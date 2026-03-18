Bold HYPE Price Prediction: Hayes Calls $150 by August

Arthur Hayes thinks Hyperliquid token hits $150 by August. The BitMEX co-founder laid out the bull case Monday: capture more derivatives volume from centralized exchanges, expand product offerings, watch the math work. The hype price prediction assumes HYPE climbs roughly fivefold from current levels around $30.

Bold call. Let’s see the numbers.

## The Revenue Math Behind the Target

Hayes’s thesis rests on Hyperliquid’s revenue model. The platform uses 97% of revenue to buy HYPE tokens from the open market. Most of the money it makes goes straight into buying its own token. That creates buy pressure if trading activity rises.

Current 30-day annualized revenue run rate: $843 million as of March. Hayes says that number needs to hit $1.40 billion by August for the hype price prediction to work. That’s a 66% increase in five months. Aggressive but not impossible.

How does Hyperliquid get there? Steal more market share from centralized exchanges. The platform already absorbed roughly 6% of CEX derivatives volume. Hayes argues it needs to capture another 3.96% by August. That takes total market share to nearly 10%.

I’ve seen this playbook before. 2019. Uniswap eating Binance’s lunch in spot. Worked until it didn’t. The difference: Hyperliquid focuses on derivatives, not spot. Derivatives traders are stickier when products work and fees stay competitive.

## Oil Perps Dominate Volume

Here’s where it gets interesting. Crude oil became Hyperliquid’s top-traded asset Tuesday. CL-USDC, the platform’s oil-linked perpetual pair, hit $1.29 billion in 24-hour volume. That overtook ETH-USDC at roughly $1.24 billion.

Traders aren’t just betting on crypto anymore. They’re using Hyperliquid to trade traditional macro assets. Oil. Gold. Silver. US indexes. The US-Iran war turned oil into the hottest trade on a decentralized derivatives exchange. Not something I expected to write in 2025.

Hayes points to HIP-3 as the catalyst. The proposal lets users launch perpetual markets permissionlessly by staking HYPE. New listings tied to macro assets are gaining traction fast. HIP-3 already contributes nearly 10% of Hyperliquid’s revenue, according to Hayes.

He predicts revenue could grow 160% in coming months if the platform keeps adding macro products. That’s the core of the hype price prediction: derivatives volume rotation from CEX to DEX, plus expanding into tokenized traditional assets.

Question is whether centralized exchanges let that happen without a fight. Binance and Bybit aren’t going to watch 10% of their derivatives volume walk away quietly. Fee wars usually follow. Hyperliquid has an advantage—decentralized, no KYC—but that also attracts regulatory scrutiny.

## Hayes’s Track Record: Mixed

Worth noting Hayes has made several calls that didn’t pan out. Bitcoin to $250,000 by end of 2025. Bitcoin to $200,000 by March 2026. TRUMP memecoin hitting $100 billion market cap by inauguration.

None of those happened.

Last year, Maelstrom—Hayes’s family office fund—predicted HYPE would decline due to $11.90 billion in token unlocks. HYPE has since dropped roughly 40%. So Hayes was bearish, then bullish. The shift came as Hyperliquid’s revenue model and product expansion became clearer.

I’m not dismissing the call. The revenue math checks out if volume keeps growing. The 97% buyback mechanism creates real buy pressure. But hitting $150 requires flawless execution and no major competitor response. That’s a lot to assume.

## Technical Setup Supports HYPE Price Prediction

From a technical perspective, HYPE is forming a cup-and-handle pattern. The setup suggests an initial breakout toward $50 if price clears the $35.50 neckline resistance. That’s the first test.

Cup-and-handle patterns form after a rounded recovery and brief consolidation. They confirm when price breaks above neckline resistance. Upside is typically measured by the pattern’s maximum height. For HYPE, that gives a measured target around $50—more than 40% upside from current levels.

The pattern doesn’t guarantee $150. It points to $50 first. Hayes’s August target requires the rally to extend well beyond the technical setup. That means fundamentals—revenue growth, volume capture, product expansion—must deliver.

Support sits at $30. That level aligns with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement line and the 50-day exponential moving average. If HYPE pulls back from $35.50 resistance, $30 is the first place to watch. Break that and the cup-and-handle setup fails.

## What Has to Go Right

For the hype price prediction to hit, Hyperliquid needs:

– Revenue run rate climbing from $843M to $1.40B by August (66% increase)

– CEX market share capture rising from 6% to nearly 10% (another 4% stolen)

– Macro perps (oil, gold, indexes) sustaining volume growth via HIP-3

– No major regulatory crackdown on decentralized derivatives platforms

– No competitor launching a better product with lower fees

– The 97% buyback mechanism continuing without changes

That’s a long list. I’ve traded through enough cycles to know that when everything has to go right, something usually goes wrong.

But the setup is there. Oil perps doing $1.29B in daily volume proves demand exists for macro assets on-chain. If Hyperliquid keeps listing products traders want and the US-Iran situation keeps oil volatile, volume could sustain.

The data tells a different story than six months ago. HYPE was bleeding on token unlocks. Now it’s capturing real derivatives flow and expanding into macro markets. That changes the thesis.

## What’s Next

First test: $35.50. Break that neckline and $50 comes into play by April. Miss it and HYPE revisits $30 support.

Longer term, watch Hyperliquid’s monthly revenue numbers. If the run rate hits $1 billion by May, Hayes’s August target looks achievable. If revenue stalls below $900M, the hype price prediction becomes harder to justify.

Also watch competing DEXs. dYdX, GMX, and others aren’t standing still. If they launch macro perps or undercut fees, Hyperliquid’s volume advantage narrows.

Hayes is betting on a structural shift: derivatives traders rotating from centralized to decentralized platforms, plus on-chain macro products eating traditional futures volume. Bold thesis. The numbers so far support it.

All eyes on that $35.50 neckline.