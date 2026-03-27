Crypto Authenticity Infrastructure Becomes New Market Battleground

Crypto authenticity infrastructure is becoming a necessity as AI-generated scams surged 1,400% in 2025. Deepfakes now target ransom victims with synthetic voice calls. Bots trade on-chain. Synthetic agents vote in governance. The problem isn’t scalability anymore. It’s whether you’re talking to a human.

Kirill Avery, founder and CEO of Alien, argues that proof-of-humanity will replace throughput as crypto’s core competitive metric. His reasoning: scarcity creates markets. In the industrial era, energy was scarce. In the internet era, attention. Now it’s authenticity.

Category Detail Scam Growth (2025) 1,400% increase Attack Vector AI-generated voice cloning, synthetic recruiters New Scarcity Proof of human identity Infrastructure Need Cryptographic verification, decentralised identity

The Deepfake Economy Has Arrived

A mother in Arizona received a ransom call. Her daughter’s voice begged for help. Tone, cadence, breathing pattern all matched. The voice was synthesised from seconds of public video. Across the country, job seekers completed interviews with automated agents harvesting behavioural data for resale.

These aren’t outliers. They mark the shift from information economy to imitation economy. The internet promised democratised knowledge. It delivered infinite replication. Newsrooms battle algorithmic propaganda. Financial systems face synthetic users. Reality became copyable without friction.

The problem isn’t that AI can fake things. It’s that humans can’t tell the difference anymore. That creates a verification bottleneck. When creation is infinite, proof becomes the constraint.

Authenticity as an Asset Class

Gold represented physical scarcity. Bandwidth represented informational scarcity. Authenticity represents epistemic scarcity. It underwrites credibility across every domain. Social media needs real followers. Finance needs Sybil resistance. Entertainment needs verifiable creators.

Yuval Noah Harari described this inversion in Nexus. AI won’t transact in money. It will transact in reputation, credibility, identity. Machines value proof over possession. They demand confirmation of trust, not currency. Authenticity becomes the medium of exchange between humans and systems.

Crypto authenticity infrastructure will function like SSL did for e-commerce. Unseen. Indispensable. Lucrative. Instead of one-time KYC checks, systems will continuously verify trust through on-chain behaviour. A