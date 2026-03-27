Which is More Economical – A Petrol or Electric Mower?

Choosing the right mower isn’t all about what is more powerful or what is less noisy – you should also consider the cost. Not just the upfront cost, but the long-term costs.

Modern mowers tend to either run on petrol or electricity. With fuel prices currently on the move and electricity rates soaring too, many of us might be unsure as to which option is more economical – a petrol mower or an electric model. In this post, we’ll attempt to break down the main costs to get a clearer picture of which one is likely to be better for your wallet overall.

Which costs less upfront?

When it comes to the price tag, corded electric mowers tend to be the cheapest options. Most mid-range options cost £90 to £150, while budget options can cost as little as £50. These are popular options for small to medium sized gardens, where you don’t have to worry about the length of the cable.

Battery-powered cordless mowers cost a lot more to buy due to their lithium ion batteries. Expect to pay over £130 for a low-end model, while mid-range models generally cost over £200. Robotic mowers meanwhile start at around £400 due to being a lot more complex. Cordless options may be necessary for those with bigger gardens who need more range.

How much do petrol mowers cost? About the same as battery-powered cordless electric mowers if you’re buying a push mower. Mid-range petrol mowers start at about £250 and stop at about £600, at which point you get into more high-end models. Ride-on mowers cost a lot more – over £1500 on average. So, yes, petrol mowers can cost a lot more.

Which has lower running costs?

An electric lawn mower could also cost you less to run. Advancements in technology have made electric mowers incredibly energy-efficient. In fact, your average 36 volt battery only costs about 3 to 7 pence to full charge. And you may only need to charge every 3 to 4 cuts on an average sized garden (some electric mowers may recommend charging after every use).

Petrol mowers typically use a 1 litre tank of petrol, which lasts about 3 to 4 cuts on a medium sized garden. Petrol prices in the UK right now are on average just over 145 pence per litre. So you’re paying roughly 35 pence more per cut. This adds up in the long run – particularly if you frequently mow your garden.

Some mowers are more fuel-efficient or energy-efficient than others so it’s worth shopping around and comparing the mpg/kWh. Larger and more powerful mowers such as ride-on models will typically guzzle more fuel, but you can still get some fairly economical options.

Which is easier to maintain?

Electric mowers also win in this regard. They don’t use oil, don’t have spark plugs to maintain and don’t have air filters that need cleaning. Consequently, electric mowers don’t experience as many faults. You also don’t have to worry about topping up fluids.

Petrol mowers can benefit from an annual oil change. You may also occasionally need to clean or replace the air filter. Due to more moving parts, you can expect more potential faults with these mowers over the years. Worn spark plugs and carburetors are common problems that may need fixing. These extra repair costs could add up.

Wired electric mowers are generally the most reliable option and easiest to use. Cordless mowers can sometimes experience battery issues – especially if stored somewhere wet or if dirt gets into the battery. You also need to remember to charge them and some may be possible to overcharge (although most modern options don’t have this issue). Wired mowers may experience fraying cables if not stored properly, but generally don’t have as many issues as wireless models.

Which will last longer?

You will usually get more years out of a petrol mower than you would an electric mower. Budget petrol mowers can last over 10 years with good maintenance. Many are designed for durability and more challenging terrain – always choose a petrol mower if you have a sloped or uneven garden that is quite large, as the extra power can help these mowers glide over this terrain and generally experience less damage.

A cheap electric mower may only last 5 years. Once the battery fails, it can be expensive to replace, and many people find it more affordable to simply buy a new mower. High-end electric mowers will last much longer but you pay more for them upfront.

Which is more economical?

Overall, electric mowers are a more economical choice. This is particularly the case with corded mowers, which cost much less upfront to buy than both battery-powered electric and petrol mowers.

Electric mowers may not always last as long as their petrol counterparts, but they generally don’t need as much maintenance, and you’ll spend a lot less money on electricity than you would on fuel for a petrol mower. Given that these mowers are also quieter and more environmentally friendly than petrol mowers, they’re becoming an increasingly popular choice among gardeners in the UK.

How else can you save money on a mower?

Going electric isn’t the only way to save money when purchasing a new mower. You should also consider some of these tips: