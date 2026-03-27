What Is the CLARITY Act and Why Is the Entire Crypto Industry Fighting Over It Right Now?

Representatives from the cryptocurrency industry gathered in rooms on Capitol Hill on a Monday afternoon in late March to receive what they had been requesting, in one way or another, for almost ten years: a draft of legislation that would truly define them. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which is now almost universally referred to as the CLARITY Act, landed on their desks with the weight that comes from knowing there is not much time to take action. incredibly brief. The Senate calendar will render the matter moot until 2027, give or take six weeks.

The premise of the bill itself is surprisingly simple. It attempts to address a question that has quietly dogged the digital asset market since Bitcoin emerged as a significant financial instrument: is a particular token a commodity, regulated by the CFTC, or a security, regulated by the SEC? At the moment, the response can be either, neither, or both, depending on who you ask and the day.

By establishing a concept known as the “mature blockchain,” allowing tokens to begin under SEC supervision and progress to CFTC oversight as their networks decentralize, and establishing enforceable rules for exchanges, brokers, and custodians that truly reflect how cryptocurrency functions rather than forcing it into frameworks created generations before a blockchain ever existed, the CLARITY Act would address that issue. In July 2025, the bill was approved by the House 294 to 134. The White House is encouraging. Both parties support the Senate Banking Committee. However, as of late March 2026, it remains unenacted.

Category Details Full Name Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (H.R. 3633) Legislative Status Passed the U.S. House 294–134 in July 2025; pending Senate Banking Committee markup (April 13–20, 2026) Sponsors Championed bipartisanly; Senate version led by Senators Alsobrooks and Tillis Core Purpose Establish clear regulatory lines between SEC (securities) and CFTC (digital commodities); end the decade-long jurisdictional ambiguity in U.S. crypto markets Key Concept “Mature Blockchain” — tokens can transition from SEC oversight to CFTC regulation as their networks decentralize Stablecoin Yield Dispute Draft bans passive stablecoin yield; Coinbase offers 3.5% APY on USDC, contributing ~20% of company revenues Market Impact Circle dropped ~20%; Coinbase lost ~$5.6 billion in market cap in a single session on news of the yield ban Coinbase Position Voiced significant dissatisfaction with stablecoin yield provisions; accused by critics of blocking the bill to protect its Circle revenue-sharing deal Senate Deadline Must clear committee by April-May 2026 or delay until 2027 White House Stance Advisor Patrick Witt: “Everything will go well” — broadly supportive of passage Reference Website Congress.gov — H.R. 3633 Digital Asset Market Clarity Act

Stablecoin yield is the sticking point and the source of the majority of the controversy. Platforms would not be allowed to distribute passive interest income on stablecoin holdings under the most recent compromise draft. That may seem theoretical, but consider what Coinbase currently provides: 3.5% APY on USDC balances, a product that analysts claim accounts for nearly 20% of the company’s total revenue and has grown into a significant competitive feature. Binance and Kraken offer even higher discounts, ranging from 5 to 5.63% on certain items. These passive distributions vanish under the draft’s wording. This didn’t need to be explained to the market twice. Circle, the company that issues USDC and whose financial situation is closely linked to Coinbase’s, lost about $5.6 billion in market value in a single day, falling about 20% in a single session. Coinbase lost roughly 11% of its value.

To their credit, analysts’ response was more measured than the market’s. Bernstein researchers identified a distinction that the selloff had obscured: Coinbase gives users a portion of the yield that Circle receives from the Treasury securities that support its USDC reserves. The legislation mainly targets the distribution end rather than Circle’s reserve income, and these are two distinct business activities. By that reading, Circle’s underlying business was being punished for a risk it doesn’t technically face. It’s still genuinely unclear if that interpretation will hold up as the bill changes.

It is evident that Coinbase is in a difficult position within its own industry as a result of its stance. The White House, the banks, and the entire cryptocurrency industry are all prepared, according to popular cryptocurrency commentator Matt Wallace. He implied that Coinbase is the only business preventing the sector from achieving the regulatory clarity it has long sought. Bill Morgan, a pro-XRP attorney who gained notoriety during the Ripple v. SEC case for his candor, went one step further. He admitted that there was nothing wrong with a business safeguarding its earnings because that’s just what public companies do. However, he distinguished between claiming to act for the benefit of the industry and acting in his own best interests. He believed that Coinbase was doing the former while openly disputing the latter.

This historical irony is noteworthy. After years of viewing cryptocurrency with a mix of contempt and concern, the banking industry is now largely in favor of the bill’s passage. Because they are subject to stringent capital requirements, deposit insurance obligations, and regulatory oversight that crypto platforms have not had, traditional financial institutions see unregulated stablecoin yields as unfair competition. They support the CLARITY Act because they want fair competition, not out of altruism. However, it is truly unusual that banks and cryptocurrency companies are on the same side of a piece of legislation, with Coinbase being the holdout. It illustrates the extent to which the industry has changed over the past two years.

The Senate Banking Committee markup is expected to take place between April 13 and April 20. The bill has a plausible route to floor votes and possible reconciliation prior to the Memorial Day break if it passes that obstacle. If it doesn’t, experts like Alex Thorn of Galaxy Digital have stated unequivocally that the legislation is essentially dead for this congressional session and that the next chance won’t come until at least 2027. The cryptocurrency market has endured regulatory uncertainty for this long, and it will continue to do so if necessary. However, there is a certain level of annoyance when an entire industry is in close proximity to the legal framework it has been demanding for years, partially due to internal business disputes. It’s possible that things will end amicably. It appears that the White House agrees. It is another matter entirely whether the Senate calendar concurs.