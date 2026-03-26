How The Association of Related Churches Helped Grow The Father’s House Into a Multi-Campus Ministry

All the way back in 1997, Dave and Donna Patterson planted The Father’s House in Vacaville, California. At the time, there was no large support system for them and certainly no detailed blueprint for how to plant a church and manage it as it grows. But they made up for that with their conviction, obedience, and an innate desire to build a church grounded in the presence of faith.

Now, nearly three decades later, and with the help of the Association of Related Churches, that rather simple beginning has grown into a multi-campus church that includes church plants and a thriving prison ministry reaching across California. The growth and resilience of The Father’s House shows that lasting, healthy church growth is built on a foundation rooted in faith.

Why Being Flexible With Your Vision Is An Essential Church-Planting Skill

Flexibility has always been one of the key qualities that’s allowed The Father’s House to grow so well. The Father’s House started as a small gathering. Before long, they moved into an elementary school, and then they grew a little more and moved into a community center, and eventually, as attendance continued to expand, they opened their doors to multiple services.

At the beginning, as momentum built, the vision of the founders had to grow too. When people began driving from neighboring towns to be part of The Father’s House services, it became clear that Dave and Donna’s vision needed to extend beyond one city. The church responded by expanding campuses and planting new churches, stepping through each open door with prayerful confidence.

What Sustained Nearly Three Decades of Growth

Three decades of growth is no easy feat in any world, especially once that’s changed so much in the last 30 years. There needed to be strategies and systems in place to handle the quick, initial growth, the search for bigger venues, and the need for more services without tiring pastors and leaders out.

Dave and Donna ensured that their leadership structures were strong, that their teams received training, development, and, when needed, a break, and that, through all of this, their outreach initiatives expanded at a rate that was manageable for everyone and still made a difference to their community.

And yet, when asked what sustained the church through seasons of growth and challenge, Pastor Dave’s answer remains consistent: the presence of God.

For church planters and pastors, that conviction offers both clarity and encouragement. A clear vision, strong leadership, and the training and preparation that ARC church planting continues to emphasize all matter. Still, nothing replaces time spent seeking God and listening for His direction.

From One Church to Many

Today, The Father’s House stands as a testimony to what can happen when obedience meets sustained presence. Multiple campuses, church plants, and a prison ministry impacting lives across California all trace back to a small gathering of people willing to say yes.

Even after 28 years, the mission continues. The story of The Father’s House serves as a reminder that there are stages to church planting; it begins with a calling and then grows through faithfulness.

With the generosity and partnership of leaders like Dave and Donna Patterson, the global movement of church multiplication is given the space to strengthen and grow. Ultimately, when churches build together, more cities gain access to healthy, life-giving communities of faith. And always, the mission continues.

From one church to many, the impact expands.

About the Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches is a global network of independent churches that strategically resources pastors and church planters through coaching, training, and relational support to help them launch strong, stay healthy, and reach people with the message of Jesus.