Republicans Threaten CBDC Housing Bill Over Permanent Ban Demand

Twenty-eight Republican representatives just threatened to kill a bipartisan housing bill. The reason: it doesn’t ban central bank digital currencies permanently enough.

The cbdc housing bill collision came via letter dated March 6 to House Speaker Mike Johnson. The GOP members want the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act dead unless it includes an ironclad CBDC prohibition with no sunset clause. No studies. No wiggle room.

Current language in the cbdc housing bill sunsets the ban in 2030. Republicans called that unacceptable. They also noted the bill doesn’t block the Federal Reserve from researching CBDCs—something Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer’s bill last year tried to prevent.

“We will do everything to ensure that the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is dead-on arrival,” the letter stated.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna made the threat explicit: “This will probably get nasty so I am telling everyone now. We would appreciate your air support on this.”

Not subtle.

**The Privacy Argument vs Housing Reality**

Republicans frame this as a privacy fight. CBDCs grant unprecedented financial surveillance powers, they argue. The Fed could track every transaction. Monitor spending. Control access to money.

Legitimate concerns. Luxembourg economist Elisabeth Krecké raised similar questions about the European Central Bank‘s digital euro plans: “The real question is: What happens to the data in the end? Who will have access to it and, ultimately, who will control it?”

Fair point. The cbdc housing bill fight happens whilst over 90% of the world’s central banks investigate CBDC technology. China’s developing one. The EU’s building one. The US? Republicans want to ban even the research.

Meanwhile, American housing costs hit historic highs. A typical single-family home now costs 7.14 times median annual household income. That’s the highest ratio on record going back to the late 1940s. Worse than the 2006 housing bubble peak.

The cbdc housing bill contains actual solutions: expedited environmental reviews, increased Federal Housing Administration loan limits, measures to address the supply squeeze from collapsed homebuilding after 2008.

“The package includes the vast majority of the Senate’s unanimously supported ROAD to Housing Act, incorporates bipartisan housing ideas from the House, and takes a good first step to rein in corporate landlords that are squeezing families out of homeownership,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

The presidential administration already signaled support for the bill—including a CBDC ban.

**The Awareness Problem**

Here’s the tension: 61% of Americans haven’t heard of CBDCs, per a June 2025 Aevi survey. Among 55- to 64-year-olds, that number jumps past 70%.

So Republicans are threatening to block housing affordability legislation—something voters actually care about—over a monetary instrument most people don’t know exists.

Not ideal political positioning whilst President Trump and Congress slip in polling and economic concerns dominate.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters called out the dynamic in her criticism of Emmer’s earlier ban efforts: “When Republicans raise concerns about CBDCs they are talking about retail CBDCs, but because they are so averse to knowledge and studying things, they have no idea that their bill blocks research into other forms of digitizing the dollar that could truly cut costs for people.”

She added that a functional Chinese digital currency could provide an attractive alternative to the dollar as global reserve currency. That’s the geopolitical angle Democrats cite—if the US bans CBDC development entirely whilst China builds one, the dollar’s dominance erodes.

**What Happens Next**

The cbdc housing bill now sits in Senate limbo. Republicans demand two changes before it reaches the House:

1. Make the CBDC ban permanent (no 2030 sunset)

2. Block all Federal Reserve research on CBDCs

Refuse, and 28 GOP votes disappear. The bill dies.

Accept, and the US legally prohibits even studying digital dollar alternatives whilst every other major economy builds them.

Congress is simultaneously hammering out the CLARITY Act—the long-awaited crypto framework legislation. Now CBDC policy gets balanced against housing affordability ahead of midterm elections.

I’ve traded through policy uncertainty before. This setup is messier. Housing costs at all-time highs. Voters struggling with affordability. And the legislative solution gets held hostage over a technology 61% of Americans have never heard of.

The data tells a different story than the politics. Home price-to-income ratios scream crisis. CBDC awareness barely registers. But the GOP is willing to let housing legislation collapse over permanent prohibition language.

Question is whether moderates in both parties force a compromise or let the whole thing die over digital currency ideology.

Next catalyst: Senate Banking Committee markup of the bill. That’s where the CBDC language either gets strengthened to satisfy Republicans or stays as-is and triggers the GOP blockade.

All eyes on Mike Johnson. He’s got 28 members ready to kill bipartisan housing relief over Fed research restrictions. That’s the play.