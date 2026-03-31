QQQ Stock Is 8% Below Its All-Time High — And That Might Be Exactly Why You Should Buy It

When a fund that investors have relied on for years begins to decline, a certain silence falls over the investment community. Don’t panic. Not giving in. More akin to a group holding their breath. As of late March 2026, the Invesco QQQ Trust is roughly 8% below its all-time high, which was $637 in January prior to the U.S.-Iran conflict, rising oil prices, and a Federal Reserve with no easy options starting to weigh on everything tech-related. With volume of about 70 million shares, which is significantly higher than its daily average, QQQ closed at $558.28 on Monday, indicating that many people are either buying someone else’s doubt or selling their conviction.

On March 10, 1999, QQQ made its debut during the Nasdaq’s dotcom boom. That same market started its protracted, violent collapse within a year. QQQ made it out alive. It withstood the 2008 financial crisis, the COVID crash of 2020, September 11th, the tech wreck, and the “Liberation Day” tariff correction last year. For the person in possession of the money at the time, each of those moments seemed like it might be different, as if this was the one that wouldn’t get better. Every time, it got better. The 27-year-old ETF has built up its track record by absorbing precisely the kinds of shocks that are currently causing investors anxiety, but that history does not guarantee anything about the future.

Key Information Details Fund Name Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 Ticker Symbol QQQ (NASDAQ) Fund Type Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) — tracks Nasdaq-100 Index Fund Inception Date March 10, 1999 Issuer Invesco Ltd. Current Price (Mar 30, 2026) $558.28 52-Week Range $402.39 – $637.01 Net Assets ~$395 billion Expense Ratio 0.18% P/E Ratio (TTM) 30.05 YTD Return (2026) -8.31% 1-Year Return +17.37% $10,000 Invested 10 Years Ago Now worth ~$59,113 Cumulative Outperformance vs. S&P 500 (since 1999) +556.81% Morningstar Rating 5-Star (10-year, risk-adjusted) Average Daily Volume ~65–70 million shares Top Holdings NVDA (8.40%), AAPL (7.62%), MSFT (5.69%), AMZN (4.38%), TSLA (3.92%) 2026 Tech Sector Earnings Growth Forecast 36% (FactSet) Reference Website Invesco QQQ ETF Official Page

The long-term case for the fund is truly impressive in terms of numbers. Ten years later, an investment of $10,000 would be worth roughly $59,113. QQQ has beaten the S&P 500 by a total of 556.81% since its founding. Access to 100 of the biggest non-financial Nasdaq-listed companies is remarkably inexpensive, with an expense ratio of only 0.18%. According to Lipper, Morningstar rated it five stars on a ten-year risk-adjusted basis, putting it in the top 1% of large-cap growth funds by 15-year total return. Vanity statistics are not what these are. They show an ETF that has performed as promised over time.

It’s clear what QQQ contains. With 8.40% of total assets, Nvidia leads the pack, followed by Apple (7.62%), Microsoft (5.69%), Amazon (4.38%), and Tesla (3.92%). The top ten, which together make up almost 47% of the fund’s total weight, are completed by Walmart, Meta, and both share classes of Alphabet. Because of this concentration, which makes QQQ’s supporters and detractors equally fervent, the fund’s success is largely dependent on a small number of companies that, depending on the week, are either the most praised or the most scrutinized companies in America. They are currently receiving some of both in late March 2026.

The bear case usually ignores the intriguing valuation argument for purchasing QQQ at current levels. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 Information Technology index is currently at about 21, which is nearly the same as the 20 for the entire S&P 500. Since late 2018, the difference between the two has been the smallest. In other words, tech stocks are not nearly as costly in relation to the market as their detractors claim. Additionally, it is difficult to ignore the sector’s earnings trajectory: According to FactSet, the tech industry will see earnings growth of 36% in 2026 and 24% in 2027. These numbers significantly outperform all other S&P 500 sectors. It’s still unclear if those projections are realistic because AI spending returns aren’t yet fully apparent in business financials, and the estimates will need to be lowered if the enormous capital expenditures made by Microsoft, Amazon, and other companies don’t result in proportionate revenue. However, the valuation math appears reasonable at current prices if even a portion of that growth materializes.

Even in the midst of the current commotion, it’s difficult to miss the subtle shift in professional sentiment toward QQQ. In comparison to the larger SPX, the Nasdaq 100’s price-to-earnings ratio appears to be low going into April—a difference not seen since the pandemic. Julian Emanuel of Evercore ISI, whose general market analysis is frequently closely monitored, specifically identified large-cap tech as the category worth investing in if the S&P 500 declines toward 6,150. With their size, cash generation, and AI-exposed revenue streams, QQQ’s top holdings are implicitly thought to be more resilient to a downturn in the economy than the companies further down the index.

It is important to acknowledge the existence of short-term volatility. Geopolitical unpredictability related to the Iran conflict, oil prices above $110 per barrel, and a Fed reluctant to cut can all compress valuations in ways that make it uncomfortable to watch your account balance drop week after week. As recently as last year, QQQ experienced a decline of more than 10%, and this could occur once more. With a beta of 1.15 compared to the overall market, the fund tends to magnify both gains and losses. The current decline from the January peak appears to be more of an entry point than a warning for investors with long time horizons and sufficient tolerance for that amplification. It probably looks different to those who will soon need their money. The fund and the decision to purchase it at this time often reveal your type of investor.