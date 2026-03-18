Stablecoin Regulation Paralysis Traps Banks While Crypto Moves

Banks spent billions building stablecoin infrastructure. They can’t use it. Crypto firms face the same stablecoin regulation uncertainty. They’re shipping product anyway.

That asymmetry hands crypto companies a structural advantage whilst traditional finance waits for clarity that may not arrive until 2026. The stablecoin regulation debate centers on classification: Are they deposits? Securities? Something new entirely? Until lawmakers answer that question, bank legal departments won’t sign off on full deployment.

“Their general counsels are telling their boards that you cannot justify the capital expenditure until you know whether stablecoins will be treated as deposits, securities, or a distinct payment instrument,” Colin Butler told Cointelegraph. Butler serves as executive vice president of capital markets at Mega Matrix.

The infrastructure exists. JPMorgan built Onyx, its blockchain payments network. BNY Mellon launched digital asset custody. Citigroup tested tokenized deposits. Billions invested. All sitting idle.

“The infrastructure spend is real, but regulatory ambiguity caps how far those investments can scale because risk and compliance functions will not greenlight full deployment without knowing how the product will be classified,” Butler argued.

Crypto companies operate differently. They’ve lived in regulatory gray zones since 2015. Stablecoin regulation uncertainty doesn’t stop them—it’s baseline operating conditions. Banks can’t function that way. Compliance departments block anything without clear legal classification.

“Banks, by contrast, cannot operate comfortably in that gray area,” Butler added.

**The Yield Problem**

Classification isn’t the only pressure point. Returns tell a different story. Exchanges offer 4-5% on stablecoin balances. US savings accounts yield under 0.5%. That’s a 10x gap.

History shows depositors move fast when yields diverge. The 1970s saw massive capital flight into money market funds when inflation crushed bank deposit returns. Today’s shift could happen faster. Moving money from a bank to a stablecoin platform takes minutes, not days. The yield gap is larger. The friction is lower.

Fabian Dori sees the risk but thinks large-scale deposit flight remains unlikely near-term. Dori serves as chief investment officer at Sygnum. “A large-scale deposit flight is unlikely in the immediate term, as institutions still prioritize trust, regulation and operational resilience,” he said.

But the margin matters. “The asymmetry can accelerate migration at the margin, especially among corporates, fintech users, and globally active clients already comfortable moving liquidity across platforms,” Dori added.

Once stablecoins evolve beyond crypto trading tools into productive digital cash, the competitive pressure on bank deposits becomes impossible to ignore. That transition is happening now. Circle’s USDC processes over $10 trillion in annual transfer volume. That’s not speculation—that’s payments infrastructure.

**Why Stablecoin Regulation Matters Now**

Current US law prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying yield directly to holders. Exchanges bypass this through lending programs, staking, or promotional rewards. Regulators could close those loopholes. Butler thinks that would backfire.

Restrict yield too aggressively and capital moves offshore into synthetic dollar tokens. Ethena’s USDe generates returns through derivatives markets rather than traditional reserves. It can offer yield even if regulated stablecoins cannot. If stablecoin regulation tightens without nuance, products like USDe capture market share.

“Capital doesn’t stop seeking returns,” Butler said. Push too hard and more capital flows into opaque offshore structures with fewer consumer protections. Regulators end up with the opposite outcome: less visibility, more risk, weaker oversight.

I’ve traded through regulatory uncertainty before. 2018, when exchanges didn’t know if every altcoin was a security. 2020, when DeFi exploded without any legal framework. Projects that waited for clarity lost market share to those that shipped product. Same dynamic now.

**The Offshore Risk**

Restrictions drive innovation offshore. That’s not theory—it’s pattern. When China banned crypto mining in 2021, hashrate dropped 50% domestically. Then it came back online in Kazakhstan, Russia, and the US within six months. Capital and infrastructure relocate faster than regulators adjust.

Stablecoins follow the same physics. Ban yield in the US and issuers incorporate in Switzerland, Singapore, or the Caymans. Synthetic structures emerge that technically comply whilst functionally delivering the same product. Regulatory arbitrage accelerates.

Butler’s point stands: attempting to restrict stablecoin yield without addressing the structural demand for dollar-denominated digital cash pushes activity into less regulated spaces. That creates systemic risk rather than managing it.

**What Banks Actually Need**

Banks need binary clarity. Not perfect regulation—just a defined box. Tell them stablecoins are deposits and they’ll comply with deposit insurance requirements. Call them securities and they’ll register with the SEC. Create a third category and they’ll build compliance around that framework.

The waiting is what kills deployment. Every quarter without stablecoin regulation clarity is another quarter crypto platforms compound their network effects. Another quarter user bases grow accustomed to 4-5% yields on dollar-equivalents. Another quarter banks explain to boards why billions in infrastructure sits unused.

Meanwhile, crypto companies keep shipping. Circle expanded USDC to eight new blockchains in 2024. Tether processes more transaction volume than Visa in some emerging markets. PayPal launched PYUSD. None waited for perfect regulatory clarity. They moved.

**Forward Look**

The stablecoin regulation bill stalled in Congress last session. It’s back on the table now, but passage remains uncertain. Even if lawmakers pass legislation in 2025, implementation takes 12-18 months. That means banks might not see full clarity until late 2026 at earliest.

Two more years of paralysis whilst crypto firms scale. Not ideal for traditional finance.

Question is whether banks can afford to wait or if some risk moving forward with partial clarity. A few might test limited deployments in friendly jurisdictions. Most will wait for Washington. That patience has costs.

Next catalyst: Senate Banking Committee markup on stablecoin legislation. Expected Q2 2025.