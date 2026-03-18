Startup Acquisition Deal Volume Crashes Below 2021 Peak

$8.7 billion. That’s what small and mid-sized startup purchases brought in last year. Sounds impressive until you realize it’s still below levels from a decade ago.

The startup acquisition deal market for companies selling under $300 million remains stuck in a multi-year slump. Total deal value for the $100 million to $300 million range sits well below 2021 highs and hasn’t recovered to levels routinely hit back in 2015. The numbers tell a brutal story.

Meanwhile, one massive deal dwarfs the entire category. Google just closed a $32 billion purchase of cybersecurity startup Wiz. That single transaction is worth more than 4x all sub-$300 million deals combined from last year. The math is stark.

**The Small Deal Collapse**

Each startup acquisition deal under $300 million represents an exit that didn’t make headlines. No press releases celebrating unicorn valuations. No billion-dollar returns for early investors. Just quiet transactions that collectively used to matter more.

Last year saw 181 disclosed-price acquisitions below $300 million. Not one buyer completed more than two such deals. No power acquirer emerged to scoop up struggling startups at scale. Companies like Cisco, Cloudflare, and Databricks made multiple purchases, but most didn’t disclose prices.

When I was at Greycroft, we tracked these mid-market exits obsessively. Fund economics depend on them. You need base hits, not just home runs. A $150 million exit on a $10 million Series A investment delivers 15x gross—solid returns that keep LPs happy. But when deal volume collapses, the entire exit market freezes.

**Sub-$100M Deals Hit Harder**

Smaller acquisitions under $100 million got crushed even worse. Volume and value bottomed in 2024 before staging a modest comeback. These deals are a mixed bag for investor returns.

Some represent wins. A company raises $3 million in seed funding, builds product, gains traction, sells for $40 million. Investors make 10-13x gross, LPs get 2-3x net after fees and carry. Everyone walks away satisfied.

Other deals are disasters. Startups that raised $50 million selling for $30 million. Total loss for investors. Founders get nothing. Employees see stock options evaporate. Rad Power Bikes filed bankruptcy before selling to an acquirer this month. That’s the brutal reality at the bottom of the market.

VCs won’t tell you this, but most sub-$100 million exits lose money for investors when you account for total capital raised. The startup acquisition deal that sounds decent on paper often represents a down round disguised as a strategic sale.

**What’s Driving the Startup Acquisition Deal Decline**

Three factors killed the market.

First, buyers have alternatives. Why acquire a $50 million ARR SaaS company for $300 million when you can build the same features internally for $20 million? Tech giants learned that lesson. Acqui-hires still happen, but pure product acquisitions dried up.

Second, valuation gaps widened. Sellers anchored to 2021 valuations that no longer exist. Buyers offer 2024 prices reflecting current revenue multiples. The spread is 50-70% in many cases. Deals die in diligence when neither side blinks.

Third, strategic buyers shifted focus. Companies like Workday and Eli Lilly still acquire startups, but without disclosed prices it’s impossible to gauge whether founders and investors actually won. Most active buyers can afford to pay well. Whether they choose to is another matter entirely.

Follow the money. Incentives explain everything. When public company stock trades at 3-5x revenue, internal M&A teams can’t justify paying 10x for startups. The math doesn’t work for shareholders.

**The Missing Price Problem**

Here’s what the term sheet doesn’t say: most startup acquisitions don’t disclose prices. The 181 deals with known values represent a fraction of total M&A activity. Hundreds more transactions closed without public valuations.

That makes judging the market nearly impossible. Is M&A actually down, or are buyers just staying quiet? Are undisclosed deals structured as earnouts that never pay out? Is management getting cash while investors take stock that immediately craters?

I’ve seen this movie before. It ends badly for companies that raised at peak valuations and now need exits. The 2001 crash saw thousands of startups sell for pennies on the dollar or shut down entirely. 2009 repeated the pattern. This cycle looks familiar.

**What Comes Next**

The startup acquisition deal environment won’t recover until two things happen.

First, public market valuations need to stabilize or rise. When SaaS multiples expand from 5x to 8x revenue, strategic buyers can justify higher private market prices. That requires sustained profitability and growth from public comps. Don’t hold your breath.

Second, startups need to burn through remaining cash and accept reality. Companies sitting on $20 million in the bank at $200 million valuations won’t sell for $100 million. Wait 18 months until they’re at $3 million cash and suddenly that $100 million offer looks attractive. Desperation drives deal flow.

Question is whether buyers wait out sellers or sellers find alternative paths to liquidity. Secondary markets offer some relief, but pricing is worse—30-50% discounts to already-depressed valuations.

For now, small and mid-sized M&A stays frozen. Exits happen, but slowly and painfully. The 2021 peak is gone. Next cycle could take years to arrive.