QQQ Stock Holds NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. Right Now, Every Single One Is Selling Off.

When the Nasdaq enters correction territory, there’s a certain feeling that develops; it’s not quite panic, but it’s close. A slight tightening. When it comes to order sizes, trading desks become a little more cautious. Six months ago, retail investors were enthusiastically adding to QQQ on every minor decline; now, they are checking their phones more frequently. In a session that saw Meta fall nearly 8%, the Nasdaq composite fall more than 10% from its October peak, and oil surge back above $100 on Middle East headlines that refused to improve, the ETF, which by most accounts has been one of the best-performing investment vehicles in the history of modern markets, closed Thursday at $573.79, down another 2.39%.

Right now, the numbers are unhelpful. QQQ is in negative territory for the month, the quarter, and the year, down 6.6% year-to-date and more than 10% from its 52-week high of $637.01. A fund that increased a $10,000 investment ten years ago to about $65,100—a return that has made it the gold standard comparison in ETF discussions worldwide—is currently in what technicians refer to as correction territory and what everyone else calls uncomfortable. At $608, the 50-day moving average is significantly higher than the current price. The 200-day, which is likewise approximately $609, is similarly unattainable. QQQ isn’t making a bold stand at support in terms of the chart. The location of the floor is still being worked out.

Category Details Fund Name Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 Ticker QQQ — NASDAQ Current Price (March 26, 2026) $573.79 Day’s Change −$14.03 (−2.39%) 52-Week Range $402.39 — $637.01 Market Cap / Net Assets ~$395.03 billion 52-Week High Date October 29, 2025 52-Week Low Date April 7, 2025 YTD Return −6.60% 1-Year Return +19.14% Expense Ratio 0.18% Top Holding NVIDIA (8.40%), Apple (7.62%), Microsoft (5.69%) Technology Sector Weight ~50% of total assets Forward P/E ~21.95x (vs. 100x+ during dot-com peak in 2000) Quarterly Dividend $0.7328 per share (paid March 27, 2026) Beta (5-Year Monthly) 1.15 Reference Website Invesco QQQ ETF Official Site

And yet. This week, a data point that keeps coming up in analyst commentary is worth considering. Since 1978, when the Nasdaq Composite has dropped nine times in the preceding ten weeks, which is nearly exactly what is happening now, the index has consistently increased one year later, with an average gain of roughly 32.5%. That is a small sample size, and market statistical precedent is always dependent on a hundred variables that could change this time. However, when markets eventually rebound and the investors who sold at the bottom are trying to figure out why they didn’t hold, it’s the kind of figure that people remember.

There is no mystery surrounding the causes of the current pressure on QQQ. Due to the unresolved geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the direct impact of energy costs on the technology companies that account for half of QQQ’s weight, oil prices have increased by about 80% since December. In a historic social media addiction case, a Los Angeles jury this week found Meta and Alphabet negligent, creating legal uncertainty for two of the fund’s largest holdings. The long-duration growth stocks that QQQ is based on have been negatively impacted by rising Treasury yields, which have been gradually increasing. These are not made-up worries. They’re real, and they’re striking simultaneously.

The fact that the underlying earnings picture, which should be the most important factor over any reasonable time horizon, has remained strong is what makes the current moment truly challenging to read. Citing the demand for AI, Micron recently reported record revenue, up 196% year over year. At 8.4% of assets, NVIDIA is QQQ’s largest holding. The company has consistently exceeded forecasts and raised guidance. Dell and Broadcom have followed suit. If anything, the AI spending cycle that propelled QQQ from its low of $402 in April 2025 to $637 by October has accelerated rather than reversed. The businesses that are disclosing those figures are not slowing down. The weight of macroeconomic noise temporarily alters the market’s willingness to reward them for it.

In discussions about QQQ at the present level, a historical analogy frequently comes up, and it’s important to take it seriously without viewing it as prophecy. After Netscape went public in 1995, which marked the beginning of the internet boom, the Nasdaq gained about 90% over the next three years before experiencing significant volatility. After that, it continued to rise, finishing up about 400% from the beginning. Before entering the current period of difficulty, the Nasdaq had also gained about 90% since ChatGPT’s late 2022 launch. It is truly unknown if the AI cycle adheres to the internet’s playbook. However, those who contend it has more to run are operating under a framework that is based on historical precedent rather than merely optimism.

Additionally, the valuation argument is more intriguing than it currently receives recognition for. The forward P/E ratio for QQQ is close to 21.95 times earnings. QQQ’s forward P/E was over 100 in 2000, at the height of the dot-com bubble. The way the market is pricing current growth differs structurally from the speculative excess of 25 years ago, so this is not a small difference. In contrast to their 2000 counterparts, the businesses within QQQ are now incredibly profitable. In the previous fiscal year, Apple’s net income exceeded $94 billion. Tens of billions of dollars make up Microsoft’s Azure cloud business. Revenue from NVIDIA’s data centers is increasing at triple-digit rates. These are not projections based on fantasy reasoning, but actual numbers.

The conflict between what the price is doing and what the companies within it are actually producing is evident when watching QQQ during a week like this one. The price moves quickly and businesses move slowly, so those two things are rarely perfectly synchronized. History indicates that they have a tendency to revert when they drastically diverge in one direction. How long that takes and how much volatility a particular investor can tolerate in the interim are the questions, as is always the case with a fund this heavily invested in mega-cap technology. The fund has previously experienced this, including a decline to $402 just a year ago, but it has since recovered. It remains to be seen if this correction resolves similarly. However, it is at least worthwhile to be aware of the precedent.