Senate CBDC Ban Passes 89-10 in Housing Bill Vote

The Senate voted 89-10 on Thursday to ban central bank digital currencies until 2030. The cbdc ban passed as an amendment to housing affordability legislation. Not a standalone crypto bill. Buried in housing policy.

The 21st Century Road to Housing Act now prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a Federal Reserve CBDC through December 31, 2030. Direct issuance banned. Indirect issuance through banks also banned. No loopholes.

The bill’s language is explicit: “The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or a Federal Reserve Bank may not issue or create a central bank digital currency or any digital asset that is substantially similar to a central bank digital currency, directly or indirectly through a financial institution or other intermediary.”

That covers every angle. Can’t issue it directly. Can’t route it through JPMorgan. Can’t use a third-party intermediary. The cbdc ban shuts down all paths for six years.

## What the CBDC Ban Allows

Stablecoins survive. The legislation explicitly permits dollar-denominated digital currencies that are “open, permissionless, and private.” That’s stablecoin territory. USDC, USDT, and whatever else fits that description can operate.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and President Trump have pushed stablecoins as tools to extend dollar dominance globally. CBDCs, by contrast, get framed as authoritarian tech. Different visions. Different politics.

Republicans drew a line. Over 30 lawmakers signed a letter March 6 urging a permanent cbdc ban, not this temporary version. Representative Ralph Norman, one of the signatories, argued: “A CBDC would give unelected bureaucrats unprecedented power over Americans’ finances and threaten basic economic freedom.”

That’s the core objection. Privacy. Control. Who holds the keys.

## Surveillance Concerns Drive Opposition

Representative Warren Davidson, who’s opposed CBDCs for years, went further. He’s criticized even regulated stablecoins for having surveillance capabilities similar to CBDCs. The GENIUS Act—legislation governing stablecoins—creates pathways for financial surveillance and programmable money, Davidson warned. Control mechanisms dressed up as regulation.

Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio echoed those concerns in an interview with Tucker Carlson. “There will be no privacy, and it’s a very effective controlling mechanism by the government,” Dalio said. CBDCs won’t offer yield. They can be automatically taxed. They can be frozen. Government has full visibility and control.

That’s what drove the cbdc ban through the Senate. Not crypto enthusiasm. Fear of state overreach.

I’ve seen this pattern before. 2013. Governments panic about Bitcoin. Propose CBDCs as the “safe” alternative. Five years later, everyone realizes CBDCs are surveillance infrastructure. Now we’re here—bipartisan housing bill with a digital dollar prohibition tacked on.

Strange bedfellows. Housing affordability and monetary policy don’t typically share legislation. But the cbdc ban found 89 votes anyway. Only 10 opposed.

## What Happens Next

The prohibition runs through 2030. That’s six years. Enough time for the political landscape to shift. Enough time for stablecoins to cement their position. Or enough time for CBDC advocates to regroup.

The bill doesn’t address what happens in 2031. Automatic expiration unless extended. That sets up another fight in five years.

Meanwhile, stablecoin regulation moves forward under the GENIUS Act framework. Davidson’s concerns about surveillance haven’t stopped that train. The distinction between “open, permissionless, and private” stablecoins and regulated stablecoins will get tested in court and in practice.

Data shows the divide clearly. Republicans treat CBDCs as existential threats to financial privacy. Democrats split depending on privacy concerns versus financial inclusion arguments. This vote landed 89-10 because enough Democrats saw the surveillance risks or didn’t want to die on this hill in a housing bill.

The timing matters. Trump’s administration opposes CBDCs explicitly. Bessent pushes stablecoins instead. That alignment between executive branch and congressional Republicans made the cbdc ban easy to pass.

Other countries are moving ahead. China’s digital yuan is live. Europe is piloting a digital euro. The US just banned its version for six years. That creates a gap. Whether stablecoins fill that gap or whether the US falls behind in payment innovation remains the question.

For now, the path is clear. No Fed-issued digital dollar until 2031. Stablecoins can operate if they meet the “open, permissionless, and private” standard. Everything else is off the table.

Question is whether that standard holds when regulations actually get written. Davidson thinks it won’t. Bessent thinks it will. One of them is wrong.

Next catalyst: GENIUS Act implementation over the next 12 months. That’s where stablecoin surveillance concerns get resolved or confirmed.