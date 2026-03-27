Google Stock Price Is Down 20% From Its Peak. Here’s What Investors Are Missing.

At one point in early February, Alphabet felt virtually unbeatable. Google’s parent company’s shares had just surpassed $350 thanks to a fourth quarter revenue of $113.83 billion, an 18% increase over the previous year. Cloud was up 48%, Search was expanding, and Sundar Pichai was discussing AI as the driving force behind the entire system. Investors appeared to concur, at least for a few weeks. March then arrived. As of right now, GOOG is trading at $280, down over 20% from its peak in February, and it is on the periphery of what traders refer to as a bear market.

Since that high, a messy accumulation of events has occurred, all of which are discouraging as a whole but none of which are decisive on their own. The spending figure is the most important factor and is frequently mentioned in analyst notes and trading desk discussions. Alphabet informed the market back in February that it would spend between $175 billion and $185 billion on data centers, chips, network hardware, and the physical infrastructure supporting its AI goals by 2026. That is almost twice as much as the $91 billion projected for 2025. The kind of announcement that makes CFOs at other companies cringe is doubling a capital expenditure budget in a single year. It brought up an awkward question on Wall Street: what is the real return on $185 billion?

Category Details Company Alphabet Inc. (Parent company of Google) Ticker Symbols GOOG (Class C) / GOOGL (Class A) — NASDAQ Current Price (March 26, 2026) $280.74 (GOOG Class C) Day’s Change −$8.85 (−3.06%) 52-Week Range $142.66 — $350.15 Market Cap ~$3.39 trillion P/E Ratio (TTM) 25.97 Full-Year Revenue (2025) $402.84 billion Q4 2025 Revenue $113.83 billion (+18% year-over-year) 2026 Projected CapEx $175–$185 billion (AI data centers, chips, infrastructure) Net Income (TTM) $132.17 billion (profit margin: 32.81%) 1-Year Analyst Price Target $359.53 average; high of $405 YTD Return −10.47% (as of March 26, 2026) Reference Website Yahoo Finance — Alphabet Inc. GOOG

To be fair, there is no indication of distress in the company’s financials. The profit margins are close to 33%. $132 billion was the net income for the previous 12 months. There is $126 billion in cash on the balance sheet. These are not the numbers of a troubled business. However, investor anxiety currently resides in the gap that is developing between what Alphabet is making today and what it is betting on for tomorrow. This gap is measured in tens of billions of dollars.

There are two more reasons to be anxious for the session on Thursday, March 26. Alphabet and Meta were found negligent by a Los Angeles jury, which concluded that their platforms were intended to be addictive and dangerous for younger users. More cases, possible regulatory reactions, and potential design mandates are just a few of the legal ramifications that are still developing. Markets dislike unresolved litigation against businesses whose primary products account for the majority of their earnings. Around the same time, as tensions in the Middle East reappeared, oil prices surged back above $100 per barrel. This caused Treasury yields to rise and the Nasdaq to enter correction territory, dropping more than 10% from its October peak. A sustained spike in oil prices is not a theoretical risk for a company that operates large data centers with high energy costs. The upcoming earnings report includes it.

Thursday morning, the stock began trading at $286, briefly rose to $289, and then gradually lost ground throughout the afternoon, closing close to $280. There was a certain quality to watching those charts during the session—not panic, but a sort of deliberate pressure, as if sellers had chosen a price and were methodically approaching it. The volume was higher than usual. Nothing about the close suggested conviction, but buyers moved in close to $279 to hold the floor.

Despite all the short-term noise, it’s difficult to ignore how compelling Alphabet’s larger story still appears. In the most recent quarter, Google Cloud outgrew Microsoft Azure. Despite years of predictions that AI chatbots would reduce search revenue, it increased by 17%. The company’s autonomous vehicle division, Waymo, has been expanding more quickly than even Morgan Stanley anticipated, despite Morgan Stanley’s persistent optimism about Alphabet. According to Evercore ISI, Google Search revenue growth in 2026 will exceed the consensus estimate by more than 14%. Typically, a stock in quiet retreat would not have these numbers.

The discrepancy between stock behavior and business performance may go away on its own. Pricing in a scenario where the $185 billion in AI spending yields slow returns, without fully accounting for the Cloud growth trajectory or the Search resilience that Alphabet has demonstrated even in a year of significant disruption, may indicate that the market is simply ahead of itself on the capex concern. Investors have previously made the same error with high-spending tech companies. Before AWS became the most profitable division in the company’s history, the market penalized Amazon for years for making large investments in the platform. A dozen times before it wasn’t, Google Search appeared susceptible to competition.

Observing Alphabet through this phase gives the impression that the company is being held to a standard that is simultaneously fair and a little unfair. Both the risk and the expenditure are real. However, the underlying business—the ad machine, the cloud platform, the search engine that handles more queries daily than any other system on the planet—is also real and continues to expand for the time being. The stock is currently trading at $280, but analysts have set a one-year target of $359. The next earnings report, the trajectory of energy costs, the outcome of litigation, and whether $185 billion in AI infrastructure proves to be the best bet in Silicon Valley’s history or a lesson in overconfidence are all factors that will determine whether the market returns there. As of yet, no one knows. However, the solution is on the way.