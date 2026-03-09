Robinhood Venture Fund Crashes 16% in NYSE Debut

$658 million raised. Shares priced at $25. Closed at $21.

That’s how the robinhood venture fund performed Friday in its first day of trading on the NYSE. Down 16%. Not exactly the reception Robinhood expected when it set out to democratize startup investing for retail traders.

I’ve watched dozens of fund launches. This one had everything going for it—brand recognition, retail distribution, access to hot private companies. Still crashed.

Here’s what happened.

Robinhood secured stakes in eight private companies: Databricks, Stripe, Mercor, Oura, Ramp, Airwallex, Revolut, and Boom. Packaged them into Robinhood Ventures Fund I. Aimed to raise $1 billion. Fell short at $658.4 million—could hit $705.7 million if underwriters exercise full allotment.

Retail investors stayed home.

The robinhood venture fund wanted to solve a real problem. Most people can’t invest in startups before they go public. Accredited investor rules lock them out. By the time companies IPO, early gains are gone. Robinhood’s pitch: buy shares in this fund, get exposure to late-stage private companies.

Sounded good on paper.

Reality: investors weren’t interested at $25 per share. First-day close at $21 says everything about demand.

Compare that to Destiny Tech100. Similar concept—publicly traded fund holding stakes in 100 venture-backed companies including SpaceX, OpenAI, and Discord. When Destiny direct-listed in March 2024, shares opened at $8.25 from a $4.84 reference price. Closed first day at $9.00. Friday it traded at $26.61, a 33% premium to net asset value of $19.97.

Destiny’s shares trade well above the actual value of underlying holdings. The robinhood venture fund trades 16% below where it priced.

What’s the difference?

Portfolio composition. Simple as that.

Destiny holds SpaceX, OpenAI, Discord. Robinhood’s fund doesn’t. Retail investors want exposure to the companies everyone expects to IPO at massive valuations: OpenAI, Anthropic, SpaceX. When I ran TaskFlow, I watched founders chase the same handful of hot logos for credibility. Retail investors do the same thing.

Robinhood knows this. Sarah Pinto, Robinhood Ventures President, told reporters the fund aims to hold “15 to 20 of the best late-stage growth companies out there.” CFO Shiv Verma told Axios Pro Friday that Robinhood is eyeing OpenAI exposure.

Good luck with that.

Getting onto cap tables at OpenAI, Anthropic, or SpaceX isn’t easy—even for Robinhood. These companies control access tightly. You either get invited by the company or buy shares from existing investors with the company’s blessing. Primary rounds and secondary sales both require permission.

“It’s very difficult to get into any of these companies, and the investment rounds are very expensive,” Pinto admitted.

That’s the real barrier to democratizing private markets. The companies retail investors actually want to own remain out of reach. Databricks and Stripe are solid. But they’re not OpenAI.

Another problem: price discovery. When you buy public stock, the market sets the price every second. Private valuations? Opaque. Stale. Based on funding rounds that happened months or years ago. The robinhood venture fund holds stakes valued at whatever the last round priced them at. That could be inflated. Could be outdated. Investors know this.

Most venture funds trade at discounts to NAV for exactly this reason. Closed-end funds typically trade 5-15% below net asset value because investors don’t trust private company valuations. Destiny Tech100 trades at a premium because hype around SpaceX and OpenAI overwhelms valuation skepticism.

Robinhood’s portfolio didn’t generate that hype.

Timing didn’t help either. Private markets cooled significantly over the past two years. Valuations compressed. IPO window stayed mostly shut. Late-stage startups that raised at peak 2021 valuations now face down rounds or flat extensions. Retail investors watched tech stocks crater in 2022. They’re cautious.

Launching a vehicle that locks up capital in illiquid private companies during a risk-off environment? Tough sell.

I respect what Robinhood attempted here. Retail investors deserve access to private markets. Accredited investor rules are antiquated—based on wealth, not sophistication. But access without the right portfolio is meaningless.

Databricks will probably IPO eventually at a solid valuation. Stripe too. Revolut operates profitably in fintech. Ramp grows fast in expense management. These are real businesses.

But they’re not the moonshots retail wants.

When Destiny Tech100 launched, investors paid a 33% premium for exposure to SpaceX and OpenAI. They’re betting those companies IPO or get acquired at valuations that justify today’s premium. It’s speculation. It’s expensive. But it’s the trade they want.

Robinhood offered a more diversified, arguably safer portfolio. Market said no thanks.

Question is whether Robinhood can add the companies that move the needle before investor interest dies completely. If they secure OpenAI, Anthropic, or SpaceX stakes, sentiment could flip overnight. Without them, this fund trades at a discount.

Most retail investors don’t want diversified venture exposure. They want lottery tickets on the next trillion-dollar company.

For now, Robinhood learned an expensive lesson about what retail actually wants versus what’s good for them. The gap between those two things explains the 16% first-day decline.

Shares closed at $21. Market has spoken.