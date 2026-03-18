Health Insurance Startup Alan Soars to $5.8B Valuation

French health insurance startup Alan raised €100 million Tuesday. The round pushed valuation to €5 billion—approximately $5.83 billion.

Up from $4.5 billion last year.

Index Ventures led the financing. Greenoaks, Kaaf, and SH joined as new investors. Business angels participated too: Shopify founder Tobi Lütke and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann both wrote checks. Belgian bank Belfius, which led the previous Series F, came back for more.

Total raised: €100 million, or $116 million.

The health insurance startup now serves one million people—employees, freelancers, retirees. Founded in 2016, Alan built a 740-person team across four countries. The app handles reimbursements, connects users to doctors, tracks health habits.

Revenue hit €785 million ARR in 2025. That’s roughly $915 million, up 53% from the end of 2024.

France remains the largest market. Alan reached operational profitability there—first new independent insurance company licensed in France since the 1980s. That’s a 40-year gap.

Beyond France, the company expanded into Belgium and Spain. Clients include HP and Volkswagen. Most recently: Canada, where Alan secured licenses across all provinces and started commercial operations.

Approaching break-even overall.

Net losses: $61 million in 2023, $56 million in 2024. The company claims it halved losses as a percentage of revenue over the past 12 months. Cash burn is slowing.

But profitability isn’t the priority yet.

**What the Health Insurance Startup Funding Means**

CEO Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve said the capital gives Alan the means to “invest ambitiously, particularly in tech and AI.” He’s also a co-founding advisor and board member at French AI company Mistral AI, so the AI focus makes sense.

Most health insurance startup rounds this size come with growth expectations. Alan is targeting $1.16 billion ARR in 2026—prioritizing revenue expansion over profitability. Investors signed off on that trade-off.

Why?

Traction validates the model. Alan won a contract to provide health insurance to up to 135,000 civil servants and their relatives. That’s on top of private-sector deals in France and abroad.

When I ran TaskFlow, we faced the same question around Series B: grow faster or turn profitable. We chose profitability and it limited scale. Alan is making the opposite bet. At $915 million ARR, they have the revenue base to support aggressive hiring and international expansion without burning through runway in six months.

**Unit Economics and Market Opportunity**

Alan didn’t share exact unit economics. But operational profitability in France—the core market—suggests LTV:CAC works at scale. Health insurance is a high-retention business. Annual churn typically runs 5-10% for employer-sponsored plans. If Alan hits those benchmarks, LTV easily clears 5-7 years of premiums.

Gross margins in insurance fluctuate based on claims ratios. Digital-first insurers like Alan strip out broker commissions and manual processing costs, which can improve margins 10-15 points compared to legacy players. That’s the wedge.

Europe’s health insurance market remains fragmented. France, Belgium, Spain, and Canada all have different regulatory frameworks. Alan navigated French licensing—hardest market to crack—then replicated the playbook across borders. Clients like HP and Volkswagen prove enterprise traction beyond SMBs.

Total addressable market? Millions of employees across those four countries need supplemental health coverage. Alan is early.

**What’s Next for Growth**

International expansion takes priority. Canada just came online. More provinces, more employers, more covered lives.

Product improvements matter too. Samuelian-Werve mentioned AI and tech investments. That likely means better claims automation, predictive health insights, maybe chronic disease management tools. SaaS companies invest 15-20% of revenue into R&D at this stage. Alan should follow similar patterns.

The 2026 target—$1.16 billion ARR—requires 27% growth from current $915 million. Aggressive but achievable if Canada ramps and France/Belgium/Spain renewals hold steady.

Question is whether international markets adopt as fast as France did.

Most bootstrapped health insurance startup businesses don’t scale this fast. Alan raised capital, hired aggressively, and expanded across borders before reaching profitability. That’s the VC-backed playbook. Risk: burn accelerates if new markets take longer to hit unit economics. Reward: category leadership in European digital health insurance.

Raising €100 million isn’t success. Hitting $1.16 billion ARR and maintaining margins—that’s success.

For now, investors are betting Alan executes. Next milestone: Canada proving out. Make-or-break moment: Q4 2026 ARR print.