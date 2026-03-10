Bitcoin ETF Inflow Snaps Selloff as Altcoins Bleed $71M

$167 million flowed into US spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. The bitcoin etf inflow snapped two straight sessions of selling and came as BTC climbed back toward $70,000. Demand returned to the largest crypto asset.

Meanwhile, altcoins bled.

Ether, XRP and Solana funds hemorrhaged a combined $71 million Monday despite their underlying tokens posting 3-5% gains over 24 hours. That’s three straight days of outflows for all three. Price up, flows down. The divergence tells you everything about where institutional money is going.

Bitcoin absorbed $167 million after shedding roughly $577 million Thursday and Friday, according to SoSoValue data. Bulls stepped back in as BTC traded at $70,015. The bitcoin etf inflow marks a sharp reversal from last week’s risk-off move when geopolitical fears spiked and investors pulled capital.

What changed? Trump told reporters Monday the war with Iran “could be coming to an end.” Oil prices dropped. Risk appetite returned. Bitcoin benefited immediately.

**Altcoins Can’t Catch a Bid**

Ether funds lost $51 million Monday. XRP bled $18 million. Solana shed $2.5 million. All three now sit on three-day outflow streaks totaling $225 million for ETH, $41 million for XRP, and $16 million for SOL since Thursday.

Here’s the tension: ETH climbed 4% over the past day. SOL gained 5%. XRP added 3%, per CoinGecko. Tokens rallied. Funds dumped. That’s not rotation. That’s institutional capital exiting alts entirely while retail bought the bounce.

Ether saw the worst damage—$225 million out the door over three sessions. ETH and SOL selling pressures have been subsiding slightly each day, but XRP outflows actually accelerated. Monday’s $18 million XRP exit was the largest single-day bleed of the three-day stretch.

Translation: Institutions aren’t interested in the alt rally. They’re consolidating into Bitcoin. The numbers don’t lie.

**Bitcoin ETF Inflow Doesn’t Mean Bottom**

One day of inflows isn’t capitulation. CryptoQuant analyst IT noted Bitcoin’s long-term holder to short-term holder spent output profit ratio hit 0.89. That means short-term holders are selling at a loss. Market stress is building, but hasn’t reached full capitulation yet.

Every past cycle bottom came when this ratio cratered below 0.5. We’re at 0.89. That’s stress. Not surrender.

I’ve traded through worse setups. This one’s uncomfortable but not conclusive. Monday’s bitcoin etf inflow could be a head fake—institutions testing the waters before another leg down. Or it’s the start of sustained demand. The data doesn’t tell us which yet.

What it does tell us: Bitcoin is absorbing institutional flows whilst alts get ignored. That’s been the pattern since February. Nothing changed Monday except BTC got a geopolitical tailwind and converted it into $167 million of ETF buying.

**The Divergence Problem**

Here’s what’s odd. Altcoins rallied harder than Bitcoin percentage-wise. ETH up 4%, SOL up 5%, XRP up 3%. BTC only gained 2% to reach $70,015. Yet Bitcoin pulled $167 million in ETF demand and alts bled $71 million combined.

That’s a beta collapse. Alts used to outperform BTC on up days and attract speculative flows. Now they’re rallying without institutional support. Retail is buying. Institutions are selling into the bounce.

I’ve seen this movie before. 2019. Alts rallied 30-50% in a week. Funds kept bleeding. Six weeks later, everything crashed 40%. The rally was a liquidity mirage.

Not saying that happens here. But the setup rhymes.

**What Happens Next**

Key question: Does the bitcoin etf inflow continue or reverse again? Monday was one session. Last week saw two days of heavy outflows totaling $577 million. One day of $167 million inflows doesn’t erase that.

Bitcoin sits at $70,000—right at a round-number psychological level that’s been resistance three times since March. Hold above here and ETF flows likely stay positive as FOMO builds. Break below $68,500 and we’re back in no-man’s-land where flows can flip negative fast.

For altcoins, the three-day bleed continues until it doesn’t. Ether’s $225 million exodus over three sessions is the real story. That’s not profit-taking. That’s positioning for further downside or rotation into BTC.

XRP’s accelerating outflows—$18 million Monday alone after smaller bleeds Thursday and Friday—look like forced selling or strategic exit. Solana’s $2.5 million is noise by comparison, but the direction is clear.

**Levels to Watch**

Bitcoin: $70,000 is the line. Above it, ETF flows probably stay constructive. Below $68,500, we’re testing the March lows again and flows will reverse.

Altcoins: Watch Ether’s $1,850 level. It’s trading there now after the 4% bounce. Break below $1,800 and the ETF outflows will accelerate as stop-losses trigger. Hold above $1,900 and maybe—maybe—flows stabilize.

XRP and Solana don’t have enough ETF volume to matter for price discovery yet. Their outflows are a sentiment signal, not a market-moving force.

**Macro Context Still Matters**

Trump’s Iran comment moved markets Monday. Oil dropped. Stocks rallied. Crypto followed. But geopolitical tail risks don’t vanish with one statement. If tensions flare again, risk assets—including Bitcoin—will dump and ETF flows will flip negative within hours.

The bitcoin etf inflow Monday was nice. It reversed two days of selling. But it happened because macro fear subsided temporarily, not because fundamental demand shifted. That’s the difference between a tradeable bounce and a structural bottom.

We’re still in the former until proven otherwise.

**For Now**

Bitcoin reclaimed institutional favour for one session. Altcoins continued bleeding despite price gains. The divergence between token performance and fund flows is the story. Retail bought the bounce. Institutions sold into it—except for Bitcoin, where they bought.

Next test: Can Bitcoin hold $70,000 and convert Monday’s inflow into sustained demand? Or does this reverse like it did after brief inflow spikes in February and March?

All eyes on Tuesday’s flow data.