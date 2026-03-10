Fintech Valuation Growth Rockets 53% as Uzbekistan Startup Hits $2.3B

Uzbekistan fintech raised $131.5 million Tuesday. The fintech valuation growth jumped 53% in seven months—from $1.5B to $2.3B.

VCs are betting big on Central Asia.

Oman sovereign wealth funds led the round. Existing investors Tencent, VR Capital, and FinSight Ventures participated. The deal splits into $81.5M equity and $50M convertible financing tied to the next raise.

Uzum targets a $250M-$300M pre-IPO round in late 2026 or early 2027. Company plans to go public within three years.

The fintech valuation growth came faster than most emerging market startups. August 2025: $1.5B. March 2026: $2.3B. That’s execution.

Founded in 2022, Uzum became Uzbekistan’s first unicorn in March 2024. Two years from launch to billion-dollar valuation. Now doubling that.

**What’s Driving Fintech Valuation Growth**

Uzbekistan’s digital economy is exploding. Central Asia’s most populous country combines young demographics, rapid smartphone adoption, and low penetration of online retail and banking.

Perfect storm for digital-first businesses.

Uzum built what it calls a “digital ecosystem”—e-commerce marketplace (Uzum Market), digital bank (Uzum Bank), consumer lending platform (Uzum Nasiya), and food delivery (Uzum Tezkor). Everything integrated.

When I ran TaskFlow, we tried building multiple products. Failed every time. Single focus won. Uzum proves the opposite can work—if you execute across all fronts simultaneously.

The numbers back it up. Monthly active users hit 20 million. That’s more than half of Uzbekistan’s adult population. Annual transacting users jumped from 3M in 2024 to 4.6M in 2025.

Marketplace connects 17,000+ local sellers. Payment volume processed: $11B in 2025.

**Revenue and Profitability That Actually Matter**

Revenue: $691M in 2025, up from $505M in 2024. Net income: $176M in 2025, up from $150M in 2024.

Profitable growth. Rare for emerging market fintechs.

E-commerce marketplace generated $500M in gross merchandise value and hit EBITDA profitability after three years. Most marketplaces burn for five-plus years before breaking even.

But here’s the key: fintech drives the profit. Chief Strategy Officer Nikolay Seleznev confirmed fintech operations remain the primary source of profitability within the ecosystem.

Digital bank serves 5 million customers. Issued 4.1 million debit cards in 2025—about half of all cards issued in Uzbekistan that year. Unsecured loan book: $400M. Total finance volume: $1.2B in 2025.

Plan: Add another 5 million banking customers over the next year.

**Building Infrastructure From Scratch**

CEO Djasur Djumaev believes Uzbekistan will leapfrog traditional retail. “It will leapfrog the traditional retail phase in the country, moving from bazaars and informal trade directly into digital commerce,” he told TechCrunch.

Bold claim. Data suggests he’s right.

Uzum expanded marketplace beyond domestic sellers via cross-border commerce. Added nearly 200 million SKUs from Turkey and China. Local sellers provide 1.5 million products available for next-day delivery.

To support that, Uzum invested heavily in logistics. Currently operates 1,500 pickup points nationwide. Plans to expand to 3,000 locations by 2026.

Warehouse capacity: 125,000 square meters today. Expanding to 500,000 square meters via four logistics centers currently under construction.

Seleznev explained the infrastructure play: “You need to invest in infrastructure yourself to deliver and shift customer expectations.” Third-party fulfillment providers remain limited in Uzbekistan.

Bootstrapped businesses don’t get headlines. They get profitable. Uzum gets both.

**What the Money Funds**

New capital targets fintech infrastructure expansion. ATMs, payment acceptance infrastructure, point-of-sale systems. Building a fully integrated digital banking platform.

Company also deepening product offerings across commerce and financial services.

Headcount: 12,500 employees. Scaling across commerce, fintech, and logistics simultaneously.

IPO venues under exploration: U.S., Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia exchanges. Positioning for global investors.

**The Competitive Reality**

Emerging market fintechs face brutal unit economics. CAC climbs while ARPU stays flat. Uzum reversed that—profitable fintech subsidizing e-commerce growth until marketplace hits profitability.

Smart capital allocation.

The fintech valuation growth reflects investor belief in the model. Sovereign wealth funds don’t write $131M checks on hype. They bet on revenue, profit, and market dominance.

Uzum controls half the card issuance market. Serves half the adult population. Processes $11B in payments annually. That’s traction.

Raising capital is not a milestone. It’s a decision. Uzum raised when it didn’t need to—profitable, growing, market leader. That’s when you raise. Lock in capital at premium valuations before market shifts.

**What’s Next**

Pre-IPO round targets $250M-$300M in late 2026 or early 2027. Public listing within three years.

Question is whether the fintech valuation growth continues as Uzum scales beyond Uzbekistan. Regional expansion rumors persist. Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan share similar dynamics—young populations, low digital penetration, weak incumbent banks.

Execution beats ideas. Every time. Uzum executed across four verticals simultaneously while staying profitable. Most startups can’t execute on one product.

Next milestone: Pre-IPO close and public market debut. That’s when emerging market valuations get tested by institutional capital.

For now, Uzum owns Uzbekistan’s digital economy. Built in four years. $2.3B valuation. Profitable. 12,500 employees.

Next stop: Public markets.