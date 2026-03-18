Bitcoin $70K Close Tests Critical Support After Seven-Day Rally

$70,000. That’s where Bitcoin spent Sunday—seven green candles deep, fighting for a weekly close that matters.

The bitcoin $70k test arrived as price topped near $72,000 before pulling back. BTC/USD targeted its highest daily close since March 4. More than just a round number. This level sits atop the 200-week exponential moving average and the 2021 all-time high at $69,400.

Hold both and the structure improves. Lose them and the correction extends.

Weekly close above $70,000 would reclaim long-term support that’s held through multiple cycles. The 200-week EMA has marked the floor in past bear markets. Bitcoin trades 8% higher on the week. March gains: 6.7%.

Not spectacular. But consistent.

“The recent correction on Friday on Bitcoin was essentially just risk-off appetite to not be having positions going into the weekend. Nothing else,” trader Michaël van de Poppe noted. “Markets are turning back upwards again, probably we’ll see a slight pullback later today for CME gap closing appetite, but other than that, I would assume we’ll continue to grind upwards to the resistances at $75-80K.”

Van de Poppe called the revisit to CME’s Friday futures close at $71,325. Price followed the script.

I’ve traded through enough weekend pumps to know they mean nothing until Monday’s cash open. But this bitcoin $70k level carries weight beyond the number. It’s confluence: moving average, old ATH, psychological resistance.

Break through and $75,000 comes into view. Fail here and $68,300 gets tested again.

**What’s Driving Bitcoin $70K Resistance?**

Sellers keep appearing at local highs. Not panic. Just steady profit-taking.

“Every time price pokes above $70K, sellers show up. Not panic selling… just steady profit-taking,” analyst Kyle Doops explained. He mapped Bitcoin’s mid-term range between $78,400—the true market mean—and $54,400, the aggregate realized price of current supply.

That’s a $24,000 range. We’re testing the upper third.

Macro conditions complicate the picture. WTI crude oil pushed toward $100 per barrel as geopolitical risk escalated. Oil shocks typically pressure risk assets. Bitcoin hasn’t decoupled—it just hasn’t collapsed either.

“If macro was calm, this sort of structure could easily turn into a relief rally. But with the current backdrop… downside risk still hasn’t really gone away,” Doops added.

The correlation between crude and crypto matters less than positioning. Traders went risk-off Friday ahead of the weekend. That’s standard behaviour when oil spikes and geopolitical tensions flare. Sunday’s bounce suggests some appetite returned.

Question is whether that appetite survives when traditional markets reopen.

Past cycles showed similar patterns. The bitcoin $70k zone acts as both support after breakouts and resistance during recoveries. 2021 saw multiple tests of $60,000-$65,000 before the final leg to $69,000. Same choppy grind. Same seller clusters at round numbers.

This isn’t 2021. But the structure rhymes.

CME futures closed Friday at $71,325. That gap needed filling—it got filled Sunday. Bitcoin’s seven consecutive green daily candles marked the longest winning streak since early February. Winning streaks this long typically end with either a breakout or a sharp reversal.

No middle ground. The 200-week EMA sits near $68,300. Lose that and the correction deepens toward realized price at $54,400. Hold it and bulls have room to push toward van de Poppe’s $75,000-$80,000 resistance zone.

**The Technical Setup**

Support levels stacked tightly. The old 2021 ATH at $69,400. The 200-week EMA just below. And $68,300 as the last line before air.

Resistance equally clear. Immediate ceiling near $72,000 where Sunday’s high printed. Then nothing major until $75,000. That’s where real supply sits—previous breakout buyers, some still underwater, many ready to exit.

I’d watch $68,300 closest. Break that on volume and the weekly close above bitcoin $70k becomes noise. Hold it and the seven-day rally continues.

Funding rates would help here. But the snippet doesn’t give them. What’s clear: profit-taking at highs suggests traders aren’t convinced. That’s healthy—panic buying into resistance usually ends badly.

Every past bear market saw Bitcoin reclaim the 200-week EMA before sustained rallies began. 2018: reclaimed in April 2019, rallied 200%. 2022: reclaimed in March 2023, doubled by July. Same pattern. Different environment.

Crude oil at $100 changes everything. It did in 2008. It did in 2022. Inflation pressures return, central banks tighten, risk assets suffer. Bitcoin’s correlation to Nasdaq remains elevated—when tech dumps, crypto follows.

For now, price holds. Seven green candles. Weekly close pending.

**What Happens Next**

Van de Poppe’s $75,000-$80,000 target requires clearing current resistance. That means sustained buying above $72,000. Not a Sunday squeeze, but real accumulation Monday through Wednesday.

Doops’ range suggests caution. Mid-term ceiling at $78,400 limits upside. Downside floor at $54,400 means 20% drawdown risk still exists if macro deteriorates.

The weekly close matters. Above $70,000 and bulls control structure. Below $68,300 and bears regain edge.

Crude oil, equities, and geopolitical risk drive the next move more than Bitcoin’s chart. We’re correlated assets now. Nasdaq falls, we fall. Oil spikes, we pause. That’s the game since 2022.

All eyes on $68,300. That’s the line.