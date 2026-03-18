Eightco Funding Round Reveals $125M AI Pivot as Tom Lee Joins Board

Eightco Holdings raised $125 million this week. The eightco funding round came from crypto treasury firm Bitmine ($75M), Ark Invest ($25M), and Payward—Kraken’s parent company—another $25M. Shares jumped 11.67% Thursday.

Tom Lee joined the board. Brett Winton signed on as advisor. Dan Ives stepped down as chairman after holding the role since September.

That’s a lot of movement for an e-commerce inventory platform.

**What Eightco Actually Does Now**

The company announced $50 million into OpenAI. Another $25 million into Beast Industries—that’s MrBeast’s operation, for those unfamiliar. James Donaldson runs the largest YouTube channel on earth. 350 million subscribers. Eightco now owns a piece.

The stated goal: “investing in technology shaping the next generation of artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and global digital consumer platforms.”

Translation: e-commerce inventory management wasn’t working. Pivot to AI and crypto.

I’ve seen this before. 2021. Every SaaS company added “blockchain” to its investor deck. Most crashed. A few survived by actually executing. Question is which category Eightco falls into.

**The Backers Matter More Than the Money**

Bitmine led with $75 million. That’s notable. Tom Lee chairs Bitmine—formerly Fundstrat’s head of research, known for Bitcoin price targets that actually hit. He’s now on Eightco’s board. That’s not decorative. Lee doesn’t join boards for press releases.

Ark Invest put in $25 million. Cathie Wood’s firm. Brett Winton—Ark’s chief futurist—joined as board advisor. Ark bought the AI narrative early. Tesla. Coinbase. Block. Now Eightco.

Payward contributed $25 million. Kraken’s parent company doesn’t deploy capital casually. They’re betting Eightco’s blockchain infrastructure play connects to exchange-adjacent opportunities.

The eightco funding round signals conviction from three distinct corners: crypto treasury (Bitmine), tech growth (Ark), and exchange infrastructure (Payward). That’s alignment.

**Stock Reaction: Muted Enthusiasm**

Shares closed Thursday at 90 cents. Up 11.67%. After-hours: 88 cents, down 2.6%.

Not exactly euphoria.

Context: Eightco is down 92.49% over six months. The stock traded multiples higher before crypto’s correction battered anything adjacent to digital assets. Broader market downturn crushed crypto-related equities harder than spot prices. That’s leverage in reverse.

Eightco’s first crypto move came in September: announced plans to buy and hold Worldcoin (WLD). Shares ripped 3,000% in one day. Classic speculative mania. Then reality set in. Worldcoin underperformed. The trade didn’t deliver sustained value.

This eightco funding round feels different. Institutional backers. Board-level talent. Strategic investments into OpenAI and MrBeast—both defensible bets if you believe AI scales and creator economies expand.

But the stock barely moved. Market’s skeptical. Fair.

**What’s Actually Changing**

Dan Ives stepped down as chairman. He joined in September—lasted four months. Ives is known for bullish tech calls at Wedbush Securities. Apple. Tesla. Nvidia. His departure after such a short tenure raises questions. Was this planned rotation or strategic disagreement?

No clarity from the company. Just: Ives is out, Lee is in.

Tom Lee brings crypto credibility. He called Bitcoin’s 2023 recovery when consensus expected further downside. Fundstrat’s research influenced institutional allocators. If Lee’s betting Eightco can bridge AI and blockchain infrastructure, that’s worth watching.

Brett Winton advised Ark through its Big Ideas reports—annual theses on disruptive innovation. Ark’s AI thesis centers on exponential cost declines and enterprise adoption. Winton’s involvement suggests Eightco’s OpenAI stake aligns with Ark’s broader AI conviction.

**The OpenAI and MrBeast Bets**

$50 million into OpenAI. That’s entering late—OpenAI’s valuation already stretched into hundreds of billions. But access matters. If Eightco builds products integrating OpenAI’s models, the investment doubles as strategic partnership.

$25 million into Beast Industries. MrBeast generates billions of views monthly. His Feastables brand hit $100 million revenue in year one. Beast Games launched on Amazon. The creator economy isn’t speculative anymore—it’s measurable cash flow.

Eightco positioned these investments as creating “a hub at the center of key frontier AI technologies and content creation.” That’s corporate speak. But the underlying thesis holds: AI tooling plus creator distribution equals platform leverage.

Whether Eightco executes is separate from whether the thesis makes sense. The thesis makes sense.

**Competitive Context and Risk**

Eightco isn’t alone pivoting into AI and crypto. Dozens of publicly traded companies announced similar shifts in 2023-2024. Most failed to deliver revenue. Stock prices collapsed.

The difference: capital and talent. This eightco funding round brought $125 million and board members who’ve built billion-dollar positions before. That’s oxygen and expertise.

Risk: the company’s core business—e-commerce inventory management—isn’t mentioned in the announcement. If that’s dying while AI investments take years to mature, cash burn accelerates. $125 million buys 12-24 months depending on spend rate.

Another risk: concentration. $75 million into two bets (OpenAI and MrBeast). If either underperforms, portfolio takes a hit.

**What Happens Next**

Eightco trades at 90 cents. Down 92.49% from highs. The stock needs revenue proof, not just strategic repositioning. Market’s seen too many pivots that didn’t convert to earnings.

Tom Lee on the board changes governance. He won’t tolerate vaporware. If Eightco’s blockchain infrastructure play has substance, expect concrete product announcements within two quarters. If it’s positioning without execution, Lee exits.

Ark’s involvement means public tracking. Ark discloses trades daily. If they add to the position, that’s a signal. If they trim, that’s another.

The stock’s reaction—11.67% up, then fading after hours—tells you everything. Investors heard the news. They’re waiting for proof.

I’ve traded through worse. Companies with weaker backers, vaguer strategies, and less capital have recovered. But I’ve also seen better-funded pivots collapse when execution failed.

For now, this eightco funding round bought time and credibility. What the company does with both determines whether shares recover or drift lower.

Next earnings report will show cash burn and product progress. That’s the test.