Quantum Computing Startup Builds AI Bridge Before Quantum Arrives

$665 million exit. Eighteen months ago. Now Peter Sarlin is back building.

The Finnish entrepreneur sold his AI startup to AMD in 2024, left his CEO role at AMD Silo AI, and launched QuTwo Tuesday. The quantum computing startup isn’t waiting for quantum computers to work. It’s building the orchestration layer enterprises will need when they do.

Smart play. Most quantum startups burn cash building hardware that doesn’t scale yet. QuTwo is taking venture dollars today by solving problems classical computers can’t.

## What QuTwo Actually Does

QuTwo OS sits between your business logic and whatever hardware runs it. Classical chips today. Quantum chips tomorrow. Hybrid setups along the way.

The pitch: AI is hitting an efficiency wall. Quantum computing might solve that. But nobody knows when. QuTwo OS routes workloads to the right hardware without you rewriting code every time the underlying tech changes.

Think Stripe for payments. You don’t care if the transaction runs on Visa or Mastercard. QuTwo aims for the same abstraction with compute.

Sarlin funded the quantum computing startup through his family office, PostScriptum. He already invested in Finnish quantum hardware companies IQM and QMill. Now he’s building the software layer that makes those chips useful.

“We’re building for the quantum world, but QuTwo is an AI company,” Sarlin told TechCrunch. Translation: pushing AI workloads from classical to quantum hardware.

## The Quantum-Inspired Middle Ground

Here’s where it gets interesting. QuTwo isn’t betting on quantum hardware timelines.

Quantum-inspired computing uses classical chips but simulates quantum behavior. Works today. No exotic cooling requirements. No error correction nightmares.

QuTwo OS supports both paths. Pure quantum algorithms when the hardware matures. Quantum-inspired approaches on classical chips right now.

That flexibility matters. Most enterprises won’t rip out their data centers overnight. They’ll run hybrid environments for years. QuTwo is building for that messy reality.

I’ve seen this movie before. When I ran TaskFlow, every SaaS company promised cloud-native architecture. Most customers ran hybrid on-premise and cloud setups for 5+ years. Transitions take longer than founders admit.

## Who’s Buying This

Zalando, the European fashion retailer, is building “lifestyle agents” with QuTwo. AI tools that proactively suggest products and experiences, not just search results.

OP Pohjola, a major Finnish financial services provider, launched a joint quantum AI research initiative with the company.

Sarlin claims “large design partnerships which are in the tens of millions.” Design partnerships mean enterprises are co-developing the product. They’re betting real budget that quantum matters.

Tens of millions in design partnerships before you’re profitable? That’s traction. Or it’s vaporware. Time will show which.

These deals teach QuTwo what enterprises actually need vs what quantum physicists think they need. Big difference.

## Team Built for This

Quantum side: Kuan Yen Tan, IQM cofounder. Antti Vasara, board member and chairman at SemiQon, a quantum chip startup.

Enterprise side: Sarlin, $665M exit. Kaj-Mikael Björk, his former cofounder at Silo AI. Pekka Lundmark, former Nokia CEO, joined the board.

30+ quantum and AI scientists total.

That’s a serious roster. Quantum expertise plus enterprise credibility. Most quantum computing startup teams skew too academic. This one knows how to sell software to CIOs.

Lundmark ran Nokia through its toughest transition period. He understands selling complex infrastructure to skeptical buyers.

## The Business Model Bet

QuTwo is commercially minded from day one. That’s rare in quantum.

Most quantum startups chase NSF grants and publish papers. QuTwo is signing design partnerships with Zalando and banks.

Bootstrapped by Sarlin’s family office for now. No VC pressure to hit unrealistic milestones. That’s an advantage when your underlying technology—quantum hardware—might not work at scale for 5-10 years.

Question is whether enterprises keep paying for quantum-inspired computing if true quantum keeps getting delayed. How long do CFOs fund R&D for tech that might never arrive?

Sarlin is betting quantum arrives eventually and customers want the orchestration layer ready now. Design partnerships spread that risk. Customers pay to secure early positioning.

## Market Timing

Quantum hype peaked in 2023. Crashed in 2024 when promised breakthroughs didn’t materialize. Now we’re in the trough of disillusionment.

That’s actually ideal launch timing. Expectations are low. Competition is thinning. Enterprises that survived the hype cycle are serious buyers.

When I sold TaskFlow in 2020, we launched in 2017 when every SaaS category was oversaturated. The winners launched during downturns when competitors quit. Same pattern here.

Quantum won’t stay quiet forever. When the next breakthrough hits—real or perceived—QuTwo wants existing customer relationships and production deployments.

## What Could Go Wrong

Quantum hardware could stay impractical for 20 years. Then QuTwo is selling quantum-inspired computing that’s just expensive classical computing with marketing spin.

Competitors like IBM and Google have bigger quantum teams and deeper pockets. They could build their own orchestration layers and crush QuTwo.

Design partnerships could evaporate if enterprises decide quantum is vaporware. Tens of millions in partnerships doesn’t mean tens of millions in revenue.

Sarlin’s self-funding only lasts so long. Eventually QuTwo needs VC money or revenue. VC money means growth targets that might not align with quantum hardware timelines.

## Execution Over Hype

Most quantum startups pitch the future. QuTwo is shipping software today.

That’s the right move. Revenue beats roadmaps. Customers using your product beats whitepapers.

Sarlin built and sold a real company. He knows the difference between demo day slides and actual traction. That matters.

Quantum computing will either revolutionize AI or stay a research curiosity. QuTwo is betting it happens and building the picks and shovels. Smart founders sell tools during gold rushes, whether the gold materializes or not.

First milestone to watch: do those design partnerships convert to production revenue by year-end. That tells you if this is real or just expensive science experiments.

Next: whether quantum hardware actually works at scale in the next 3-5 years. Without that, QuTwo is selling a bridge to nowhere.

For now, one thing is clear. Sarlin isn’t waiting for quantum to arrive. He’s building like it’s already here.