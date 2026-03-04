OpenAI’s New Office in Toronto Sparks Land War With Google and Shopify

The sidewalks surrounding King Street West are unusually crowded on a cold weekday morning in downtown Toronto. At coffee shops, office workers form lines. Overlooking partially completed towers are construction cranes. Additionally, brokers and tech recruiters have been making an unusual number of phone calls from a glass building near the waterfront.

Depending on who you ask, the explanation is fairly straightforward: OpenAI is on the horizon.

The company that created ChatGPT has been subtly increasing its physical presence all over the world by scouting locations in major tech hubs and signing big office leases. It was inevitable that Toronto, which has long been regarded as one of the most abundant sources of artificial intelligence talent in North America, would eventually make that list.

Category Details Company OpenAI Founded 2015 CEO Sam Altman Headquarters San Francisco, California Major Products ChatGPT, GPT Models, Sora Weekly Users ~800 million global users Canadian Focus AI research, data infrastructure, partnerships Key Partners in Canada Shopify, local AI institutions Expansion Target Toronto tech hub Official Website https://openai.com

Nonetheless, many have been taken aback by the real estate rush’s rapidity.

Developers claim that a number of office buildings in Toronto’s tech district unexpectedly received inquiries from businesses involved in data services, research labs, and AI infrastructure. According to reports, some landlords started increasing their asking prices practically overnight. Every building owner in the district now thinks they are sitting on “AI gold,” according to a joke made by a property manager.

There’s a feeling that the market shifted as soon as OpenAI’s interest was made public.

Toronto has worked for years to establish itself as a major center for AI worldwide. Many of the researchers who contributed to the development of modern machine learning came from the city’s universities, especially the University of Toronto. Before entering the business world, Geoffrey Hinton, who is frequently referred to as one of the founders of deep learning, taught here for many years.

Long ago, tech companies realized.

Google’s DeepMind operations established a significant research presence. Shopify significantly increased the size of its downtown core headquarters. Nearby towers were filled with research labs, startups, and venture capital firms. The ecosystem felt stable and competitive for a while.

The introduction of OpenAI appears to have upset that equilibrium.

These days, real estate brokers talk about a land rush. According to reports, tech companies are vying for buildings near the city’s well-established AI talent pipelines. Recruiters prefer to be close to academic institutions. Investors prefer to be close to other labs. It appears that everyone wants to sit at the same table.

It’s difficult to ignore the historical parallels as you watch this play out.

Similar circumstances occurred in Silicon Valley in the early years of the internet boom, when businesses in the area started to swarm around a few office parks in Palo Alto and Mountain View. The cost of rent increased quickly. Engineers moved from one startup to another. The new economy caused entire neighborhoods to change.

It’s possible that Toronto is currently going through that stage. It is not wholly unexpected that OpenAI is interested in Canada. The nation’s AI talent pool is among the best in the world, according to executives who have publicly praised it. Large language model training and the advancement of neural network research have been greatly aided by Canadian researchers.

Silicon Valley executives are increasingly bringing up the fact that Canada has reasonably stable immigration laws for skilled workers in their private discussions. In recent years, it has become increasingly difficult to bring in international talent to the United States. In contrast, Toronto can occasionally feel more relaxed. However, tensions will always rise when a new heavyweight competitor enters the fray.

Google has cultivated ties with Canadian researchers for over ten years. Shopify, on the other hand, stands for something different: a unique domestic tech behemoth that expanded from its Ottawa origins to become a worldwide marketplace. Thousands of engineers work for both businesses across Canada.

In venture capital circles, there is a subdued question: Will Toronto turn into the next front in the global AI race?

Given its quick growth, OpenAI appears to think the stakes are very high. Large office leases in California and other tech hubs have already been signed by the company. It recently acquired hundreds of thousands of square feet of workspace in Silicon Valley, close to Google’s headquarters.

Using the same approach in Toronto portends something more significant than straightforward hiring intentions.

Large teams of engineers, researchers, safety experts, and infrastructure designers are needed to develop artificial intelligence. Despite the age of remote work, businesses are increasingly putting these individuals in physical offices as models get bigger and more complicated.

It is possible to spot signs of the impending change when strolling through Toronto’s tech district. Almost every month, new coworking spaces open up. Startups and university labs work together across the street. Model training and GPU clusters are hot topics in coffee shops.

From early telecom companies to the fintech boom, Toronto has already seen waves of technological growth. Prosperity was promised by each wave, but it also increased housing costs and complicatedly reshaped neighborhoods.

Nevertheless, there is something uncharacteristically intense about the present. There is more to artificial intelligence than just another software fad. Data centers, research labs, and computing infrastructure are receiving hundreds of billions of dollars from investors. Digital sovereignty is a topic that governments are discussing. Businesses are working hard to develop systems that could eventually be able to perform some tasks just as well as humans.

Perhaps surprisingly, Toronto is situated squarely in the center of that narrative.

The speed at which things have changed is difficult to ignore. A few years ago, many of the researchers who contributed to the development of contemporary AI taught in secret in lecture halls at universities all over the city. Their efforts have now sparked a worldwide competition for influence, talent, and real estate.

A “For Lease” sign is still displayed in a lobby window of a downtown office tower. A minor detail. However, a number of brokers claim that such spaces are rapidly disappearing.

It appears that the AI race is now taking place outside of code. One lease at a time, it’s taking place in city blocks, buildings, and neighborhoods.