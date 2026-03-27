When reading through transcripts of congressional testimony and regulatory filings, there’s a point at which something’s shape becomes clear. An entire industry is shifting, nearly simultaneously, toward a new narrative, rather than just one business advocating for a favorable regulation or one executive making a convenient argument. Fossil fuels and artificial intelligence are currently experiencing this, and it merits far more attention than it is currently receiving.

Now, fossil fuel companies are pushing for AI grid prioritization. Simply put, the argument goes like this: AI data centers require massive, continuous power. That cannot be ensured by renewable energy alone. Therefore, to support the impending AI boom, natural gas—and consequently, the infrastructure and producers behind it—must be granted preferential access to the electrical grid. It’s a neat argument. Additionally, it conveniently prolongs the lucrative life of an industry that the world’s top energy agencies had been quietly writing an obituary for until recently.

Fossil Fuel Companies Are Now Lobbying for AI Grid Prioritization — And It’s Working

Category Details Core Issue Fossil fuel companies lobbying for AI data center grid prioritization Key Industry Players ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, major natural gas producers, Microsoft (AI tools provider) AI Energy Market Projection Exceeds $50 billion globally by 2030 Current AI Adoption in Energy ~40% of energy companies using AI in core operations (BRG, March 2026) Oil & Gas AI Priority Rate 79% identify AI as top investment priority (KPMG, Feb 2026) AI Energy Demand Driver Hyperscale data centers planning 1,000MW per site (FERC, 2026) Key Advocacy Group Enabled Emissions Campaign (co-founded by Holly Alpine, ex-Microsoft) Global Context IEA forecasted fossil fuel peak demand by end of decade — now under threat Reference Website Enabled Emissions Campaign / China Water Risk

Just a few days ago, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission observed that hyperscale data centers now frequently plan for 1,000 megawatts per site and come online much more quickly than utilities have ever had to. Grid planners’ decades-old presumptions are being challenged by the astounding amount of power concentrated in a single facility. Fossil fuel producers have emerged with a very specific solution to that uncertainty.

In April 2025, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt presented the argument to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce with a remarkable level of candor. He stated, “We need energy in all forms,” and then casually added, “renewable, nonrenewable, whatever.” Many people who cover climate policy found resonance in that phrase. It wasn’t a coincidence. Schmidt, whose think tank assisted in drafting AI recommendations for the current administration, was hinting at something the fossil fuel industry had been hoping someone influential would publicly state: AI’s energy appetite is so great that it justifies continuing to run all carbon-producing assets indefinitely.

Here, the irony is profound. For the second year in a row, the International Energy Agency’s flagship report from the previous year concluded that demand for fossil fuels was getting close to its historical peak. Since stagnant demand forecasts don’t exactly encourage new infrastructure spending, that was sobering news for oil and gas investment strategies. Then, almost overnight, those projections were altered by the AI boom. The Information reports that the AI race has already sparked a parallel energy boom that is actively modernizing the infrastructure for natural gas and electricity production in the United States. The industry that had been preparing for a protracted, gradual decline may have benefited more than any other from the unexpected advent of generative AI.

The fact that fossil fuel companies always seek favorable treatment is not what makes the current lobbying campaign unique. It’s the system. They have managed to make their continued existence appear not only commercially rational but also technologically necessary by aligning themselves with AI’s enormous and expanding energy appetite. You will hear the term “baseload reliability” more times than you can count if you stroll through the corridors of any significant energy policy conference right now. It has emerged as the industry’s preferred narrative, portraying natural gas as the responsible backbone of an AI-dependent society rather than as a climate liability.

Before co-founding the Enabled Emissions Campaign, Holly Alpine worked for Microsoft for many years. She has been increasingly concerned about this dynamic. She and her colleagues documented the active use of AI tools by tech companies, such as Microsoft, to help fossil fuel producers drill more efficiently, extend asset lifetimes, and unlock new supply, rather than merely abstract lobbying. She claims that internal documentation detailed how AI models maximized returns on carbon-intensive assets and optimized drilling operations. That isn’t an adverse consequence of a general-purpose technology. That is a purposeful business tactic that accelerates emissions that don’t show up on anyone’s official carbon ledger while making money for tech companies.

The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia has been especially conducive to the alignment of big tech and fossil fuel interests. Schmidt and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chairman of Saudi Aramco’s board, had a public celebration of shared interests at the Future Investment Initiative Priority conference in Miami. “Energy we have so much of,” Al-Rumayyan remarked. “We can use it all,” Schmidt answered. When you think about what that exchange means for global climate commitments, it’s difficult not to find something unsettling about its simplicity and lack of hesitation.

According to a KPMG study released in February 2026, 69% of energy executives now rank AI as a top investment priority, which is slightly lower than the cross-industry average but rapidly increasing. AI is being prioritized by 79% of oil and gas companies, surpassing even power utilities in their industry. That gap is important. It implies that the businesses that are most committed to maintaining the production of fossil fuels are also the ones that are embracing AI the fastest, both as a tool for operations and, increasingly, as a political argument. In contrast, only 53% of clean energy companies prioritize AI, in part due to conflicting operational demands.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, it is especially important to keep a close eye on the grid prioritization push. FERC has admitted that in order to handle AI-driven load growth, the U.S. grid requires an immediate overhaul. Decisions about who has dependable access, how much it will cost, and under what circumstances will be necessary for that overhaul. These choices are political rather than technical. Furthermore, fossil fuel companies, who have spent decades perfecting the art of regulatory influence, are not joining the discussion late.

Whether AI’s energy requirements will ultimately prolong the fossil fuel era or hasten the switch to clean energy is still up for debate. The math is still up for debate. Observing this from the outside, it is evident that the fossil fuel industry has developed a narrative that allows it to portray its continued existence as a public benefit rather than a climate issue. This reframing is taking place quickly and with strong institutional backing. It is obvious that this lobbying effort is real, so the question is no longer whether it is. The question is whether those in charge of energy investments, grid policy, and climate commitments will recognize the discrepancy between what is being pitched to them and what the data truly indicates.