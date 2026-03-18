Institutional Ethereum Restaking Unlocks via Anchorage-Puffer Deal

Anchorage Digital integrated Puffer Finance into its custody platform Thursday. The institutional ethereum restaking partnership gives clients direct access to liquid restaking without moving assets off-platform.

Institutions holding ETH at Anchorage can now stake and receive pufETH—Puffer’s liquid restaking token—straight into their custody accounts. The token represents restaked ETH that stays liquid. Transferable. Deployable across supported protocols. Still earns staking and restaking rewards.

No validator management required. No infrastructure to run. Assets never leave Anchorage’s custody and governance framework. That’s the pitch.

Anchorage operates the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States. Based in San Francisco. The company reported it’s seeking between $200 million and $400 million in new funding in January as it explores an IPO sometime next year. Adding institutional ethereum restaking fits the growth trajectory.

The integration lets clients access Puffer’s restaking protocol whilst keeping everything under one roof. No cross-platform fund transfers. No custody fragmentation. Institutions get yield-generating restaking exposure without operational complexity.

**Why Institutional Ethereum Restaking Matters Now**

Restaking emerged as a new layer in proof-of-stake networks. Already-staked tokens get reused to secure additional decentralized services. Generate additional rewards. In liquid restaking systems, staked ETH becomes a tradable token that can be reused through restaking protocols.

The institutional ethereum restaking sector has grown to $7.2 billion in total value locked across protocols, per DefiLlama data. That’s multibillion-dollar activity concentrated in the last few years.

Ether.fi dominates with $5.6 billion in TVL. Kelp DAO holds roughly $1 billion. Renzo sits at $217 million. Puffer Finance—the protocol Anchorage just integrated—manages around $62 million in restaked Ether.

Much of this ecosystem developed around EigenLayer, a protocol launched by Eigen Labs that enables staked ETH or liquid staking tokens to secure additional onchain services beyond the Ethereum network itself. EigenLayer created the infrastructure. Others built on top.

SharpLink Gaming announced plans in October to deploy $200 million worth of ETH from its corporate treasury across staking and restaking strategies through ether.fi and EigenCloud on Linea. Corporate treasuries are paying attention.

**The Custody Angle**

I’ve seen this pattern before in traditional finance. Products gain institutional adoption when they integrate into existing custody and compliance infrastructure. Institutions don’t want to move assets across six platforms to access yield. They want one-stop execution.

Anchorage understands this. The integration allows clients to participate in restaking without operational overhead or custody risk. For an institution holding 50,000 ETH, the ability to earn restaking rewards without running validators or transferring assets to external platforms matters.

Puffer Finance gets distribution. Anchorage gets product differentiation. Clients get yield without complexity. Simple value exchange.

**What’s Next for Restaking Access**

Anchorage said the Puffer integration is part of a broader effort to expand institutional access to onchain services through its platform. That includes staking, restaking, governance, and settlement. More integrations coming.

The institutional ethereum restaking market is still early. $7.2 billion in TVL sounds significant, but it’s a fraction of the $120 billion+ in total ETH staked on the network. Plenty of room for growth as more institutions allocate to crypto and seek yield beyond basic staking.

Competitors will follow. When one major custodian adds restaking, others queue up behind. Coinbase Institutional. Fidelity Digital Assets. BitGo. They’ll all offer similar products within 12 months. That’s how institutional product cycles work.

For now, Anchorage moved first. Distribution advantage. We’ll see if Puffer’s $62 million in restaked ETH grows materially from this partnership. Next earnings cycle tells the story.