Tokenized Stocks Milestone: $1B On-Chain as Ondo Dominates

Tokenized stocks crossed $1 billion in on-chain value this week. The tokenized stocks milestone marks the fastest-growing corner of real-world assets—and it’s already consolidating.

Data from RWA.xyz shows tokenized equities climbed past $1 billion as traders pile into blockchain-based exposure to traditional stocks. Two platforms control 82% of the market. Ondo holds 58%. xStocks products: 24%. Everyone else fights for scraps.

That’s not accumulation across the sector. That’s a duopoly forming in real time.

Foresight Ventures released a report Tuesday arguing the tokenized stocks milestone came amid structural forces favoring early movers. Regulatory barriers, liquidity advantages, and differing tokenization models are shaping who wins. Alice Li, investment partner at Foresight Ventures, told Cointelegraph the leaders made clear architectural choices early.

“Building one of these platforms requires liquidity infrastructure, multi-jurisdiction legal rights, and DeFi composability, and those three things pull against each other,” Li said. “Ondo and xStocks got to where they are because they made a clear architectural bet early and built deep around it.”

I’ve seen this setup before. 2020 DeFi summer. Uniswap and SushiSwap grabbed 70% of DEX volume within 90 days. Network effects compound fast when liquidity fragments.

What Drove the Tokenized Stocks Milestone

Three factors pushed tokenized equities past $1 billion. First: composability. Tokenized stocks plug into DeFi protocols—collateral for loans, liquidity pool pairs, derivatives underlyings. Traditional equities can’t do that. Second: 24/7 access. Stock markets close. Blockchain doesn’t. Traders in Asia can access US equities during local hours without waiting for New York to wake up.

Third: fractional ownership at scale. Want $50 exposure to Tesla? Can’t buy 0.15 shares on Nasdaq. Can on-chain. Lowers barriers for retail globally.

The 1inch aggregator integration with Ondo routed $2.5 billion in tokenized stock and ETF volume since September 2025. That’s institutional-grade flow, not degen speculation. Real capital rotating into on-chain equities.

RWA.xyz data shows total tokenized real-world assets excluding stablecoins hit $26 billion. Tokenized US Treasuries: $11.13 billion, up from $10.8 billion on February 26. The entire RWA sector is accelerating, but equities are moving fastest on a percentage basis.

Duopoly Dynamics

Ondo’s 58% market share stems from early institutional relationships and SEC-compliant structuring. The platform offers tokenized exposure via legally wrapped funds, not direct on-chain stock certificates. That keeps US regulators comfortable whilst enabling DeFi composability.

xStocks took a different path: synthetic tokenized products mirroring equity price movements without holding underlying shares. Lighter regulatory footprint, faster deployment across chains. Trade-off: counterparty risk and less institutional appetite.

Both models work. Question is whether smaller competitors can crack the duopoly before network effects lock in. Li argued concentration isn’t unique to tokenized stocks. DeFiLlama founder 0xngmi posted data Tuesday showing similar patterns across stablecoins, derivatives, and decentralized exchanges—top two platforms in each sector capture 60-80% of revenue.

Liquidity begets liquidity. Tightest spreads attract traders. More traders improve spreads. Flywheel effect.

I traded equity derivatives at GTS London for five years. Saw the same consolidation in ETF market-making. By 2015, Citadel and Virtu controlled 70% of US equity ETF liquidity provision. New entrants couldn’t match their latency or balance sheet. Tokenized stocks are replicating that dynamic on-chain.

Limitations and Friction Points

This isn’t seamless yet. Regulatory fragmentation remains. Ondo’s products aren’t available to US retail investors—accredited only. xStocks faces uncertainty in multiple jurisdictions. European MiFID II rules, Singapore MAS guidelines, US securities law—each market has different hoops.

Custody models differ platform to platform. Some use third-party qualified custodians. Others self-custody via multisig. That creates trust assumptions traders must evaluate.

Settlement speeds lag traditional equities. T+0 settlement exists on-chain, but fiat on/off-ramps still take 1-3 days depending on banking rails. Until that gap closes, arbitrage opportunities stay limited.

Fees vary wildly. Some platforms charge 0.15% per trade. Others take 1% annually on assets under management. Compare that to Schwab or Interactive Brokers offering zero-commission stock trades. Cost advantage isn’t there yet for basic buy-and-hold.

Broader RWA Momentum

Tokenized stocks are one slice of the $26 billion RWA sector. US Treasuries dominate with $11.13 billion. Private credit, real estate, commodities, and corporate bonds make up the rest. Each subcategory is consolidating around 2-3 platforms.

BlackRock‘s BUIDL fund crossed $1.5 billion in tokenized Treasury exposure. Franklin Templeton’s BENJI launched on multiple chains. Traditional finance giants are moving on-chain, bringing regulatory credibility and institutional capital.

That validates the model. When the world’s largest asset manager tokenizes Treasuries, it signals RWAs aren’t a fringe experiment. They’re infrastructure.

The question: does institutional entry accelerate decentralization or just replicate TradFi gatekeepers on-chain? Early data suggests the latter. Biggest RWA platforms require KYC, accredited investor checks, and jurisdiction-based restrictions. Permissioned DeFi, not permissionless.

Trader Positioning

Volume concentration tells the story. The 1inch/Ondo integration did $2.5 billion since September 2025. That’s roughly 8 months, averaging $310 million monthly. For context, Uniswap routes $50 billion monthly across all pairs. Tokenized stocks are 0.6% of that. Niche, but growing.

Open interest data isn’t public for most tokenized stock platforms, but liquidity depth on decentralized exchanges shows improving market structure. Ondo’s OUSG stablecoin-equivalent product maintains sub-5bp spreads for $1 million trades. That’s approaching centralized exchange standards.

Funding rates don’t apply to spot tokenized stocks, but derivatives built atop them are emerging. Synthetix launched equity perps in late 2024. GMX added tokenized stock pairs. Leverage is coming, which means liquidation cascades will eventually follow.

I’ve traded through worse market structure. Not by much. But this is early innings. Infrastructure improves every quarter.

What’s Next

The tokenized stocks milestone at $1 billion is just the start. Foresight Ventures projects the sector hits $5 billion by end of 2025 if current growth rates hold. That requires 400% expansion in 9 months. Ambitious, but RWAs grew 300% in 2024.

Regulatory clarity in the US would accelerate adoption. If the SEC provides explicit frameworks for tokenized securities, capital currently sitting on sidelines moves on-chain. Estimated $2-3 trillion in tokenizable equities could migrate if barriers drop.

Competition will intensify. Coinbase hinted at tokenized stock offerings in Q4 2024 earnings. Binance piloted equity tokens in 2021 before shutting down under regulatory pressure—might return with clearer rules.

Interoperability between chains matters. Right now, Ondo products live on Ethereum and a few L2s. xStocks spans more chains but with fragmented liquidity. Cross-chain bridges for tokenized equities would unify liquidity pools and tighten spreads.

Institutional custody solutions are improving. Fireblocks, Anchorage, and BitGo added support for tokenized RWAs in 2024. That removes a key barrier for funds and family offices.

Key milestones to watch: first tokenized stock ETF approval, first major exchange listing tokenized equities, first central bank acknowledging on-chain securities in monetary policy frameworks. Each would validate the sector and pull forward adoption timelines.

For now, two platforms control 82% of a $1 billion market. Consolidation this early suggests winner-take-most dynamics. Liquidity fragmentation killed dozens of DEXs. Same forces apply here. Next 12 months determine whether challengers break the duopoly or Ondo and xStocks entrench further.

All eyes on $5 billion.