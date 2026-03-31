Geotab Integrates with Hyundai’s Built-In Telematics to Give European Fleet Operators a Single Platform View

The cloud connection pulls GPS, maintenance, and EV data directly from supported Hyundai models, with no aftermarket hardware required

Geotab has launched a native telematics integration for Hyundai vehicles in Europe. The solution connects to OEM-embedded telematics already present in supported Hyundai models, transferring data directly to the MyGeotab platform through the cloud. Because the system uses hardware already built into the vehicle, fleet operators do not need to purchase or install any additional equipment, reducing both cost and complexity.

The integration covers both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), allowing fleet managers to oversee their full Hyundai portfolio within one platform. Combining native vehicle data with Geotab’s analytics gives operators running mixed fleets a consolidated view of performance and activity, supporting more informed day-to-day and strategic decisions.

Key Advantages for Fleet Managers:

Proactive Maintenance & Uptime : Monitoring of engine health, including oil pressure, coolant temperatures, and specific DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) status, prevents costly breakdowns.

: Monitoring of engine health, including oil pressure, coolant temperatures, and specific DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) status, prevents costly breakdowns. Near Real Time GPS: Newer Hyundai vehicles will be able to transmit GPS every 10 seconds (older vehicles will send data at ignition on/off)

Newer Hyundai vehicles will be able to transmit GPS every 10 seconds (older vehicles will send data at ignition on/off) Precision Safety Management : Managers can now track driver and passenger seatbelt usage, airbag deployment, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) forward vehicle distance, hood status and door locks to ensure a safer working environment.

: Managers can now track driver and passenger seatbelt usage, airbag deployment, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) forward vehicle distance, hood status and door locks to ensure a safer working environment. Comprehensive Tire Intelligence : Beyond basic alerts, fleets receive specific tire pressure readings and status indicators for every wheel, significantly improving fuel efficiency and safety.

: Beyond basic alerts, fleets receive specific tire pressure readings and status indicators for every wheel, significantly improving fuel efficiency and safety. Future-Ready EV Insights: For electric fleets, the solution tracks state of charge, charging states (AC/DC), and battery cell temperatures, allowing for optimised route planning based on “time to fully charged” metrics.

This deep integration allows fleet managers to transition from reactive monitoring to proactive optimisation by leveraging high-resolution insights directly from Hyundai’s factory-fitted sensors.

“Adding Hyundai to our OEM partner network strengthens the breadth of manufacturers European fleet operators can manage through a single platform,” said Christoph Ludewig, Vice President of OEM, EMEA at Geotab. “Our partnership with Hyundai provides our customers with instant access to high-quality vehicle data, from precision safety metrics to critical battery insights. By removing the barriers of hardware installation, we are helping fleets improve their operational efficiency and safety while simplifying the transition to an electrified future.“

“Our collaboration with Geotab brings Hyundai fleets a seamless, hardware-free telematics experience that turns factory-fitted data services and connectivity into tangible value. From 10-second GPS to predictive maintenance and deep EV insights, operators gain a clearer, faster and more actionable view of their vehicles — all activated remotely and ready to scale.” added Marcus Welz, CEO Hyundai Connected Mobility.

The Geotab Integrated Solution for Hyundai is available across more than 40 European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, and Ireland, among others.*

For more information, visit https://www.geotab.com/uk/oem-telematics/

* Full list of supported markets: Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Ceuta, Poland, Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Ireland, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Cyprus, Iceland, Malta, Croatia, Canary Islands, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine.