows. That means spot demand absorbed supply without triggering perp markets. Healthy. Exchange reserves continued declining—now under 2.5 million BTC, down from 3.1 million in early 2023. Less supply on exchanges means less selling pressure. Simple as that.

The macro setup favours Bitcoin if Fed rate cuts materialize in Q2. If they don’t, risk assets reprice lower. Bitcoin correlates to Nasdaq at 0.78 over 90 days. Not decorrelated. Not a hedge. Just another risk asset with different plumbing.

## What’s Next for Bitcoin ETF Inflows

This week decides whether US spot Bitcoin ETFs turn positive for 2026. They need $493 million in net inflows to break even. One strong day does it. Monday’s flows will set the tone. If institutions stayed bid through the weekend, inflows continue. If they waited to see price action first, flows stall.

I’ve seen momentum reverse on less. March 2020: Bitcoin crashed 50% in two days, then doubled in six weeks. Institutional flows turned on a dime. This environment isn’t that volatile, but the principle holds. Capital moves fast when positioning shifts.

Butterfill’s “relative safe haven” framing resonates if equities stay choppy. Bitcoin’s drawn down 8% from $89k highs. Nasdaq’s down 6% from February peaks. Gold’s up 12% year-to-date. If that divergence persists, Bitcoin’s safe-haven narrative strengthens. If stocks rip and Bitcoin lags, the narrative dies.

For now, three-week streak intact. $2.7 billion absorbed. AuM at $140 billion. That’s not distribution. All eyes on whether the bitcoin etf inflows hit positive YTD this week.