Venture Backed Acquisition Record Shattered: Google Pays $32B for Wiz

Google closed a $32 billion deal for cybersecurity startup Wiz Tuesday. The venture backed acquisition broke every record—largest VC-backed exit in history.

That’s right. Largest ever.

Index Ventures Partner Shardul Shah, Wiz’s first investor, watched his bet pay off at a scale few venture deals ever reach. He explained the win simply: Wiz sits “at the center of three tailwinds: AI, cloud, and security spend.”

Three markets. All exploding. One platform.

The deal didn’t come easy. Google offered to buy Wiz in 2024. Wiz declined. Google came back with $9 billion more. Then regulators on both sides of the Atlantic launched antitrust reviews. Months dragged on.

Google paid anyway.

When I ran TaskFlow, we faced acquisition offers that felt exciting until you read the terms. Most startup acquisitions die in diligence or regulatory review. This one survived both—and at $32 billion, that’s not just a deal. It’s a statement.

The venture backed acquisition dwarfs anything in recent memory. For context, most billion-dollar exits make headlines. Five billion is rare. Ten billion is exceptional. Thirty-two billion? That’s reserved for companies that own critical infrastructure.

Wiz built exactly that.

Cybersecurity platforms protect cloud workloads. Every enterprise runs workloads in AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. Every one of those workloads needs security. Wiz covers all three clouds with one platform.

That’s the wedge.

Shah broke down Wiz’s positioning on TechCrunch’s Equity podcast this week. The three tailwinds he mentioned—AI, cloud, and security spend—aren’t slowing down. AI adoption forces companies to spin up cloud infrastructure faster than security teams can audit it. That gap creates risk. Wiz fills the gap.

Revenue solves most problems. When you own a category, buyers pay.

**What the Venture Backed Acquisition Means for Google**

Google needed this. Cloud security is table stakes for enterprise sales. AWS and Microsoft both push integrated security tools. Google lagged. Building from scratch takes years. Buying Wiz shortens the timeline to zero.

$32 billion buys Google instant credibility in enterprise cloud security. It also removes a competitor that could’ve partnered with AWS or Microsoft instead. Strategic acquisitions aren’t just about what you gain—they’re about what rivals lose.

The antitrust reviews on both sides of the Atlantic raised questions. Regulators worry about big tech getting bigger. But cloud security is fragmented enough that one acquisition doesn’t create a monopoly. Dozens of competitors still operate. Regulators cleared it.

That clearance matters. Deals at this scale often collapse under regulatory pressure. Google and Wiz pushed through.

When Google first offered to buy Wiz in 2024, Wiz walked away. That tells you something about Wiz’s leverage. Most startups take the first serious offer because they fear the deal falls apart if they wait. Wiz had enough traction and enough investor backing to say no.

Then Google added $9 billion.

That’s how negotiations work when both sides need the deal. Google needed the cybersecurity platform. Wiz wanted a number that reflected their market position. They met at $32 billion.

**Follow the Money on This Venture Backed Acquisition**

Index Ventures led Wiz’s early rounds. Shah’s bet on a cybersecurity startup in a crowded market now ranks as one of the best venture investments this decade. The math is simple: invest early, own a meaningful stake, exit at $32 billion.

Most venture funds return 2-3x over a decade. A single deal like this can return an entire fund. That’s why VCs chase outliers. One Wiz pays for ten failures.

For founders watching this deal, here’s the lesson: own a critical piece of infrastructure in a growing market. Wiz didn’t build a nice-to-have tool. They built a must-have platform. Enterprise buyers don’t negotiate hard on must-haves.

Execution beats ideas. Every time.

The venture backed acquisition came after Wiz built real traction. They didn’t sell on a pitch deck. They sold on revenue, customer logos, and market dominance. Google paid for a proven asset, not a bet.

Bootstrapped businesses don’t get $32 billion exits. But venture-backed companies rarely do either. This deal is an outlier by every measure. It required product-market fit, explosive growth, strategic importance, and perfect timing.

Wiz hit all four.

Cloud security spend keeps climbing. AI workloads increase attack surfaces. Enterprises need platforms that secure multi-cloud environments without forcing them to pick one vendor. Wiz built that platform. Google bought it.

Question is whether Google integrates Wiz effectively or buries it under internal bureaucracy. Big tech acquisitions often fail because the acquirer can’t execute post-deal. Product roadmaps stall. Talent leaves. Customers churn.

Google needs to avoid that.

For now, the deal closes. $32 billion changes hands. Wiz becomes part of Google Cloud. Index Ventures and other early investors cash out at historic multiples. And every cybersecurity startup founder just recalculated their valuation expectations.

Largest venture-backed exit ever. New benchmark set.