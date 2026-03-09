Massive Startup Funding Rounds Pour $2B Into Space and AI

Space tech and AI infrastructure dominated early March. Three deals topped $500 million. The startup funding rounds totaled over $2 billion across 10 companies in the week ending March 6.

Sierra Space led the pack. The Louisville company closed $550 million at an $8 billion valuation. Lightspeed Venture Partners wasn’t involved here—LuminArx Capital Management led instead.

Two $500 million ties followed. Ayar Labs raised Series E from Neuberger Berman at a $3.75 billion valuation. The San Jose AI infrastructure play focuses on co-packaged optics. Vast, the Long Beach space station developer, matched that with $300 million equity plus $200 million debt from Balerion Space Ventures.

That’s $1.55 billion across three deals. In one week.

**The Rest of the Top 10**

Healthcare and software filled out the list. Findhelp grabbed $250 million from TPG’s The Rise Fund for its care coordination platform. Austin-based, founded 2010, connects people to support systems.

Science Corp closed $230 million Series C for brain-computer interfaces. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, IQT and Quiet Capital syndicated the Alameda neurotech round.

Cart.com picked up $180 million in growth equity from Springcoast Partners. The Houston e-commerce platform helps brands sell across digital channels. When I was at Greycroft, we passed on similar logistics plays—margins too thin, customer acquisition costs too high.

Grow Therapy raised $150 million Series D for mental health care delivery. TCV and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity led the New York round. Cognito Therapeutics secured $105 million Series C from Morningside, IAG Capital Partners and Starbloom Capital for neurodegenerative disease therapies.

Nominal hit unicorn status. The Austin engineering software company raised $80 million from Founders Fund at a $1 billion valuation. Tools for testing critical tech. Sage closed the list with $65 million Series C from Goldman Sachs Alternatives for senior living software.

**What Drove the Startup Funding Rounds**

Space tech is hot again. Two of the three largest startup funding rounds went to orbital infrastructure plays. Sierra Space builds satellites and spacecraft. Vast develops next-generation space stations. Combined $1.05 billion between them.

Here’s what the term sheets don’t say: These rounds came at nosebleed valuations during a capital crunch everywhere else. Sierra Space at $8 billion for a 5-year-old company? That’s 14.5x the capital raised. Better have government contracts locked in.

AI infrastructure keeps printing money. Ayar Labs raised $500 million Series E at $3.75 billion. Co-packaged optics for AI chips. When chipmakers need your tech to keep scaling, you have pricing power. That’s the bet.

Healthcare filled four slots. Mental health (Grow Therapy), care coordination (Findhelp), neuroscience (Cognito), neurotech (Science Corp). Pattern recognition from my VC days: Healthcare rounds cluster when investors worry about consumer plays. It’s defensive diversification.

VCs won’t tell you this, but mega-rounds ($250M+) during market weakness concentrate in two categories: government-adjacent (space, defense) and infrastructure bottlenecks (AI chips, optics). Everything else struggles.

**Valuation Reality Check**

Sierra Space: $8 billion at 5 years old. Vast: Undisclosed but raised $500M. Ayar Labs: $3.75 billion at 11 years old. Nominal: $1 billion on $80 million raise.

Run the math. Ayar Labs raised $500 million at $3.75 billion post-money. That’s 13.3% dilution if no participation rights. For a Series E. Either they burned capital fast or earlier rounds had brutal terms.

Nominal hit unicorn on $80 million. Assuming 15-20% dilution, they raised maybe $200-250 million total across all rounds. That’s efficient. Or Founders Fund overpaid to grab a board seat before the next guy.

Valuation is vanity. Terms are sanity. These startup funding rounds don’t disclose liquidation preferences, participation rights, or ratchets. When space tech companies raise at 14x+ capital deployed, someone’s getting downside protection.

I’ve seen this movie before. Mega-rounds at nosebleed valuations in infrastructure plays. 2021 vintage funds chasing the same pattern. Some became Stripe and Databricks. Most became write-downs.

**The Sectors That Didn’t Show Up**

Notice what’s missing? Consumer. Fintech. Crypto. E-commerce got one slot (Cart.com) and that’s logistics, not pure consumer.

When I sat in partner meetings at Bessemer, consumer rounds disappeared first during downturns. CAC/LTV breaks. Growth slows. Suddenly the narrative collapses. Same cycle now.

Fintech got frozen out entirely. Zero fintech deals in the top 10. Two years ago fintech dominated these lists. Markets change fast. Regulatory pressure, banking partner risk, and margin compression killed the excitement.

Crypto didn’t crack the list either. Web3 infrastructure, DeFi protocols, NFT platforms—all missing. LP appetite for crypto exposure evaporated when Bitcoin chopped sideways and FTX memories lingered.

Follow the money. Incentives explain everything. When LPs demand capital preservation over moonshots, GPs shift to government-adjacent and infrastructure. Lower narrative risk. Easier to defend to investment committees.

**What This Week Signals**

Three deals over $500 million in one week? That’s velocity. But it’s concentrated velocity. Space and AI grabbed $1.55 billion of the $2.23 billion total across 10 deals. That’s 69%.

Broadth matters more than headline numbers. When capital concentrates in two sectors, it means everything else is starving. Series A and B rounds for consumer, fintech, and SaaS? Probably down 60-70% compared to peaks.

These startup funding rounds also skewed late-stage. Series C, D, E dominated. Only Vast disclosed Series A (with debt attached). Early-stage got squeezed out of the top 10 entirely. That’s a leading indicator for next year’s Series B crunch.

Debt showed up. Vast raised $200 million in debt alongside $300 million equity. When startups can access venture debt at scale, it means either they have revenue/assets or lenders are desperate for yield. Probably both.

Boston VC ecosystem context: We’re watching this from the sidelines. West Coast firms (Neuberger Berman, Balerion, Founders Fund, Lightspeed) dominated these rounds. East Coast mostly absent except Goldman.

**The LP Math**

LPs writing $250M+ checks have limited options. Can’t deploy that capital into seed or Series A without ownership dilution problems. So they concentrate in mega-rounds where $500M deployment gets them 10-15% ownership.

But here’s the carry math: A GP deploying $500 million needs a 3x return to generate meaningful carry for LPs. That means Ayar Labs needs to exit at $11+ billion for LPs to hit target returns after fees. Nominal needs $3 billion.

Possible? Sure. Probable? History says 20-30% of unicorns reach those outcomes. The rest flatline, get acquired at modest multiples, or die slow deaths marked down quarterly.

Fund economics drive everything. Here’s how: When you manage a $2 billion fund and need to deploy in 3-4 years, you MUST write $250M+ checks. Otherwise you can’t hit deployment targets. So you chase mega-rounds regardless of valuation.

I left Greycroft partially because this dynamic warped decision-making. Partners knew valuations stretched too far but deployed anyway. LP pressure to put capital to work overrode discipline. Same pattern playing out now.

**Who’s Next**

Space tech has momentum. If Sierra Space and Vast raised at these valuations, competitors will try matching them. Relativity Space, Axiom Station, others circling. Expect more $300M+ rounds in orbital infrastructure.

AI infrastructure stays hot until it doesn’t. Ayar Labs proved investors will pay up for picks-and-shovels plays. Every AI chip adjacent company just updated their fundraising decks with higher targets.

Healthcare rounds continue but watch for compression. Four deals made the top 10 but only one (Findhelp at $250M) cracked the top tier. Mental health platforms multiplied too fast. Consolidation and writedowns coming.

Series C, D, E rounds dominate near-term. Early-stage capital dried up. Companies that raised Series B in 2022-2023 need growth rounds now. Either they raise at flat/down rounds or they cut burn and extend runway.

Question is whether IPO markets open before these late-stage companies run out of runway. If exits stay frozen another 18 months, some of these “winners” become distressed assets.

The math only works if public markets reward space tech and AI infrastructure at private multiples. Right now? Public comps trade at 30-50% discounts to private. Someone’s wrong. Usually it’s private valuations.

Next catalyst: IPO filings from this cohort. Watch for S-1s in Q3-Q4 2025. That’s when we learn if these startup funding rounds priced reality or fantasy.