US Seizes $3.4M Tied to Crypto Investment Scam in Four States

$3.44 million in USDt. Seized by US prosecutors Tuesday. The crypto investment scam targeted victims across Massachusetts, Utah, South Carolina—at least four individuals reported losses.

Federal prosecutors filed civil forfeiture action through the US Attorney’s Office in Boston. The funds hit government wallets in February and March 2025. Now they want a court to authorize permanent forfeiture.

Not complicated. Scammers convinced victims to send Ethereum to wallets they controlled. Then they converted it to USDt and moved it through intermediary addresses. Classic layering.

## How the Crypto Investment Scam Worked

First contact: wrong-number message. Text or encrypted app—WhatsApp, Telegram, doesn’t matter. Appears innocent. Mistake.

Then trust-building. Days or weeks of conversation. Eventually: exclusive Ethereum investment opportunity. Supposedly backed by physical gold. Limited spots available.

Victims bought ETH. Sent it to provided wallets. That’s when the routing began.

Ethereum arrived. Moved through intermediary addresses immediately. Converted to USDt. Transferred to unhosted wallets controlled by the scammers. Each step obscures the trail.

I’ve seen similar schemes in traditional finance. Forex boiler rooms. Binary options fraud. Same psychology. Different rails.

## The Money Trail

The investigation started late 2024. Four victims came forward initially. Two Massachusetts residents. One in Utah. One in South Carolina.

Authorities traced the ETH. Followed conversions. Identified the USDt wallets. Seized $3.44 million across February and March 2025.

That’s the recovered amount. Not the total stolen. The crypto investment scam likely netted more—those are just the funds prosecutors could freeze.

Prosecutors noted the pattern: “Scammers obtain funds from victims using manipulative tactics.” They establish trust first. Then pitch the fraudulent investment scheme. Standard playbook.

## This Isn’t New

US authorities have been seizing crypto tied to investment fraud at an accelerating pace. The numbers tell the story.

Massachusetts prosecutors filed separate civil forfeiture action for $327,829 in USDt. That one involved romance scam targeting Massachusetts resident in 2024.

Federal authorities in North Carolina seized over $61 million in USDt. Larger operation. Pig-butchering scheme using fake investment platforms.

The pattern: scammers prefer USDt for final storage. Liquidity. Easier to cash out than Bitcoin. Less volatility than altcoins.

Tether disclosed last month they’d frozen approximately $4.2 billion in USDt linked to suspected illicit activity over past three years. That’s cooperation with law enforcement at scale.

The cooperation matters. Without issuer freezes, seized funds become worthless tokens prosecutors can’t liquidate. With freezes, recovery becomes possible.

## What Victims Should Know

The warning signs were visible. Wrong-number contact. Exclusive investment opportunity. Pressure to buy specific crypto and send to provided address. Promises of gold backing.

No legitimate investment starts with a wrong-number text. None.

Gold-backed Ethereum investments don’t exist in regulated form. If they did, they wouldn’t recruit via WhatsApp.

The conversion requirement—buy ETH, send to our wallet—is the tell. Legitimate platforms let you deposit fiat. Regulated exchanges handle conversions. When someone tells you to buy crypto elsewhere and send it to them, that’s the scam.

I traded derivatives for a decade. Saw every boiler room pitch. The structure doesn’t change. Only the asset class.

## The Forfeiture Process

Civil forfeiture means the government sues the property itself, not necessarily the person. Lower burden of proof than criminal case.

Prosecutors filed the action Tuesday. Court must authorize permanent forfeiture. If approved, funds typically get distributed to victims through restitution process. Recovery percentage depends on total losses versus seized amount.

Four reported victims. $3.44 million seized. If those four represent total losses, that’s recovery. If more victims exist, that’s partial.

The investigation continues. Late 2024 start means this crypto investment scam likely ran for months or years before victims reported it. Standard delay. Victims often don’t realize they’ve been scammed until withdrawal attempts fail.

## Enforcement Trend

Seizures are accelerating. Three significant cases in recent months: $3.44 million, $327,829, $61 million. Different schemes. Same asset: USDt.

Stablecoin issuer cooperation changed the math. Freezing $4.2 billion over three years means law enforcement can actually recover funds. That wasn’t possible in early crypto years.

The question is whether enforcement keeps pace with scam volume. Reported cases represent fraction of total fraud. Many victims never come forward.

Federal prosecutors in Boston, North Carolina, Massachusetts all filing forfeiture actions. Multi-jurisdictional. That suggests scale.

Court authorization for the $3.44 million forfeiture expected in coming months. Victims in four states wait to see what gets recovered. For now, the funds sit frozen.