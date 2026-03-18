Ethereum Scaling Crisis Prompts Foundation Mandate Reboot

The Ethereum Foundation published its mandate Friday, clarifying its role as the ethereum scaling crisis intensifies. The non-profit reaffirmed two core goals: Ethereum stays decentralized, and users control their onchain assets. Comes as co-founder Vitalik Buterin torched the layer-2 strategy.

Not subtle timing.

The mandate outlines what the Foundation will—and won’t—do. Focus areas: core protocol upgrades, long-horizon research, cybersecurity, developer tooling. Everything else gets minimized. The goal is what they call the “walkaway test.”

Meaning: Ethereum’s protocol becomes robust enough to function even if the Foundation disappears tomorrow. Bold. Also necessary given the ethereum scaling crisis now playing out across dozens of layer-2 networks.

“Our ultimate goal is for Ethereum to pass the walkaway test: its protocol and core application layers become robust and trustless enough that they would continue to reliably function and evolve even if the Foundation and today’s core developers disappeared tomorrow,” the mandate stated.

That’s the North Star. Subtraction, not addition. The Foundation aims to make itself obsolete over time. In traditional tech, organizations fight to stay relevant forever. The Ethereum Foundation is planning its own irrelevance. Unusual approach.

Core properties the Foundation will uphold: censorship resistance, open source code, privacy, security, freedom-preserving technology. These aren’t new principles. Restating them now signals something shifted. The ethereum scaling crisis forced a reckoning.

## Vitalik’s L2 Problem

Buterin said in February that Ethereum’s layer-2 approach “no longer makes sense.” The original vision broke. Many L2s run centralized sequencers and private trusted networks. No plans to decentralize. That’s not scaling Ethereum—that’s just building centralized apps with Ethereum branding.

“The original vision of L2s and their role in Ethereum no longer makes sense, and we need a new path,” Buterin explained.

Specific example: An L2 claiming 10,000 transactions per second sounds impressive. But if it uses a multi-signature bridge to connect to layer-1, it’s not scaling Ethereum in a decentralized way. It’s a centralized database with extra steps. Not what L2s were supposed to be.

I’ve seen this pattern before. 2017 ICO boom. Everyone claimed to be decentralized. Most weren’t. Same thing happening now with L2s. Centralized control, decentralized marketing.

Buterin’s new vision: L2s should specialize. Privacy-focused chains. Identity solutions. Finance platforms. Social media applications. Each L2 picks a niche instead of trying to be a general-purpose scaling layer. That’s a drastic shift from the original roadmap.

The ethereum scaling crisis stems from a fundamental tension: decentralization vs throughput. You can have 10,000 TPS easily if you’re willing to centralize. Ethereum isn’t willing. That’s the whole point. The mandate makes that explicit.

L2 projects had mixed reactions to Buterin’s critique. Some already specialize. Others still chasing raw TPS numbers. The Foundation’s mandate suggests the specialization path won already won the internal debate.

## What the Foundation Won’t Do

The mandate emphasizes minimizing the Foundation’s role. Subtraction over time. Focus on tasks that become less necessary as the ecosystem matures. Eventually, the walkaway test passes and the Foundation exits.

That’s the theory. In practice, the ethereum scaling crisis shows how hard decentralization is to maintain at scale. Centralization creeps in wherever throughput bottlenecks appear. L2s chose speed over decentralization. Users chose cheap transactions over security.

Question is whether the Foundation can course-correct now. The mandate sets the direction. Execution is different.

Historical context matters here. Ethereum already navigated one major philosophical split—the DAO fork in 2016. Community chose pragmatism over immutability. Now facing another choice: scale fast with centralized L2s or scale slow with decentralized infrastructure.

The mandate picks slow and decentralized. That’s the bet.

## What Comes Next

The Foundation committed to long-horizon research. That means years, not quarters. Cybersecurity gets prioritized. Developer tooling expands. Core protocol upgrades continue. Everything else gets handed off or shut down.

For L2 projects, the message is clear: decentralize or don’t call yourself an Ethereum scaling solution. Specialize in something useful. Privacy. Identity. Finance. Social. Pick one and build properly.

The ethereum scaling crisis won’t resolve quickly. Decentralization at scale remains the hardest problem in crypto. Every chain faces this tradeoff. Solana chose speed, got outages. Ethereum chose decentralization, got expensive. No free lunch.

The mandate acknowledges this reality. The Foundation can’t solve scaling alone. The ecosystem must. That’s why the walkaway test matters. If Ethereum only works because the Foundation pushes it, it’s not decentralized enough.

I’ve traded through multiple Ethereum upgrade cycles. Shanghai. Merge. London. Each promised to fix something. Each created new tradeoffs. This mandate isn’t promising fixes. It’s promising focus on what actually matters long-term.

That’s progress.

Next major milestone: watching which L2s actually decentralize their sequencers and which keep promising “soon.” That’ll tell you who took the mandate seriously. The ethereum scaling crisis continues until enough projects choose decentralization over throughput theater.

For now, the Foundation stated its position. Decentralization first. Users control assets. Walkaway test as North Star. The rest is execution.