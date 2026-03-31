Rocket Lab Stock Is Up 208% in a Year — But Is the Rocket About to Run Out of Fuel?

Every good space story has a scene where the rocket clears the launchpad and you’re not sure if it will continue to climb or plummet back down. At the close of March 30, 2026, Rocket Lab’s stock was trading at about $57, down nearly 6% for the day. It feels exactly like that. The shares were trading close to $14 a year ago. In January, they reached almost $100. Depending on when they invested, they have now returned about 40% of that peak, leaving investors feeling either relieved or nervous.

The issue is not with the company itself. Sitting with that part is worthwhile. For the entire year 2025, Rocket Lab reported revenue of about $602 million, a 38% increase over the previous year. Its overall backlog increased by 73% to $1.85 billion. At $179.65 million, the Q4 revenue figure exceeded both revenue and earnings per share projections. The company received German regulatory approval on Monday to finalize its acquisition of laser communications company Mynaric AG. Last weekend, the company launched its 85th Electron mission, deploying two Celeste navigation satellites for the European Space Agency, its first dedicated ESA launch. This agreement supports an existing $1.3 billion Space Development Agency contract by bringing optical terminal production in-house. These are not indicators of a troubled business.

Key Information Details Company Name Rocket Lab Corporation Stock Ticker RKLB (NASDAQ) Founded 2006 CEO Sir Peter Beck Headquarters Long Beach, California, USA Employees ~2,600 (2025) Current Share Price (Mar 30, 2026) $57.38 52-Week Range $14.71 – $99.58 Market Cap ~$32.67 billion FY2025 Revenue ~$602 million (+38% YoY) Q4 2025 Revenue $179.65 million (+35.7% YoY) Total Backlog $1.85+ billion (up 73% YoY) Key Contracts $190M HASTE hypersonic DoD deal; $816M Space Force satellite contract Neutron Rocket Status Maiden flight delayed to Q4 2026 after tank rupture Analyst Consensus Moderate Buy — avg. price target ~$89.88 1-Year Return +208% Insider Selling (90 days) ~$280M+ in shares sold Reference Website Rocket Lab Investor Relations

Nevertheless, the stock fell 5.83% on Monday after falling 7.8% on Tuesday. It dropped by almost 10% the week prior. It’s like watching a seismograph during a mild earthquake when you look at Rocket Lab’s price chart over the last month; there is constant movement, sporadic spikes, and nothing that settles. Over the past year alone, the stock has experienced 79 single-session movements of more than 5%. It’s not a bug. Rocket Lab is currently a high-conviction, high-uncertainty wager on a business generating actual revenue in an industry that the market is still unsure of how to value.

It hasn’t been helped by the macro noise. The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, rising Treasury yields, and Brent crude surpassing $110 per barrel have all repeatedly hurt growth-oriented names in the industrial sector through March. With a beta of 2.21, Rocket Lab typically absorbs those macro shocks at about twice the intensity of the market. Aerospace and defense stocks fell sharply on the day that President Trump threatened to target Iranian energy infrastructure. This was not because Rocket Lab did anything, but rather because risk-off sentiment spreads quickly and indiscriminately throughout the market like the weather. How much of the stock’s recent decline is due to fundamental factors and how much is just turbulence from events occurring thousands of miles away from its Long Beach headquarters is still unknown.

It is more difficult to ignore insider selling. Executives, including CEO Peter Beck, have sold more than $280 million worth of shares in the last 90 days; even patient long-term investors have serious concerns about this amount. Businesses use a variety of rational explanations for insider selling, such as estate planning, pre-planned trading programs, and diversification. However, it makes an impact at the scale occurring at Rocket Lab. It’s not necessarily a negative one, but it’s one that appears in every cautious Reddit thread and bearish analyst note regarding the stock.

The Neutron rocket and its implications for Rocket Lab’s financial profile are what the bulls are clinging to, and they should be taken seriously. The Electron is a tiny rocket. The Pentagon and commercial satellite operators are increasingly using this excellent small rocket, which is consistently launched at an accelerating cadence. However, it limits the size of the contracts Rocket Lab can compete for and produces comparatively thin margins. That equation is completely altered by neutrons. Ronald Epstein, an analyst at Bank of America, has set a price target of $120, characterizing Neutron as the point at which Rocket Lab transforms from a launch utility into an industrial compounder with pricing power. Kristine Liwag of Morgan Stanley concurs, with an Overweight rating of $105. The catch is that, due to a Stage-1 tank rupture that delayed the program, Neutron’s first flight has been rescheduled for Q4 2026. That delay was identified by TD Cowen as a significant execution risk. Some of that worry may already have been priced in by the market. It’s also possible that the entire impact of the delay hasn’t yet been felt.

The week was made more dramatic by the SpaceX IPO effect. When news broke that SpaceX was preparing to file its prospectus — targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation and raising roughly $75 billion — every space stock on the market surged in sympathy on Wednesday, including Rocket Lab, which jumped 10.3%. Rocket Lab fell 9.5% by Thursday due to the hangover. The pattern revealed something honest about where sentiment sits: investors want exposure to the space economy, they’re genuinely excited about it, but they’re also nervous that smaller players like Rocket Lab are being valued as though Neutron is already flying and the NASA moon base contracts are already signed. The stock requires a great deal of faith in a future that hasn’t yet materialized, as it is almost 60 times behind sales.

The $190 million DoD HASTE hypersonic contract — Rocket Lab’s single largest launch award, covering 20 test flights and pushing total backlog past $2 billion — is the kind of tangible milestone that justifies at least some of that faith. A new $1 billion at-the-market equity program filed last week raised dilution concerns and knocked the stock down the day it was announced, but it also signals a company building aggressively toward a larger version of itself, not treading water. A significant increase from current levels is implied by the average analyst price target, which is close to $90. Nobody can truly predict whether the route from here to there is easy or requires more than five percent of the time in both directions. The story of Rocket Lab is truly captivating for investors who are calm and have a long enough timeline. For those who watched it run from $14 to $99 and are wondering whether $57 is the floor or a waystation on the way back down — that question remains very much open.