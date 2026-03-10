SaaS Product Development Faces Radical AI Disruption

A mid-sized SaaS CEO told me something last week that should terrify every enterprise software company. One of their biggest customers requested a feature. Standard stuff. Except the customer didn’t want to wait through the usual nine-month roadmap process.

Instead, they said they’d just build it themselves using AI coding tools.

That’s the moment saas product development broke. Not cracked. Broke.

When I was at Greycroft, feature velocity was everything. Ship faster than competitors. Build deeper functionality. Win more enterprise deals. The entire VC thesis for SaaS investing rested on that logic. Companies with better roadmaps got better valuations. Period.

Now customers are saying: Why wait for you? We’ll build it ourselves.

That changes everything.

## The Feature Roadmap Is Dead

For 20 years, saas product development followed the same playbook. Customer requests feature. Request enters backlog. Product team prioritizes against other requests. Engineering designs it. QA tests it. Security reviews it. Six to nine months later—maybe—it ships.

Customers accepted that timeline because they had no alternative. Building software required engineers, architects, product managers. Expensive. Slow. Hard.

AI coding assistants just destroyed that constraint.

Internal teams can now describe a workflow and generate a working version in days. Not quarters. Days. They don’t need the vendor to build every layer of functionality anymore. They need enough platform access to shape it themselves.

The feature as a fixed unit of product value? Obsolete.

I’ve watched this movie before in venture. When customers gain the ability to build around your product instead of waiting for it, your moat collapses. Ask any middleware company what happened when open-source frameworks let developers route around them.

Same dynamic here. Different technology. Worse consequences for SaaS valuations.

## What VCs Missed About Platform Value

Here’s what the term sheets don’t say: SaaS companies got valued on feature velocity and customer captivity. The more features you controlled, the stickier the customer relationship. That’s why investors paid 20x revenue for best-in-class SaaS.

Those multiples just broke.

When customers can generate narrow workflows themselves, the value doesn’t sit in individual features anymore. It sits in the platform that makes that generation possible—securely, reliably, at scale.

That’s a completely different product architecture. And a completely different investment thesis.

Most SaaS companies I backed at Bessemer built competitive moats through proprietary features. We underwrote deals based on roadmap depth and development velocity. The portfolio company that shipped 40 features per quarter beat the one that shipped 20.

That math no longer works.

Now the saas product development model shifts from “build every feature customers need” to “provide the environment where customers generate what they need.” Platform becomes the moat. Not features.

VCs haven’t repriced that yet. They will.

## The Enterprise Reality No One Talks About

Here’s the part AI evangelists miss: Customers can generate workflows quickly. Making those workflows actually work inside enterprise environments? That’s the hard part.

AI-generated code still needs to:

– Connect to structured data across systems

– Respect role-based access controls

– Produce auditable outputs for compliance

– Integrate with existing security policies

– Function reliably at scale

– Survive SOC 2 audits

Internal experiments rarely deliver that. I’ve sat through hundreds of demos where founders showed cool AI-generated features that would never pass an enterprise security review.

That’s where serious SaaS platforms still win. The platform that governs AI-generated functionality in a secure, compliant, scalable way captures the value. The platform that just ships predefined features? Dead.

This matters for VC deployment strategy. When I wrote checks at Greycroft, I looked for SaaS companies with deep feature sets and strong gross retention. Those metrics told me customers were locked in.

Now I’d ask: Can customers extend your platform themselves? Do you provide the environment for AI-generated workflows? Or are you just a feature factory that customers will route around?

Different questions. Different winners.

## What Boston VCs Are Getting Wrong

Boston’s enterprise software ecosystem built itself on roadmap discipline and engineering rigor. That’s the heritage. Companies like HubSpot and Toast succeeded by shipping features customers requested faster than competitors could match.

That playbook is broken now.

I’m watching local VCs underwrite SaaS deals the same way they did in 2019: ARR multiples, net retention, feature pipeline depth. They’re missing the strategic shift. When customers can build features themselves, those metrics measure the wrong things.

The right question: Does this platform enable customer-generated functionality better than alternatives? That determines who survives the next five years.

Most Boston SaaS companies aren’t ready for that question. Neither are their investors.

## Follow The Incentives

Here’s why this transition will be brutal: SaaS companies get valued on revenue growth and retention. Features drive both. Strip away feature control, and you strip away the valuation framework.

Public SaaS multiples already crashed from 20x revenue to 5x. Private valuations haven’t caught up yet. They will once LPs realize the saas product development model that justified those prices no longer exists.

I’ve seen GPs pitch LPs on SaaS portfolio companies using the old playbook: “They’ve got 200 features, ship 40 per quarter, customers can’t leave because switching costs are high.”

That pitch dies when customers don’t need your features anymore. They’ll generate their own.

Carried interest math depends on exit valuations. Exit valuations depend on revenue multiples. Revenue multiples depend on defensibility. Defensibility just evaporated for most SaaS companies.

LPs will figure this out. Then they’ll stop committing to SaaS-focused funds. Then those funds will stop deploying. Then valuations will reset violently.

Timing? Twelve to eighteen months. Maybe sooner.

## What Actually Survives

Platforms that enable secure, governed, AI-assisted functionality inside enterprise environments. That’s the thesis.

Everything else—point solutions, feature-rich products without platform extensibility, SaaS companies that control functionality through proprietary code—faces compression.

The math only works if you become the system that makes customer-generated workflows possible. Not the vendor that builds every workflow for them.

When I deployed capital at Bessemer, I backed companies that owned the feature roadmap. That was the right strategy then.

Now I’d back the companies that give customers the tools to build their own roadmaps—inside a platform that ensures those tools actually work at enterprise scale.

That’s a different category. Different risk profile. Different return distribution.

Most SaaS investors haven’t made that adjustment yet. The ones who figure it out first will capture the next decade of enterprise software returns. The ones who don’t will watch their portfolios get repriced downward.

VCs say they want innovation. They actually fund what worked last cycle. This time that’s a mistake.