Oxy Stock Price Is Up 62% This Year While the S&P 500 Bleeds. Here’s Why

Nothing about Occidental Petroleum’s Houston headquarters on a weekday morning would suggest that the company is experiencing one of the best stock runs in the entire S&P 500 this year. The city proceeds with its operations. Somewhere in the distance, refineries hum. On Monday, March 30, OXY reached a new 52-week high of $67.05, up nearly 62% year-to-date through late March, with volume well above its daily average. However, inside the markets, OXY has become the kind of story that makes investors double-check their screens. The stock was trading close to $34 a year ago. A complex story about oil, geopolitics, corporate reinvention, and one of the more important investor relationships in American business is revealed by the difference between those two prices.

Oil is the obvious immediate catalyst for OXY’s 2026 run. Since the beginning of the year, Brent crude has increased by more than 70%. It crossed $100 per barrel in early March and briefly reached $115 as the U.S.-Iran conflict worsened and supply risk premiums remained high due to concerns about Kharg Island, the terminal that handles more than 90% of Iran’s crude exports. Higher crude prices directly benefit Occidental, which derives the vast majority of its income from oil and gas production in the Permian Basin, the Rockies, and the Middle East. Every dollar that the price of crude oil rises steadily contributes to earnings and free cash flow rather quickly. Analysts predict that the company, which set its 2026 budgets at significantly lower oil price assumptions, will produce a much larger cash flow gusher at current prices.

Key Information Details Company Name Occidental Petroleum Corporation Ticker Symbol OXY (NYSE) Founded 1920 Founder Armand Hammer CEO (Current/Outgoing) Vicki Hollub (since April 29, 2016; retirement announced) CEO Successor Richard Jackson (Chief Operating Officer) Headquarters Houston, Texas, USA Employees ~10,412 (2025) Current Share Price (Mar 30, 2026) $66.24 52-Week Range $34.78 – $67.05 Market Cap ~$65.69 billion YTD Return (2026) +61.9% P/E Ratio (TTM) 49.07 Dividend (Annual) $1.04 per share / Yield ~1.57% Key Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway (~27% stake) OxyChem Sale $9.7 billion sale to Berkshire Hathaway (completed 2025–2026) Analyst Consensus Hold — Average price target $55.59 (below current price) Reference Website Occidental Petroleum Investor Relations

However, there is more to the story than just the price of crude. Simultaneous corporate transformation makes up the other half. Occidental sold its chemicals subsidiary, OxyChem, to Berkshire Hathaway for about $9.7 billion. The company used the proceeds to aggressively pay off debt and refocus on its core oil and gas operations. Even at the oil prices that existed prior to the Iran conflict sending crude prices skyrocketing, the deal reduced OXY’s interest expense burden and repositioned its balance sheet in ways that management claims will generate more than $1.2 billion in additional free cash flow annually. Chief Operating Officer Richard Jackson is anticipated to take over as CEO after Vicki Hollub announced her intention to retire on top of that structural improvement. Shares hit a 52-week high due to the leadership change and the OxyChem divestiture, which investors interpreted as a governance reset that might improve future capital allocation.

Observing all of this, it seems as though Occidental is taking advantage of two completely different tailwinds blowing in the same direction at the same time, which doesn’t happen very often. Energy exposure is rewarded by the macroenvironment, and a cleaner balance sheet is rewarded by company-specific decisions. Before leaving his position as CEO earlier this year, Warren Buffett increased Berkshire Hathaway’s ownership of OXY to about 27%. From that position alone, he has been sitting on what MarketWatch estimated to be a $2 billion Iran-war windfall. The quiet accumulation of OXY shares by the Oracle of Omaha over the past few years, which caused controversy when crude was low, now appears prophetic in a way that makes investors envious.

However, the analyst community hasn’t kept up with the stock’s rise. The average price target is approximately $55.59, which is significantly less than Monday’s close of $66.24. It’s important to take that gap seriously. With a $69 target, Wells Fargo switched to Overweight. Mizuho increased its goal to $72. However, Scotiabank continues to maintain a Sector Perform with a $46 target, while Truist started coverage at Hold with a $65 target. 14 of the 25 analysts that MarketBeat tracks have a consensus rating of Hold, which reflects sincere doubt about whether the stock has surpassed its fundamental value. OXY is currently not a cheap stock by any conventional measure, with a P/E ratio of 49.07 and trading above its Morningstar fair value estimate.

The trajectory of the Iran conflict is nearly the only factor supporting the bull case for additional gains. Occidental’s free cash flow generation will probably surpass most current projections by a significant margin if Brent crude remains above $100 for the rest of the year or rises if the conflict surrounding Kharg Island intensifies. The windfall could be used to further reduce debt, make aggressive share purchases, or even start redeeming Berkshire’s preferred equity position again, which isn’t currently planned until 2029. Matt DiLallo of The Motley Fool predicted that if the conflict materially worsens, OXY could double. It is feasible. It’s also possible that the conflict ends sooner than anticipated, crude prices drop to $70 or less, and OXY’s 2025 strategy—in which the stock dropped by almost 15%—reappears.

The most obvious thing about the current situation is how reliant Occidental’s stock price has become on one external factor: the price of crude oil per barrel. The business has made sincere efforts to refocus its operations and improve its balance sheet. However, at $66 per share, a sizable amount of the stock’s value is based on predictions about geopolitical events that neither analysts nor investors can be certain of. That does not mean that OXY should be disregarded. When you own it, it’s important to know exactly what you’re betting on.